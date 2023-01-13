Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Snam CEO says gas supply problems need structural, not short-term fixes
ROME (Reuters) - The head of Italy's gas grid operator Snam said it was too early to say that Europe has solved its gas supply problems now that prices have fallen from peak levels, with deeper issues unresolved. "I think it would be premature to think that the problems have...
kalkinemedia.com
E.ON SE Receives Order From DS Smith
* WTE PLANT, DUE TO BE COMPLETED IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2025 IS BEING BUILT AND OPERATED BY E.ON. * IN ADDITION TO THE NEW WTE CHP PLANT THAT IS BEING BUILT ON SITE, E.ON WILL ALSO PURCHASE AND OPERATE THE EXISTING CHP PLANT ON SITE FROM JANUARY 2023.
137-year-old idea could be a viable lithium-ion battery substitute
The host of the YouTube show Undecided, Matt Ferrell, is no doubt an energy expert. You may remember this video where he discussed whether solar panels are worth it after four years or this one where he argued that solar panels should be affordable to everyone. Now, he is back...
kalkinemedia.com
ASX to rise; Ioneer secures $1b loan from the US
The Australian share market is expected to rise at the open. Ioneer has secured a $1 billion loan from the US Department of Energy. Baby Bunting reports that their total sales of $254.9 million. Macmahon finalises $1.1 billion for the Greenbushes lithium project.
Futurity
Electric vehicles would benefit 90% of US households
More than 90% of vehicle-owning households in the United States would see a reduction in the percentage of income they spend on transportation energy if they switched to electric vehicles, research finds. And more than 90% of households that replace gas-powered vehicles with EVs would also reduce the amount of...
kalkinemedia.com
Lack of data thwarts EU's first attempt to launch LNG price assessment
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union energy regulators were unable to launch a planned liquefied natural gas (LNG) price assessment by a Friday deadline because they did not receive enough data from market participants. The price assessment by the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) is to be...
msn.com
Man plugs in electric truck, learns it will take a week to charge
A man plugged in his electric vehicle at home and learned that recharging it would not be a timely venture. YouTuber TFLEV shared that on Sunday, while at home, he plugged in his brand-new electric Hummer truck, which has a 250kwh battery, only to find that it would take several days for him to get a complete charge.
kalkinemedia.com
Brazil's B3 Supplying Securities Regulator CVM With Data On Americanas SA For Probes Into Potential Insider Trading Cases - CEO
* BRAZIL STOCK EXCHANGE OPERATOR B3 READY FOR ANY KIND OF COMPETITION, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 CONSIDERING SELLING DEPOSITORY SERVICES TO THIRD PARTY, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 EXPECTS IPOS IN THE COUNTRY TO RESUME STARTING APRIL, CEO SAYS. * BRAZIL'S B3 SAYS IPOS OF ENERGY, SANITATION COMPANIES MIGHT...
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Battery Plant Efforts Nixed By Virginia Governor
The ongoing pivot to battery electric vehicles requires either extensive investments into preexisting assembly facilities or the construction of entirely new sites that can manufacture EV components. Such efforts are not mutually exclusive, as the Ford EV framework currently rests on rehabilitating factories like the Cologne Assembly plant into pure EV production sites and the creation of sprawling properties like BlueOval City in Tennessee and BlueOval SK in Kentucky. As Ford Authority previously detailed, FoMoCo is currently looking to build least one additional battery plant in North America with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL), with several locations rumored to be in the running. However, per the Virginia Mercury, that state has rejected plans to host one such facility.
kalkinemedia.com
AIA Group Bought Back 2.6 Mln Shares For HK$224.9 Mln On Jan 17- HKEX Filing
* AIA GROUP BOUGHT BACK 2.6 MILLION SHARES FOR HK$224.9 MILLION ON JAN 17- HKEX FILING Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Bain Capital explores Virgin Australia IPO as aviation market improves
SYDNEY, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Bain Capital said on Monday it is looking to relist Virgin Australia - a move that comes as the domestic aviation market bounces back strongly from its pandemic lows. A listing of the country's second-biggest airline would likely be one of Australia's largest IPOs in...
kalkinemedia.com
Bookrunner Says Pepco Group N.V. ABO Books Covered & Orders Below PLN 38.95 Risk Missing
* BLOCK TRADE: PEPCO GROUP N.V. ABO: BOOKS COVERED & ORDERS BELOW PLN 38.95 RISK MISSING- BOOKRUNNER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Asian shares decline as Bank of Japan keeps policy unchanged
BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday after Japan’s central bank kept its lax monetary policy unchanged, contrary to speculation it would yield to pressure to tighten credit to counter rising inflation. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Seoul, Hong Kong...
kalkinemedia.com
UK payments firm Wise lifts FY income growth forecast on rising rates
(Reuters) - Money-transfer and lending firm Wise Plc raised its full-year total income growth forecast on Tuesday, saying the UK central bank's interest rate hikes were helping boost its revenue. The London-based company now expects total income to rise 68%-72% in the fiscal year ending March 31, compared with its...
kalkinemedia.com
How these two US streaming stocks are faring in January?
Netflix’s revenue in Q3 2022 was US$ 7.92 billion. Walt Disney Company posted Q4 2022 revenue of US$ 20,150 million. Netflix reported net income of US$ 1.39 billion in Q4 2022. When most other stocks and sectors suffered during the past year owing to market volatility triggered by inflation,...
kalkinemedia.com
United Microelectronics Corp <UMC>: Profits of 25 cents announced for fourth quarter
17 January 2023 03:09 a.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by United Microelectronics Corp in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 25 cents per share, 2 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 24 cents. Profits of 26 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 25 cents to 26 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 26 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $2.21 billion, which is higher than the estimated $2.17 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductors peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $2.21 billion from $2.14 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.37 0.35 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.30 0.29 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.22 0.28 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.22 0.24 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data January 17 at 03:09 a.m.
The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American
After testing every electric car they could get their hands on, Consumer Reports named the Chevy Bolt as the least reliable. The post The Least Reliable Electric Car of 2022 Is American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
kalkinemedia.com
Profit 'addicts' get price cap guidelines
Richard Marles is backing Industry Minister Ed Husic after he said Australian gas companies are "addicted" to huge war-driven profits. The Deputy Prime Minister was quizzed about Mr Husic's comments as companies claim they're struggling to deal with the government's temporary $12 per gigajoule price cap. On Tuesday, the Australian...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold prices fall from multi-month highs
(Reuters) - Gold prices on Tuesday fell from a more than eight-month peak hit in the previous session on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes going forward. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,907.54 per ounce by 12:39 p.m. ET (1739 GMT),...
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Goldman Sachs falls on bigger-than-expected Q4 profit drop. Tesla up as data shows China sales surge after price cuts. *. Indexes mixed: Dow down 0.97%, S&P off 0.06%, Nasdaq...
