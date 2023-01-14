ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
norfolkneradio.com

Tuesday's local and area sports results; Wednesday's schedule

The Norfolk High girls and boys basketball teams both fell on the road on Tuesday night to their opponents from Lincoln Pius X. Ava Markowski paced the Thunderbolt girls with 16 points to lead the Lincolnites past Norfolk, 71-41. Cameryn Skiff was tops for the Panthers with 11 points. Pius won the boys game as well. 6-foot-10-inch junior Treyson Anderson scored 17 points to lead the Thunderbolts to a 61-40 triumph over the Panthers. Easton Sullivan was the only Norfolk player in double figures, with 11.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Storr takes over as Northeast men double up York JV

The Northeast Community College men’s basketball team welcomed York College JV to the Cox Activities Center Monday night. The Hawks were able to handily take the victory by a final score of 87-40. The Hawks (10-9, 2-5 ICCAC) jumped out to an early 25-7 lead and never looked back...
YORK, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy