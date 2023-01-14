Read full article on original website
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Security Demands Man Remove Religious Shirt
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
KARE 11
MnDOT closing one of largest homeless encampments in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is closing the homeless encampment located near Currie Park in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis. Officials say the site has "become a critical safety concern following a fatal shooting late last week," according to MnDOT officials. Last Thursday, Minneapolis police officers...
You Will Not Believe This is Minnesota’s Loneliest City!
Do you feel lonely in the city you live in? Or is it just the winter blues? Well, there is actually a survey, which found the loneliest cities in America, and Minnesota made the list. And you will not believe which city it is!. So how do you figure out...
Minneapolis arts and design center collaborates with Red Wing Shoes for new project
MINNEAPOLIS — "We are a 28-year-old art and design youth social enterprise," said Roger Cummings, artistic director and one of the founders of Juxtaposition Arts. "We do anything from contemporary art to public art to environmental design." Juxtaposition Arts has provided mentorship for north Minneapolis youth artists with the...
Minneapolis Public Schools extends superintendent search to 2024
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on July 1, 2022. The Minneapolis Public School Board of Education voted Tuesday night to extend its timeline by one year to find a new district superintendent. According to MPS, the district plans to work with an...
Local restaurants support their competitors after burglars hit southwest Minneapolis eateries
MINNEAPOLIS -- Food brings people together, even if they're from different kitchens."It's a coming together of the community and neighborhood, and even in the hard times, we feel it," said Peter Campbell, owner of Red Wagon Pizza Co. "This has been beautiful."According to police, Red Wagon was one of three restaurants in southwest Minneapolis that were burglarized in the first two weeks of January. A Minneapolis police spokesperson confirmed an investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made. Campbell said Red Wagon was hit on the morning of New Year's Day."You just feel violated," he said. "Someone was...
Mall of America: Man wearing 'Jesus Saves' shirt wasn't kicked out
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Mall of America has responded to a now-viral video of a man wearing a "Jesus Saves" t-shirt being confronted by security guards earlier this month. In the video, which has been viewed more than a million times and shared across multiple social media platforms, a man is seen wearing a bright yellow shirt that says "Jesus Saves" on the front. The back of the shirt says "Jesus is the only way," with a strikethrough over a "coexist" image.
Healing center for burn survivors opens in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — A first-of-its-kind healing center for burn survivors will officially open its doors Wednesday night. Firefighters for Healing founder Jake LaFerriere knows all too well what burn survivors and their families go through after he suffered burn trauma working as a Minneapolis firefighter back in 2010. "As...
Wendy's House of Soul reopens in new Minneapolis location
MINNEAPOLIS — When Wendy's House of Soul lost its lease in the Harrison neighborhood last month, owner Wendy Puckett was forced to find a new home for her from-the-heart meals. After a several-week hiatus, Wendy's is back open, this time inside the North Market in the Webber-Camden neighborhood of...
Leading the way in longevity medicine
EDINA, Minn. — Longevity Medicine is not the practice of how to live longer. Although that is a common secondary outcome. It is about how to push the symptoms and signs of aging, for as long as possible. The focus is all about how "well" someone can live, for as long as they can.
Adoption isn't the only way you can help overwhelmed Minneapolis shelter
MINNEAPOLIS – In the first 11 days of the new year, 139 strays and pet surrenders were brought into Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC). As a "no kill" shelter, they're so overwhelmed, they're asking for your help."With that increase there was no way that we would be able to maintain our capacity for care," said MACC Director Caroline Hairfield.Hairfield says their staff can only care for about 70 animals at a time."Owner surrenders were up by like 67%, and then we had strays that were up by 50%. It was just a huge increase," said Hairfield.She says this is...
If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The First Ever Lego Fan Convention Is Coming To Minnesota This Spring
The BRICK CONVENTION is coming to Minnesota for the first time ever and is an event like no other you have ever seen. This convention brings people of all ages and backgrounds together in one place to interact and discuss all things Legos. This is the first time this event will be held In Minnesota.
"Leave a Light On" project aims to increase safety in one of Minneapolis' most poorly-lit neighborhoods
MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis neighbors are flipping the switch in the fight against crime.The Marcy-Holmes neighborhood is notoriously dark. The city has a plan to fix it but it could take a few years. The Marcy-Holmes Neighborhood Association also has a plan to boost lighting, particularly for pedestrians, many of which are students from the nearby University of Minnesota campus."I try to stay indoors. If it's dark, then I don't go out," Marcy-Holmes resident Jen said.She said crime has been an issue near her apartment. This past fall, she says a group of people broke into her vehicle."Then they've broken into...
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Minneapolis, MN. - The Twin Cities anchor a metropolitan area with a population of more than 3.6 million residents, which is the second-largest metro area in the Midwest after Chicago.
A new dining district is on the horizon for downtown Minneapolis
As Sherman Associates prepares a $400 million redevelopment of the former Wells Fargo operations center in downtown Minneapolis, the local developer says creating a vibrant food and beverage district is top of its mind. The Minneapolis-based Sherman Associates this month announced they've teamed up with local restaurateur and executive chef...
Minneapolis, St. Paul re-plow city streets and impose new parking restrictions
Says Mia Laube for KSTP-TV, “Twin Cities leaders are highlighting efforts this week to remove snow that’s still causing issues for residents and commuters, according to press releases from Minneapolis and St. Paul. If you live in the Twin Cities or plan to be in the Twin Cities for any amount of time this week, review the parking instructions throughout this article. For the latest information, visit the Minneapolis and St. Paul city websites.”
Thomson Reuters to sell most of Eagan campus, move to new location in Twin Cities
EAGAN, Minn — Thomson Reuters (TR) is looking to sell the majority of its 263-acre campus in Eagan, in a response to changing workplace habits and culture. The Toronto-based company is looking to sell 179-acres or over 68% of its 263-acre campus. Notable features included in the sale are the office building with over 1.1 million square feet and three data centers with over 333,000 square feet.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Stillwater council considers sales tax to pay for $12 million park plans
STILLWATER, Minn. — The Stillwater City Council says now is the time to develop new parks along the St. Croix River as the area grows into a bigger tourist destination. But the ideas aren't cheap. And one of the ways to pay for them could come out of your...
