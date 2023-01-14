Read full article on original website
Related
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Arrest Four Males After Driving Dangerously and Firing Weapons
Four men were arrested in Sheboygan yesterday afternoon after they were seen driving dangerously and discharging weapons. Officers were sent to the area of North 12th Street and Plath Court just before 3:00 p.m. to investigate a report of dangerous driving and gunshots. The witness reported that the two vehicles...
seehafernews.com
Waukesha Police Chief Fined For Gun In Bag At Airport
Waukesha’s police chief is looking at a fine for bringing his gun to Milwaukee’s airport. The sheriff in Milwaukee says TSA stopped Chief Dan Thompson Tuesday morning when they found his loaded pistol in his bag. Thompson says he forgot the pistol was there. He was fined just...
seehafernews.com
Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered for Manitowoc Man Accused of Stabbing His Cousin
A Manitowoc man accused of stabbing his cousin has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Ryan A. King was in court recently, where he pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to charges of Attempted Homicide and two counts of False Imprisonment. King was arrested following...
seehafernews.com
Charges Filed Against Adult In Oshkosh Middle School Fight
An adult is facing charges following a fight at an Oshkosh middle school. The D.A. filed charges yesterday against 37-year-old Charlotte Fletcher. Police say she forced her way into Merrill Middle School last week and began shouting and cursing at school staff members. Fletcher raced to the school after getting...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Fire Department and Others Battle Blaze at Globe Laundry
A fire broke out at a laundromat in Manitowoc earlier this morning. Manitowoc Fire Chief Todd Balser tells Seehafer News that the fire was called in by a passerby who noticed smoke coming from Globe Laundry at the corner of South 13th and Washington Streets at around 7:30 this morning.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
John W. Lee, 20, Manitowoc, Child Enticement-sexual contact on 3/1/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Psychosexual evaluation and follow through; 3) Comply with the sex offender registry; 4) No contact with the victim S.W.; 5) No internet enabled devices unless approved by agent; 6) No contact with anyone under the age of 18 unless approved by agent; 7) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, or combination; 8) Ninety (90) days in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing forthwith; 9) Pay court costs; 10) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 11) Submit to DNA sample. The defendant has one hundred (150) days sentence credit if revoked.
seehafernews.com
Inmate Found Dead In Waukesha County Jail
The sheriff in Washington County will lead the investigation into the death of a man in the Waukesha County Jail. Guards say they found a 34-year-old man unresponsive in his jail cell Tuesday morning. Guards tried to revive the man, but he did not respond. The man was being held...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Police Department Reveals More Adult Criminal Charges in December
The Manitowoc Police Department has released its monthly report for December, which includes a look at the number of criminal charges. The report shows that 157 adult criminal charges were filed in December, which is 39 more than in December in 2021. The year-to-date number of adult criminal charges was...
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect, Ask for Public’s Help in Locating Him
The Green Bay Police Department has identified a suspect in a recent stabbing incident and is asking the public to keep an eye out for him. 21-year-old Angel Guerrero is believed to be responsible for the stabbing of a 17-year-old Green Bay male in the 1100 block of Raddison Street.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Christmas Tree Pickup Goes Smoothly
Pozorski Hauling & Recycling crews took advantage of Saturday’s warmer-than-normal temperatures to pick up Christmas trees from street corners in the City of Manitowoc. Company owner Mike Pozorski told Seehafer News Monday they use 5 trucks, each with a two-person crew, to do the tree collection, something they’ve done in partnership with another organization or exclusively for the community since 1984.
seehafernews.com
Eastern Wisconsin Continues Multi-Week Rise in Gas Price
For the fourth consecutive week, Eastern Wisconsin reported increases in the price of fuel. According to the AAA Gas Prices webpage, Manitowoc County fuel rose three cents over the past week to an average of $3.17 per gallon while Sheboygan County saw a nine-cent bump to $3.16. A four-cent increase...
seehafernews.com
Fundraiser Scheduled to Support Sheboygan’s Above and Beyond Children’s Museum
Christmas Day was not a merry one for the Above and Beyond Children’s Museum in Sheboygan. As we previously reported, several pipes burst, flooding the entire structure and causing an estimated $150,000 in damage. The Sheboygan community is stepping up to help the museum, as 3 Sheeps Brewing has...
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Leadership Begins Discussion Regarding Golf Cart Regulations in the City
Last year, the big topic of discussion in Two Rivers was a proposal to allow ATV and UTV usage on city streets. Now, the City Council is discussing the golf cart regulations. City Manager Greg Buckley tells us that the Council recently realized that the local regulations do not match state law in regard to where golf carts can and cannot be used.
seehafernews.com
What’s Next for the Former Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau Building?
Ever since the Cities of Manitowoc and Two Rivers ended their collaboration with the Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau people have been wondering what will happen to the organization’s old building. We asked Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels if he knows what Illinois developer GMX Real Estate Group Acquisitions...
seehafernews.com
George F. Linzmeier
George F. Linzmeier, 92, Manitowoc passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Manitowoc Health and Rehabilitation Center. George was born on November 23, 1930 in Luxemburg to the late Charles and Margaret (Simonar) Linzmeier. On August 2, 1951 he married the former Rita Nies at St. John’s Catholic Church in Morrison, WI. She preceded him in death on January 13, 2016. He and Rita were dairy farmers until George’s retirement in 1988. George was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, where he served as an altar server. George also served on the Board of Directors for the Whitelaw Co-op for several years, was a past President and member of the Whitelaw Senior Center, as well as being a former member of the Farm Bureau. George enjoyed golf, dart ball, bus trips and card clubs.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Common Council to Discuss Epi-Pens, Grant Opportunities, Former Mirro Property
There are a pair of meetings planned for today in the City of Manitowoc. First up is the Committee of the Whole, which will gather in the Council Chambers at 5:15 p.m. After giving the public time to comment, the group will get updates on the former Mirro Property and the workforce housing project at that location, and regarding the Braun building in the River Pont District.
seehafernews.com
Ships Boys Escape Sheboygan South With OT Win
The Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Basketball team earned its second consecutive conference win in overtime last night by outlasting host Sheboygan South 59-to-50 at Acuity Fieldhouse. Brock Peterson scored 6 points in the extra four-minute session to help the Ships to victory. Teammate Brayden Kennedy dumped in a game-high 27 points...
seehafernews.com
Shoreline Credit Union Helps Salvation Army Raise Money Throughout the Christmas Season
Throughout the Christmas season, Shoreline Hometown Credit Union stepped up to help the Salvation Army of Manitowoc County. The biggest way they did that was through their Season Pass Pin program, which raised over $13,000. This program allows donors to purchase pins in $20 and $100 increments, with that money...
seehafernews.com
Numerous Local and Area High School Sports Teams in Action Today
There are a lot of local and area high school sporting events today. Action around the area tonight in boys high school basketball includes Manitowoc Lincoln on the road to meet FRCC foe Sheboygan South in a game you can hear on 107.9 FM WOMT and at WOMTRadio.com. Coverage is...
seehafernews.com
Broadwind Inc Announces $175 Million in New Tower Orders
$175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. The company announced late Friday that the orders are from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer. According to a Facebook post, the new business is for Broadwind Heavy Fabrications where the fulfillment of...
Comments / 0