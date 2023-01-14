Read full article on original website
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Happiness caring for houseplants
Aside from planting some winter annuals and surveying freeze damage, there’s not much keeping gardeners busy in the landscape right now. As far as those shrubs that sustained freeze damage, do not prune them right now. Please wait and see what puts on new growth in the spring, then it’ll be more clear what to prune.
livingetc.com
This is how to declutter an out-of-control garage in four steps, according to professional organizers
When it comes to decluttering the home there's one space that's so commonly overlooked that it actually becomes the liminal space for all the junk you just can't bring yourself to throw away. We call it the garage, and the chances are yours could do with a sort-out. You know...
msn.com
‘I was kind of swept up’: Nearly 3 in 4 homebuyers who bought during the pandemic now regret it — here’s how to ensure you’re not one of them
Kay Kingsman bought her very first home in the summer of 2021 — but now wishes she hadn’t. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Kingsman, a...
simphome.com
10 Lawn Edging Ideas
Lawn edging serves an important purpose in a garden. Garden borders serve a dual purpose of keeping your grass and flower beds looking tidy and becoming attractive design elements in their own right. The internet is a wealth of ideas you can draw from period pieces to cutting-edge designs, and today we pick some of the finest for you according to our long experiences.
myzeo.com
How to Clean a Bathroom Fast
Cleaning the bathroom may be outside the top of your priority list. Still, every household’s important responsibility is to keep this space as clean as possible. Nowadays, people have more on their plates than ever before. Not only that, but they’ve got more modern conveniences than ever before. Between smartphones, tablets, and computers, there are more places to gather dirt in the home.
Bartender shows her shockingly low paycheck for 70 hours of work
A bartender has revealed how much she earned for 70 hours of work - and people have been left stunned by the figure. TikToker Bronté - aka @f.aa.ded - took to the video-sharing platform where she shared a clip of her paycheck, explaining how she earned so little for over 70 hours of work.
5 houseplants that will help prevent mold in your home
These common houseplants may be the answer for keeping mold at bay in your home, according to experts.
a-z-animals.com
Chinese Money Plant Propagation: A How-To Guide
Propagating Chinese money plants is a practically foolproof endeavor. If ever there was a plant that screams propagate me it’s Pilea peperomioides. These popular houseplants are vigorous growers, producing many offshoots that are easily rooted and transplanted. The nicknames friendship plant and pass along plant speak to the ease of its propagation.
techaiapp.com
For one-stop shopping all year long, try Costco for $60 and get a $30 shop card back
If streamlining and optimizing tasks is your idea of a good time, why not bring that outlook to your errands by doing most of your shopping at the same place? From family gifts to everyday essentials to business needs, you can get much of your to-do list accomplished under one roof at a Costco.
How To Calculate Air Duct Cleaning Cost
When you call for professional air duct cleaning, someone will come to your house with a powerful truck-mounted vacuum cleaner. That should be your first clue this isn’t a job you could have done yourself. That pro’s vacuum system is such a major investment that the national average range...
A DIY Method for Saving Money
This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. There is no cost to the user. “The first step to being good at something, is being bad at it.” -Unknown.
How Much Does House Cleaning Cost?
It’s common for homeowners to underestimate the skill and hard work needed for house cleaning, and many look for the cheapest rates above all else. That’s a mistake, says Mary Soutenet, who runs a cleaning company in Santa Cruz, California. “House cleaners can’t stay in business if they...
adorable-home.com
Easy Ways to Reduce Water Waste in Your Home and Garden
Water is essential for life on planet Earth and we need to be aware of how much we use. It’s not just the amount of water that matters, but rather the quality of water that we are using. Finding the right water supplier can help you reduce water waste in your home, at work and anywhere else!
Amazon’s Affordable, Portable Greenhouse Protects Plants All Winter
It turns out that moving your plants to the porch (even if it’s covered) during the winter doesn’t exactly keep them alive and thriving. If you’re like me and struggling to upkeep plants that were green and budding during warmer months, then the Koksry Portable Walk-In Greenhouse is here to save the day (and your plants). The three-tier, walk-in portable greenhouse has eight shelves to save all your plants and herbs from getting covered in frost. Plus, the structure can prevent pests from snacking during your harvest season, which you’ll be able to extend thanks to the greenhouse.
nationaltoday.com
The Best Handheld Leaf Blower for 2023
Come fall, the landscape is a riot of colors. And along with the beauty, there is also the downside of the piles of leaves in your backyard and around your house. While you could rake them into a tidy pile, a more convenient alternative would be to use a leaf blower.
Business idea: Wooden Pallet Flipping
If you’ve ever walked through a Costco, you’ve probably seen wooden pallets like this. Businesses use them to stack, store, and transport materials or products. They also allow forklifts to easily pick them up.
Saving Money Around the House
You may be looking for ways to stretch your budget with the soaring costs of living and energy prices. The remaining question may be what can we do to fight inflation and the rising prices of things from groceries to gas? Lucky for you, there are clever ways to cut costs around the house to make things more manageable. Continue to read to find 10 tips and tricks to save you money.
northernarchitecture.us
Easy Drainage Holes For Cheap Plastic Cup Planting
There are lots of ways you can make drainage holes, but with this method, you’ll have an entire stack of cheap plastic cups ready for planting in no time – proper drainage included. When you’re getting started in growing plants from seed, there are so many options in...
