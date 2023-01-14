It turns out that moving your plants to the porch (even if it’s covered) during the winter doesn’t exactly keep them alive and thriving. If you’re like me and struggling to upkeep plants that were green and budding during warmer months, then the Koksry Portable Walk-In Greenhouse is here to save the day (and your plants). The three-tier, walk-in portable greenhouse has eight shelves to save all your plants and herbs from getting covered in frost. Plus, the structure can prevent pests from snacking during your harvest season, which you’ll be able to extend thanks to the greenhouse.

3 DAYS AGO