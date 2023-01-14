ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simplemost

Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies

Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSB Radio

Happiness caring for houseplants

Aside from planting some winter annuals and surveying freeze damage, there’s not much keeping gardeners busy in the landscape right now. As far as those shrubs that sustained freeze damage, do not prune them right now. Please wait and see what puts on new growth in the spring, then it’ll be more clear what to prune.
simphome.com

10 Lawn Edging Ideas

Lawn edging serves an important purpose in a garden. Garden borders serve a dual purpose of keeping your grass and flower beds looking tidy and becoming attractive design elements in their own right. The internet is a wealth of ideas you can draw from period pieces to cutting-edge designs, and today we pick some of the finest for you according to our long experiences.
myzeo.com

How to Clean a Bathroom Fast

Cleaning the bathroom may be outside the top of your priority list. Still, every household’s important responsibility is to keep this space as clean as possible. Nowadays, people have more on their plates than ever before. Not only that, but they’ve got more modern conveniences than ever before. Between smartphones, tablets, and computers, there are more places to gather dirt in the home.
Tyla

Bartender shows her shockingly low paycheck for 70 hours of work

A bartender has revealed how much she earned for 70 hours of work - and people have been left stunned by the figure. TikToker Bronté - aka @f.aa.ded - took to the video-sharing platform where she shared a clip of her paycheck, explaining how she earned so little for over 70 hours of work.
a-z-animals.com

Chinese Money Plant Propagation: A How-To Guide

Propagating Chinese money plants is a practically foolproof endeavor. If ever there was a plant that screams propagate me it’s Pilea peperomioides. These popular houseplants are vigorous growers, producing many offshoots that are easily rooted and transplanted. The nicknames friendship plant and pass along plant speak to the ease of its propagation.
Family Handyman

How To Calculate Air Duct Cleaning Cost

When you call for professional air duct cleaning, someone will come to your house with a powerful truck-mounted vacuum cleaner. That should be your first clue this isn’t a job you could have done yourself. That pro’s vacuum system is such a major investment that the national average range...
DesignsforDIY

A DIY Method for Saving Money

This post includes affiliate links, if you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. There is no cost to the user. “The first step to being good at something, is being bad at it.” -Unknown.
Family Handyman

How Much Does House Cleaning Cost?

It’s common for homeowners to underestimate the skill and hard work needed for house cleaning, and many look for the cheapest rates above all else. That’s a mistake, says Mary Soutenet, who runs a cleaning company in Santa Cruz, California. “House cleaners can’t stay in business if they...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
adorable-home.com

Easy Ways to Reduce Water Waste in Your Home and Garden

Water is essential for life on planet Earth and we need to be aware of how much we use. It’s not just the amount of water that matters, but rather the quality of water that we are using. Finding the right water supplier can help you reduce water waste in your home, at work and anywhere else!
Family Handyman

Amazon’s Affordable, Portable Greenhouse Protects Plants All Winter

It turns out that moving your plants to the porch (even if it’s covered) during the winter doesn’t exactly keep them alive and thriving. If you’re like me and struggling to upkeep plants that were green and budding during warmer months, then the Koksry Portable Walk-In Greenhouse is here to save the day (and your plants). The three-tier, walk-in portable greenhouse has eight shelves to save all your plants and herbs from getting covered in frost. Plus, the structure can prevent pests from snacking during your harvest season, which you’ll be able to extend thanks to the greenhouse.
nationaltoday.com

The Best Handheld Leaf Blower for 2023

Come fall, the landscape is a riot of colors. And along with the beauty, there is also the downside of the piles of leaves in your backyard and around your house. While you could rake them into a tidy pile, a more convenient alternative would be to use a leaf blower.
Nic Conley

Business idea: Wooden Pallet Flipping

If you’ve ever walked through a Costco, you’ve probably seen wooden pallets like this. Businesses use them to stack, store, and transport materials or products. They also allow forklifts to easily pick them up.
Tammy Emineth

Saving Money Around the House

You may be looking for ways to stretch your budget with the soaring costs of living and energy prices. The remaining question may be what can we do to fight inflation and the rising prices of things from groceries to gas? Lucky for you, there are clever ways to cut costs around the house to make things more manageable. Continue to read to find 10 tips and tricks to save you money.
northernarchitecture.us

Easy Drainage Holes For Cheap Plastic Cup Planting

There are lots of ways you can make drainage holes, but with this method, you’ll have an entire stack of cheap plastic cups ready for planting in no time – proper drainage included. When you’re getting started in growing plants from seed, there are so many options in...

