Monmouth County, NJ

94.3 The Point

Don’t panic when you see the latest foreclosure data for NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
Aldi could be coming to another New Jersey town

Aldi, the German discount grocery store chain, is proposing to build a new store in Branchburg. According to MyCentralJersey, it would be the first Aldi in Somerset County if approved. There is also a new Quick Chek proposed for the site and it is also pending review. Aldi has been...
BRANCHBURG, NJ
What really killed the whales? NJ environmental groups are sparring

Environmental groups in New Jersey are squaring off, fighting a war of words over what is causing so many whale deaths in recent weeks. Following the discovery of a 30-foot humpback whale that washed ashore in Atlantic City earlier this month, several groups including Clean Ocean Action wrote to President Biden demanding a pause on all wind-energy activity off the Jersey coast and an investigation into why a total of seven whales have perished in less than five weeks.
MAINE STATE
Incredible estate owned by several NJ power families is for sale

When former Trenton Mayor Douglas Palmer and his wife Christiana Foglio-Palmer lived at 155 Lower Creek Road in Stockton, Delaware Township, they called it his “weekend getaway,” since according to a column in the Trentonian back in 2010, the rumor of his living in the Tony town (instead of Trenton, the town he was mayor of) leaked to the press.
STOCKTON, NJ
NJ weather: Wednesday is the ‘dead of winter’ but will not feel like it

Let me start by explaining the headline. I use the phrase "the dead of winter" to refer to the average coldest time of the year. There are several ways to calculate exactly when that point of the calendar is, for any point in New Jersey. In general, it's mid to late January. And by some calculations, long-term average temperatures hit rock-bottom on January 18th. So here we are, the average coldest day of the year — it only gets warmer and warmer from now through mid-July, right?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

