ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The Point

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals

Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS News

Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
94.3 The Point

More NJ parents choosing other K-12 options (Opinion)

National School Choice week is coming up in a little over a week. It's become more important and apparent to parents that their kids might do better in another school. Unfortunately, with the property taxes being so high, and much of that money going to public education, many parents just deal with the school system they have in their town.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

What to know about the $31T U.S. debt ceiling as default deadline looms

The ceiling on the amount of debt the federal government can issue to fulfill financial obligations is fast approaching, but the Republican-controlled House has signaled that it’s prepared for another round of financial brinkmanship, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsing a push by ultraconservatives to demand spending reductions as part of any extension of the federal government’s borrowing authority.
94.3 The Point

Dog abandoned at airport by NJ man gets a new home

The dog abandoned by its Newark owner outside Des Moines International Airport has found a new home. Charles Bigsen, 24, paid for his American Pitbull Terrier Stella to be on the same flight back to New Jersey on Dec. 29. But when Bigsen checked in he was told that he had to provide a crate for the 1-year-old mix in order to board.
DES MOINES, IA
94.3 The Point

Battleground New Jersey: Giants fans vs. Eagles fans

The rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants has been going on for decades, and it is one that is felt throughout the state of New Jersey. Both teams have die-hard fans that call the Garden State home, and it’s no surprise that the rivalry has spilled over into the state.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy