Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J. On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO