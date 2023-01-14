ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

94.3 The Point

Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ

EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
EDISON, NJ
Daily Voice

Newark Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags Gets Prison Time

A 34-year-old Newark woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
NEWARK, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’

SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

1 dead, 1 wounded after stabbing at N.J. apartment building

KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in New Jersey. Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kearny. Police said two female victims were stabbed -- one fatally. One person was taken into custody. There's no word on what led to the violence. 
KEARNY, NJ
TAPinto.net

16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash

Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J.  On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center.  The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.  
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say

A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
NEWARK, NJ
pix11.com

Teen girl found dead near East River identified

Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
BROOKLYN, NY
94.3 The Point

Hazlet, NJ mourns hero mom who saved her daughter from fire

HAZLET – It was a somber evening as hundreds heard a father recall his wife's sacrifice to unsuccessfully save their daughter from a house fire. Hundreds gathered at Veterans Park in Hazlet to honor Jacqueline Montanaro who ran back into the burning house on Brookside Avenue to get their 6-year-old daughter Madelyn out. Both later died at a hospital.
HAZLET, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

