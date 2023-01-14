Read full article on original website
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Hit-and-run driver strikes bicyclist on Route 1 in Edison, NJ
EDISON — Police are looking for a driver who struck an electric bicycle on Route 1 and left the scene early Monday morning. The bicyclist, a man, was struck around 12:55 a.m. while crossing the northbound lanes at Prince Street in Edison by a 2018 Kia Optima in the area of Home Depot and Stop & Shop on the southbound side, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. The driver of the Kia did not stop.
Monmouth County town files lawsuit against New Jersey for vehicle thefts
MIDDLETOWN — Frustrated by the continuing epidemic of automobile thefts in New Jersey, and what they consider to be little action to stop it, officials in Monmouth County are getting a little more serious in their attempt to get the attention of state leaders. Outside the municipal police department...
New Jersey plumber busted for taking upskirting photos of women has been arrested again
A Red Bank man who was charged in 2022 with taking upskirt pictures in several stores and supermarkets in Shrewsbury has been arrested again for additional and related offenses. Monmouth Count Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said in a statement that the new charges facing 33-year old Christopher W. Cox include for...
Son stabs mom to death outside Harrison, NJ apartment, cops say
HARRISON — A mother was stabbed to death by her son outside her apartment building early Tuesday morning. It was the second stabbing in Hudson County in two days, the other involving an 11-year-old victim. This was also the latest crime involving a child against a parent: In Evesham,...
‘Hangry’ customer pulled knife at Jersey City eatery when order took too long: police
A man who was upset his food order was taking longer than expected got angry with other customers and an employee at a Downtown Jersey City eatery and pulled a knife and made threats, authorities said. Police arrived at 101 Hudson St. at 8:22 p.m. Sunday and disarmed Miraj Trivedi,...
Newark Woman Who Stole Nearly $94K Worth Of Balenciaga Bags Gets Prison Time
A 34-year-old Newark woman is heading to prison for her role in stealing nearly $94,000 worth of handbags from a luxury store in the Hamptons. Baseemah Davis was sentenced to two to six years behind bars in Suffolk County Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17. It followed her guilty plea to criminal possession of stolen property for stealing from the Balenciaga store in East Hampton in March 2022.
After being hit by mail truck, 93-year-old Union woman is critically hurt
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — A 93-year-old woman was in critical condition after being hit by a mail truck on Monday afternoon, according to township police. Eva Naidanovich, of Union, remained in intensive care at University Hospital on Tuesday, Union Township Police Deputy Chief Scott Breslow confirmed to NJ 101.5.
Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
Car of Glen Ridge minors crashes in NJ park — 16-year-old boy dies
A car carrying four Glen Ridge juveniles crashed in an Essex County park late Sunday, leaving a 16-year-old boy dead, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau responded around 11:30 p.m. to the single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive...
Alligator Found In Monmouth County, New Jersey Abandoned Lot
You know when you go for a nice winter walk in Jersey and you stumble upon an alligator? Yeah, I didn’t think so. Well, that is precisely what happened to one family in Monmouth County. A good Samaritan found an abandoned alligator in a plastic bin covered in garbage....
NJ man hears car alarm and starts shooting — faces attempted murder charge
HOWELL — A township man is facing attempted murder charges after shooting at a rideshare vehicle outside his home, in what earlier published reports said appeared to be a case of visitors being mistaken for intruders and thieves. A car alarm at 12:30 a.m. Sunday got the attention of...
NJ State Police: Big machine used in ‘large scale act of vandalism’
SAYREVILLE — Calling it a “large scale act of vandalism,” police have asked for help finding those responsible for damage to a retaining wall in the borough. Early on Jan. 6, sometime between 3 and 5 a.m., heavy machinery was used to significantly damage a new retaining wall that borders the intersection of South Minisink Avenue and Cheesequake Road, according to the State Police Facebook page.
1 dead, 1 wounded after stabbing at N.J. apartment building
KEARNY, N.J. -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing at an apartment building in New Jersey. Officers responded to a 911 call around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Hamilton Street and Schuyler Avenue in Kearny. Police said two female victims were stabbed -- one fatally. One person was taken into custody. There's no word on what led to the violence.
Howell, NJ homeowner arrested after shooting at intruders, report says
HOWELL — A homeowner is facing legal trouble after firing his gun at intruders in his driveway. Police said the Carrie Drive resident heard his car alarm go off on Saturday night and then fired several shots at a group of people running from his driveway into a waiting vehicle, according to a report by The Lakewood Scoop.
16-Year-Old Glen Ridge Boy Dies in Fatal Bloomfield Crash
Newark – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Crime Scene Investigations Bureau (CSIB) is investigating a single-car crash in Brookdale Park that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old male from Glen Ridge, N.J. On January 15, at 11:30 p.m., CSIB was notified of a single-car crash on Brookdale Park’s West Circuit Drive, Bloomfield. There were four minors in the vehicle, all from Glen Ridge. They were taken to local hospitals, where the 16-year-old boy, a rear passenger, was pronounced dead at 12:04 a.m. on January 16 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center. The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.
2 senior residents killed in a week while walking in East Brunswick, NJ
A township man was killed Monday morning, the second fatal crash in a week involving a pedestrian East Brunswick. Police said Moos S. Song, 70, died after being struck around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Ryders Lane and Cedar Village Boulevard. Cedar Village East Brunswick is a 55+ adult community.
N.J. man shot to death in Newark, authorities say
A 38-year-old man from Essex County was shot to death early Monday morning in Newark, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called at 12:30 a.m. to North 7th Street, where they found Omar Rivera, of Belleville, authorities said. Rivera had been shot multiple times in the...
Teen girl found dead near East River identified
Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Police have identified a 13-year-old girl who was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn as Jade Smith. Protestors rally to voice anger over...
Hazlet, NJ mourns hero mom who saved her daughter from fire
HAZLET – It was a somber evening as hundreds heard a father recall his wife's sacrifice to unsuccessfully save their daughter from a house fire. Hundreds gathered at Veterans Park in Hazlet to honor Jacqueline Montanaro who ran back into the burning house on Brookside Avenue to get their 6-year-old daughter Madelyn out. Both later died at a hospital.
