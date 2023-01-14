ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

9 Canyon High School band students selected as All-State musicians

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District announced that nine Canyon High School students have been selected as All-State musicians and will perform in the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio. CISD said 70,000 students entered auditions for All-State and 1,875 students were selected to perform in 18 ensembles. The All-State performances will […]
CANYON, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Kathryn Diane Hill (Floydada)

Kathryn Diane Hill, age 64, of Floydada, joined Jesus on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones in Lubbock, TX. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada, with Eric Enriquez officiating. Interment will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
FLOYDADA, TX
everythinglubbock.com

This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students

LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Palo Duro high school dancer makes history

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Senior Liliana Sanchez made history as the first Palo Duro Don Diamond Dancer to represent the school as an All-State Dancer at the Texas Dance Educators Association Convention. While at the convention Sanchez, participated in movement and lecture classes, attended a collegiate showcase, and collegiate fair, as well as networking with […]
AMARILLO, TX
Talk 1340

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022

It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
LUBBOCK, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Christina “KiKi” Martinez (Floydada)

Christina “KiKi’ Martinez, age 54, of Floydada, passed away, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Floydada. Interment will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
FLOYDADA, TX
FMX 94.5

The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need

I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
YAHOO!

Caprock Chronicles: New Deal in the Panhandle

Editor’s Note: The Caprock chronicles are edited by Jack Becker, Librarian Emeritus, TTU Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article is by Marty Kuhlman, Ph. D., professor of History at WTAMU. He is a frequent contributor to this column. The Great Depression had a devastating impact...
LUBBOCK, TX
101.9 The Bull

Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
AMARILLO, TX
towntalkradio.com

Texas Tech Looking to secure its first Big 12 win of the season

Texas Tech will look to secure its first Big 12 win of the season when it hosts Baylor at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena following a pair of road losses last week. The Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) are coming off a tough 72-70 loss...
LUBBOCK, TX
Mix 94.1

Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo

The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy