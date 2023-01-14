Read full article on original website
9 Canyon High School band students selected as All-State musicians
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Canyon Independent School District announced that nine Canyon High School students have been selected as All-State musicians and will perform in the Texas All-State Band in San Antonio. CISD said 70,000 students entered auditions for All-State and 1,875 students were selected to perform in 18 ensembles. The All-State performances will […]
floydcountyrecord.com
Kathryn Diane Hill (Floydada)
Kathryn Diane Hill, age 64, of Floydada, joined Jesus on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones in Lubbock, TX. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada, with Eric Enriquez officiating. Interment will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 13, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada.
How Many Names Did Amarillo Blvd Have Before This One?
I recently came across an interesting news article about the naming of Amarillo Blvd. For me, Amarillo Blvd has always had its name. I know that Route 66 and "the Blvd" have a lot of shared history. I know that the Blvd is home to several pieces of Amarillo history.
Most successful Black restaurant owner in Lubbock celebrates 10 years of Lee’s Café
Dorothy Lee opened Lee's Café in January 2013.
everythinglubbock.com
This is the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech students
LUBBOCK, Texas — A study revealed the most popular fast-food chain among Texas Tech University (TTU) students. The study, by BrokeScholar, was based on data from Yelp and the U.S. News and World Report‘s highest-ranked public colleges and universities in the 2022-2023. According to the study, Five Guys...
Palo Duro high school dancer makes history
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Senior Liliana Sanchez made history as the first Palo Duro Don Diamond Dancer to represent the school as an All-State Dancer at the Texas Dance Educators Association Convention. While at the convention Sanchez, participated in movement and lecture classes, attended a collegiate showcase, and collegiate fair, as well as networking with […]
We Can’t Believe That This Adorable Lubbock Home Is Actually On The Market
Sometimes, when you drive through Lubbock you see a home that catches your eye and makes you go "whoa." This one, has been just that for me. This standout among a sea of tract homes in North Lubbock, which looks tailor made for prom photos and Christmas gatherings. And now, it's up for sale.
9 Amarillo Mugshot Celebrity Lookalikes According To Facebook
It doesn't take getting arrested for figuring out that the process of getting arrested and booked into a county jail may not be a pleasant experience. But if getting arrested in of itself is not bad enough to deter you from committing crimes, this might. You might have stumbled across...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 45 People Arrested Along With Four People Rearrested From 2022
It's a new week so that means we have to recap what you may have missed while working hard or stuck home with a cold. Lubbock seems to always be getting some new kind of place to eat but recently a new authentic Indian food place opened up on 34th Street. Along with new food the old Dragon Buffet near the South Plains Mall was just bought by the owners of Hayashi and the food is just amazing that I encourage everyone to try it at least twice.
floydcountyrecord.com
Christina “KiKi” Martinez (Floydada)
Christina “KiKi’ Martinez, age 54, of Floydada, passed away, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Floydada. Interment will follow at the Floydada Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Floydada. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
Two local teams ranked No. 1 in latest TABC rankings
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Monterey Lady Plainsmen remained No. 1 in Class 5A after wins over Abilene Cooper and Lubbock High last week. Monterey continues district play with a pair of home games against Coronado on Tuesday and No. 5 Cooper on Friday. Both games tipoff at 6 p.m. In Class 3A, Idalou remains ranked […]
‘Too little too late’: Lubbock and Slaton families, NAACP responds to racism resolutions
Parents from the Lubbock-Cooper and Slaton Independent School Districts officially responded to resolutions denouncing racism that were passed by the school boards.
The Number One Thing That Lubbock Drivers Need
I had this completely wired, but then some jerk forced me to expand it a bit. I had a hopeful message for Lubbock drivers out there. In fact, I will have that message for you in a bit, but let me deal with one GIANT exception in a big red truck.
YAHOO!
Caprock Chronicles: New Deal in the Panhandle
Editor’s Note: The Caprock chronicles are edited by Jack Becker, Librarian Emeritus, TTU Libraries. He can be reached at jack.becker@ttu.edu. Today’s article is by Marty Kuhlman, Ph. D., professor of History at WTAMU. He is a frequent contributor to this column. The Great Depression had a devastating impact...
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas
Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
towntalkradio.com
Texas Tech Looking to secure its first Big 12 win of the season
Texas Tech will look to secure its first Big 12 win of the season when it hosts Baylor at 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the United Supermarkets Arena following a pair of road losses last week. The Red Raiders (10-7, 0-5 Big 12) are coming off a tough 72-70 loss...
KFDA
‘There’s a lot of pain’: Egg-flation hitting Amarillo bakeries
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Consumers aren’t alone when it comes to paying more for eggs, and local bakeries are being hit hard with increased egg prices. Cases of eggs normally cost around $17, and bakeries say they are paying $70 now. “There’s a lot of pain right now that...
KCBD
‘They blatantly lied:’ NAACP, Lubbock, Slaton families dispute resolutions condemning racism
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock and Slaton families disputed the resolutions passed by the Lubbock Cooper and Slaton school districts condemning racism, alongside civil rights activists from across the state and nation on Thursday. At a meeting at the Patterson Library, and at another a few hours later hosted by...
Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo
The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
