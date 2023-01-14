Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
New To The Market Curbside Drive-Thru Grocer Opens First Location In EdmondMadocEdmond, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
The richest woman in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Related
The sad reality about the worst signing the Lakers made
The Los Angeles Lakers did not have many resources to work with before the 2022-23 season in order to improve the roster. That is what happens when you trade for a former MVP who is no longer playing at a high level that is also making $47.1 million this season.
Lakers fans can get a great laugh out of Clippers’ rumored trade target
The speculation around the NBA trade deadline has been frustrating thus far for Los Angeles Lakers fans. Even though the team has shown potential in recent weeks, the front office seemingly does not think this team is good enough to make a splashy trade that could make them a contender.
Surging Cyclones: Stifling defense keeps wins coming for ISU
Once again, Iowa State is doing what it wasn’t supposed to do. The Cyclones made the biggest turnaround ever by a power conference team when they went from winning two games in 2020-21 to winning 22 and reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 last season. After coach T.J. Otzelberger’s second Cyclines team entered this season picked eighth in the 10-team Big 12, one of college basketball’s feel-good stories continues. Iowa State (14-3, 5-1) is ranked No. 12 in the nation and in a three-way tie for first place in the league heading into Saturday’s game at Oklahoma State.
Chris Ford, champ as player, coach with Celtics, dies at 74
Chris Ford, a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team, a longtime NBA coach and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket, has died, his family announced in a statement. He was 74. The family revealed the death through the Celtics on Wednesday. No official...
Luka Doncic putting pressure on Mavericks’ front office?
The Dallas Mavericks clearly need to make some changes ahead of the trade deadline if they want to contend for an NBA title this season, and Luka Doncic may be starting to get impatient with the team. Doncic has carried the Mavs to a 24-21 record this season, which was good enough for fifth place... The post Luka Doncic putting pressure on Mavericks’ front office? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Video Shows Moment Shots Fired During Oklahoma High School Basketball Game
One person, an adult male, was shot following the end of the game between the Del City Eagles and the Millwood Falcons on Tuesday night.
Dale Basketball Star Earns Multiple D1 Offers After Winning Tournament
A Pottawatomie County high school basketball team is putting their town on the map after a stunning win in a statewide tournament. The win is thanks, in part to a standout player and college coaches across the country are taking note. In the town of 350 people, you won’t find...
Former LSU EDGE Philip Webb Reveals Transfer Destination
Webb entered the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season, finds a new home in the SWAC.
Oklahoma high school basketball tournament primer for January 16-21
The biggest tournament week of the Oklahoma high school basketball regular season has arrived. Across the state, teams are gearing up for county and conference matchups. Here’s an overview of the tournaments that start Monday: ...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
599K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0