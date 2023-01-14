ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

The Associated Press

Surging Cyclones: Stifling defense keeps wins coming for ISU

Once again, Iowa State is doing what it wasn’t supposed to do. The Cyclones made the biggest turnaround ever by a power conference team when they went from winning two games in 2020-21 to winning 22 and reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 last season. After coach T.J. Otzelberger’s second Cyclines team entered this season picked eighth in the 10-team Big 12, one of college basketball’s feel-good stories continues. Iowa State (14-3, 5-1) is ranked No. 12 in the nation and in a three-way tie for first place in the league heading into Saturday’s game at Oklahoma State.
AMES, IA
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic putting pressure on Mavericks’ front office?

The Dallas Mavericks clearly need to make some changes ahead of the trade deadline if they want to contend for an NBA title this season, and Luka Doncic may be starting to get impatient with the team. Doncic has carried the Mavs to a 24-21 record this season, which was good enough for fifth place... The post Luka Doncic putting pressure on Mavericks’ front office? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
