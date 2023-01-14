Once again, Iowa State is doing what it wasn’t supposed to do. The Cyclones made the biggest turnaround ever by a power conference team when they went from winning two games in 2020-21 to winning 22 and reaching the NCAA Sweet 16 last season. After coach T.J. Otzelberger’s second Cyclines team entered this season picked eighth in the 10-team Big 12, one of college basketball’s feel-good stories continues. Iowa State (14-3, 5-1) is ranked No. 12 in the nation and in a three-way tie for first place in the league heading into Saturday’s game at Oklahoma State.

AMES, IA ・ 20 MINUTES AGO