Crystal Palace frustrates Newcastle in 0-0 draw
LONDON (AP) — Newcastle made it 15 games unbeaten in the English Premier League and moved up to third after drawing with Crystal Palace 0-0 on Saturday. But Eddie Howe's team missed the chance to put added pressure on Arsenal and Manchester United, who face each other at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.
Sociedad beats Rayo 2-0 to pull level with Real Madrid
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Led by an ageless David Silva and a striker making the most of a second chance, Real Sociedad is threatening to make it a three-way title fight in the Spanish league. Sociedad’s 2-0 win at Rayo Vallecano in the capital on Saturday pulled it level...
