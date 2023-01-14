Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers’ abortion ask
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers have rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. The advisory referendum from Republicans seeks to ask April voters’ views on work-search requirements for receiving welfare. Democrats argued Tuesday that the Legislature should focus on abortion, citing data from polls that show a majority of the state’s residents support legal abortion. The Senate also gave its final approval to a constitutional amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to get out of jail on bail.
Wes Moore sworn in as Maryland’s first Black governor
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was sworn in as the state’s first Black governor on Wednesday, punctuating his inauguration with references to Black history that included an acknowledgement of the enslaved people who once arrived by ship near the state Capitol. Before his inaugural speech,...
Democratic governor seeks to expand abortion access in Maine
Maine Gov. Janet Mills and legislative leaders want to expand access to abortion — allowing late abortions with a doctor’s approval — and take steps to protect health care providers and update data collection policies. One of the proposals would effectively eliminate abortion restrictions if deemed necessary by a physician. Current state law bans abortions after a fetus becomes viable outside the womb, at roughly 24 weeks. Mills, a Democrat, cited the case of a Yarmouth veterinarian who was forced to travel to Colorado for an abortion because it was not allowed in Maine. Republicans were working on a statement in response to the announcement.
Allen announces withdrawal from voter registration group
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama has withdrawn from a 32-state voter registration partnership. New Secretary of State Wes Allen sent a letter Tuesday withdrawing from the Electronic Registration Information Center, a non-profit grouping of 32 states and the District of Columbia. Allen cited concerns over privacy, saying he was troubled at the idea of providing people’s information to the organization. The partnership is designed to maintain accurate voter rolls but has become the target of conservative ire and conspiracy theories. The Republican made a promise during his campaign to withdraw from ERIC announced the decision a day after being sworn into office.
New Oklahoma AG seeks to slow pace of lethal injections
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general is seeking to slow the state’s pace of carrying out an execution roughly every 30 days. Citing the burden the pace is having on Oklahoma’s prison personnel, Attorney General Gentner Drummond filed a motion Wednesday with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals. He is asking the court to set the executions 60 days apart, rather than the current pace of 30 days apart. Drummond attended last week’s execution of Scott Eizember and said he met with Department of Corrections leadership and staff about the execution process. He says the current pace is “unduly burdening” agency personnel.
Violence looms over New Mexico Legislature as work begins
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling for new gun control laws and greater accountability for firearm manufacturers while denouncing recent drive-by shootings against politicians in Albuquerque and what she called a national scourge of violence. Her State of the State address Tuesday at the start of an annual legislative session called for increased spending on education amid a multibillion-dollar budget surplus. Democratic lawmakers want to expand preschool access, increase public salaries and provide at least $1 billion in tax relief. But concerns about politically motivated violence loomed after police arrested a failed Republican candidate in connection with a series of shootings targeting the homes of Democratic lawmakers in Albuquerque.
Retrial begins: Capitol riot suspect facing weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Navy reservist who is charged with storming the Capitol on Jan. 6 is going back on trial in Virginia on separate charges that he illegally bought silencers and talked about using them against Jewish people. Opening statements Tuesday marked the second trial the northern Virginia resident has faced on the weapons charges in the past two months. Jurors failed to reach a verdict in the first trial, which was declared a mistrial. Hatchet Speed says the three silencers bought in March 2021 are “solvent traps” used when cleaning guns. Federal regulators have been cracking down on these devices, saying they are silencers in disguise.
Nebraska Gov. Pillen reveals plan for education funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has proposed a vast increase in K-12 public education funding using money from the state’s huge cash reserve. It is a plan that even those typically critical of Republican education reform efforts say holds promise. The plan proposes to increase education funding by $2.5 billion through 2030 while still cutting property taxes. It would provide $1,500 for each student in the state, without cutting the state’s equalization funding to schools. Pillen says no district will receive less state aid than it currently has under the plan. The plan also proposes to lower property taxes by limiting year-over-year revenue increases and would pump millions more into special education funding.
W.Va. announces $83 million opioid settlement with Walgreens
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has settled for $83 million with Walgreens for the pharmacy store chain’s role in perpetuating the opioid crisis in the U.S. state with the most per capita overdose deaths. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said the deal brings the total West Virginia dollars brought in from opioid litigation to more than $950 million. The state now has one remaining opioid case to close out. A trial with Kroger is set for June. The money from all opioid settlements will be distributed throughout the state to abate the opioid crisis. Walgreens has agreed to pay the settlement within an eight-year period.
Michigan wolf population holding steady, 2022 survey shows
The latest survey by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows gray wolves are holding their own in the state. An analysis of data collected last year produced an estimate of about 630 wolves in the state’s Upper Peninsula. That’s down from nearly 700 two years ago. But biologists say that the difference is insignificant and that the population has been steady for more than a decade. Wolves were driven from the state in the last century but have come back since getting protection from the Endangered Species Act. None are known to exist in the Lower Peninsula.
Man who had more than 200 firearms at home pleads guilty
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man who had more than 200 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his home has pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities about his drug use when he bought the weapons. Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Ronald Andruchuk admitted Wednesday he was an unlawful user of controlled substances including cocaine at the time. They also said he misled the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives when he wrote on government forms that he was not an unlawful drug user. Police first went to his home last February to investigate neighbors’ complaints about gunfire. He’s to be sentenced April 17.
NJ gambling revenue matches all-time high, with online help
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s gambling revenue matched its all-time high of $5.2 billion in 2022, but only half that amount was won by casinos from in-person gamblers. Figures released Tuesday by state gambling regulators show the casinos, horse tracks that take sports bets, and online partners of both types of gambling matched a level last seen in 2006. But the recent number was reached with a hefty assist from internet gambling and sports betting — revenue streams that help contribute to the bottom line but are also heavily shared with third parties such as sports books and tech platforms.
Prep Football: Thompson gets UCLA offer; Smigel gets huge offers as a freshman
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Delon Thompson could be Westwood-bound after receiving a preferred walk-on offer by UCLA. The St. Bonaventure High School senior running back has not officially accepted the offer yet. He ran for almost 2,400 yards this past season with 25 touchdowns for the Seraphs. Meanwhile Newbury Park...
