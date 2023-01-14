The latest survey by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources shows gray wolves are holding their own in the state. An analysis of data collected last year produced an estimate of about 630 wolves in the state’s Upper Peninsula. That’s down from nearly 700 two years ago. But biologists say that the difference is insignificant and that the population has been steady for more than a decade. Wolves were driven from the state in the last century but have come back since getting protection from the Endangered Species Act. None are known to exist in the Lower Peninsula.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO