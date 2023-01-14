NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors are dropping charges against a New York City police officer and military veteran who was accused of helping the Chinese government keep tabs on Tibetans in the U.S. A court date is scheduled for Thursday in Brooklyn after federal prosecutors told a judge last week they want to dismiss their case against Baimadajie Angwang. Prosecutors say they obtained additional information, but a spokesperson wouldn’t elaborate Monday. A message was sent to Angwang’s attorney. The lawyer had argued in court papers that his client’s interactions with two Chinese consulate officials were simply efforts to ingratiate himself in hopes of getting visas to visit his family.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO