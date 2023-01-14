Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Related
Man sentenced to 8 years for downtown Austin manslaughter
Barry Duhon pled guilty to manslaughter on Oct. 21 and was later sentenced to serve eight years. A separate charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury had been dismissed.
CBS Austin
Man found shot near southeast Austin dog park
AUSTIN, Texas — Police investigated a shooting in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning that sent a man to the hospital. The Austin Police Department received a call at 12:49 a.m. alerting them to a shooting victim at 7001 Onion Creek Drive. This is the same area where Dog Park Blue is located.
CBS Austin
Man wanted for stealing TV from Dripping Springs apartment complex
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man who allegedly stole an 85-inch flat-screen TV from an apartment complex clubhouse in Dripping Springs. The male suspect entered the clubhouse on Jan. 5 around 5:30 a.m. and stole the TV, valued...
CBS Austin
Search for two suspects who stole diesel fuel in October in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects caught on security cameras stealing diesel fuel back in October in Dripping Springs. HCSO says on October 27, 2022, two male suspects got away with stolen fuel by manipulating the fuel pump at a gas station.
CBS Austin
Chacon says over 7,000 incidents of gun crime since 2018 in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — After another incident of gun violence near a popular downtown, CBS Austin sits down with police chief Joseph Chacon to discuss gun violence in the city. Chief Chacon says that there have been over 7,000 incidents of gun crime reported in Austin since 2018, and it’s an increasing trend.
CBS Austin
Shooting in entertainment district worries residents
AUSTIN, Texas — Late Sunday night, gunshots rang out near the popular West Sixth area. Officers were called to 5th Street and Guadalupe around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a man with a gun in hand walking in the downtown area. A call was made a couple of minutes later saying shots had been fired around W. 6th street.
10-year sentence issued for woman tied to 2019 Travis County murder
A woman will serve 10 years in prison for her connection to a 2019 murder case, Travis County online records show.
Inmate dies in custody at Travis Co. jail
A man who was in custody at the Travis County jail died Sunday, according to a news release from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
CBS Austin
APD investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown, suspect killed by police
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin late Sunday night. Officers were called to 5th Street and Guadalupe around 11:33 p.m. Sunday to a call of a man with a gun in hand walking in the downtown area. A second...
KSAT 12
2 people die after getting ejected from vehicle in 100 mph chase in Guadalupe County
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – A high-speed police chase in Guadalupe County turned deadly after several people were ejected from the suspect vehicle. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Joshua Ray said a deputy initiated a traffic stop for a tan 1997 Ford Explorer just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday.
Travis County sentences man to 5 years for role in 2019 crash that killed woman
Michael Garcia pled guilty to an accident involving death charge on Aug. 10, per Travis County online records.
CBS Austin
Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital
A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
Central Texas man receives sentence for murder, attempted murder charges from 2019
On Dec. 14, a Central Texas man was sentenced to 50 years in state prison for murder and 20 years for murder with the attempt to commit, according to Williamson County records.
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
CBS Austin
ATX Wheels & More holds benefit for woman killed in recent road rage homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — Family of Elizabeth Lopez, 22, gathered for a benefit to raise funds for her funeral arrangements. Previously, Lopez was killed in a homicide during a road rage incident. The benefit happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, at noon at ATX Wheels & More. Lopez’s family members and...
Man who faced 40 years for 2019 north Austin murder sentenced to 15
Travis County records showed a man who pled guilty to murder in August 2022 was convicted and sentenced to 15 years in state prison Dec. 19.
KSAT 12
Seguin police officer helps saves motorcyclist’s life following crash with big rig
SAN ANTONIO – A Seguin police officer was credited for saving a motorcyclist’s life following a crash with a semi-truck early Sunday morning. The Seguin Police Department said Officer Justin Morin witnessed the crash just after 2 a.m. while patrolling the area in the 3500 block of N. State Highway 123 Bypass, near North Austin Street.
TCSO: Pflugerville man charged with murder after turning himself in, confessing to shooting
Officials have charged a man with murder after he turned himself in and confessed to a Friday evening shooting in the 2800 block of Linville Ridge Lane that left one person dead.
Man sentenced to life for 2020 death of Austin car dealership employee
According to Travis County court records, 33-year-old Alberto Torres initially filed a not-guilty plea to the courts two days before his conviction and sentencing.
Austin man sentenced to 25 years for 2019 road rage murder
James Derks, 39, pled guilty to murder Jan. 5. He was sentenced to 25 years in state prison.
Comments / 0