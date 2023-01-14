ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Austin

Man found shot near southeast Austin dog park

AUSTIN, Texas — Police investigated a shooting in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning that sent a man to the hospital. The Austin Police Department received a call at 12:49 a.m. alerting them to a shooting victim at 7001 Onion Creek Drive. This is the same area where Dog Park Blue is located.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Chacon says over 7,000 incidents of gun crime since 2018 in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — After another incident of gun violence near a popular downtown, CBS Austin sits down with police chief Joseph Chacon to discuss gun violence in the city. Chief Chacon says that there have been over 7,000 incidents of gun crime reported in Austin since 2018, and it’s an increasing trend.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Shooting in entertainment district worries residents

AUSTIN, Texas — Late Sunday night, gunshots rang out near the popular West Sixth area. Officers were called to 5th Street and Guadalupe around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a man with a gun in hand walking in the downtown area. A call was made a couple of minutes later saying shots had been fired around W. 6th street.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital

A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
AUSTIN, TX

