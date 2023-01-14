ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Comments / 6

AD truth
4d ago

lol...what could possibly go wrong?we already have the worst driver's..let's add some legal weed into the mix..good luck

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Route 44 closed in Norfolk after serious crash

NORFOLK, CT (WFSB) – Part of Route 44 in Norfolk is closed Tuesday afternoon after a serious crash, officials said. The Connecticut Department of Transportation (DOT) said the road is closed between Rock Hall Road and Beckley Road. An overturned vehicle and downed wires are reported, according to the...
NORFOLK, CT
Eyewitness News

Serious injuries reported in 4-vehicle crash on I-91 in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Serious injuries were reported in a four-vehicle crash that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. State police said troopers responded to a multi-car accident near exit 33. The highway reopened around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash was reported to the Department of Transportation at 6:26...
HARTFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

4 vehicle crash on I-91 causes 5-hour detour

A four-car crash on Interstate 91 southbound near Exit 33 in Hartford on the Windsor town line caused a five-hour road closure of the highway and sent two of the drivers to the hospital Monday afternoon. According to police reports, a Glastonbury resident was traveling in the left lane of...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on Route 8 in Shelton leaves woman dead

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) - A 32-year-old woman was killed in a crash that happened on Route 8 north in Shelton, according to state police. Troopers identified the victim as Joan Marie Forgas of Bridgeport. According to state police, Forgas had her vehicle parked between the right lane and right shoulder...
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

Fatal pedestrian crash closes Rt. 101 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 101 in Killingly is closed Tuesday morning due to a fatal pedestrian crash, according to police. State police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway on Route 101, otherwise known as Hartford Pike, around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, troopers determined that a car had […]
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

Person struck, killed on Route 101 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WFSB) - A person was struck and killed on Route 101 in Killingly Tuesday morning. State police said the road was closed at Pond Road and Pine Knolls Drive for their investigation. They said shortly before 3 a.m., public safety officials received calls for a crash on Route...
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
TORRINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Flooding, sewage overflow impacts residents in Hartford’s North End

NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Killed in Litchfield Crash: Police

A 24-year-old Torrington man was killed in a crash in Litchfield on Monday night, according to state police. The crash happened around 8:47 p.m. State police said Dominique Ehlinger was driving on Reder Road, went off the road, hit a tree and suffered fatal injuries. The Jeep Liberty he was...
LITCHFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Driver Severely Burned In Vehicle Fire In Somers

A driver was sent to the hospital with burns after a vehicle fire in Northern Westchester. The blaze happened on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 4:50 p.m. in Somers on Nymph Drive near Lake Lincolndale, where a car caught on fire, according to the Somers Volunteer Fire Department. Luckily, the fire...
SOMERS, CT
westernmassnews.com

State Police respond to hit-and-run on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to I-91 northbound Monday morning for reports of a hit-and-run accident between two vehicles. According to State Police, troopers responded to mile marker 0.2 in Longmeadow around 9 a.m. Monday. Officials said that a 2023 Chevy Traverse operated by an 80-year-old man...
LONGMEADOW, MA
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Wrong-way crashes prompt calls to make CT roads safer

Serious injuries were reported in an accident that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. A dog is dead and two people were injured after getting attacked by a dog in Vernon, according to police. Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford. Updated: 2 hours ago.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Rt. 189 in Granby closed after vehicle crashes into utility pole

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Rt. 189 in Granby will remain closed for approximately 6 to 8 hours after a single vehicle crash Sunday evening. At approximately 8:15 P.M., Granby police received a report of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole in the area of 350 North Granby Rd., also known as Rt. 189.
GRANBY, CT
Eyewitness News

Connecticut is seeing an increase in wrong-way drivers

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is seeing an increase in wrong-way drivers, and this weekend we saw another. A driver going the wrong way on I-91 in Hartford hit a state trooper on the highway. Less than two weeks ago, a state lawmaker was killed by a wrong-way driver. This...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Vernon police investigate dog attack

Serious injuries were reported in an accident that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. A dog is dead and two people were injured after getting attacked by a dog in Vernon, according to police. Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford. Updated: 1 hour ago.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Powder Ridge packed on school holiday

Serious injuries were reported in an accident that shut down I-91 south in Hartford. A dog is dead and two people were injured after getting attacked by a dog in Vernon, according to police. Serious injuries reported in crash that snarled traffic on I-91 in Hartford. Updated: 1 hour ago.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

3-car crash involves tractor-trailer on I-91N in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A three-car crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed I-91 North in Hartford on Monday morning. The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. near exit 29. That section of the roadway was closed due to the incident until about 5 a.m. Officials have not released any details on the crash, such […]
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy