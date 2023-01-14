Read full article on original website
Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
State auto dealers group to appeal ruling on direct sales from manufactures
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A group representing Illinois car dealers is appealing a recent ruling in Cook County that would allow electric vehicle manufacturers Rivian and Lucid to become licensed dealers and sell directly to consumers. 25 News reports the ruling came out earlier this month from Judge David Atkins.
