ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Marketing Fix Boosts Pottsgrove WMCTC Enrollment

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A simple and discreet change in phrasing may have been an effective key to boost future enrollment by Pottsgrove School District students at the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center, district Superintendent Dr. David Finnerty said Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023). Last Aug. 29 marked the...
WETM 18 News

A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania

A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
CARLISLE, PA
WHYY

Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal

A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Red-light cameras should be banned in PA | PennLive letters

While Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant projects can be worthwhile, no municipality should accept the money, since it came from red-light cameras (which should be banned in Pennsylvania). If we had best-practice engineering and enforcement, then practically nobody would ever “run” a light. Most people do not “run” a light on purpose.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Congratulations Ally Gallo!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some Talkback callers are trying to combat the negative while others have a conspiracy theory about our meteorologists in the backyard. But first, we begin by congratulating a member of the Stormtracker 16 team. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
glensidelocal.com

Abington resident talks PECO price hike on 6ABC

CJ Leonard of Abington Township recently told 6ABC Action News that her PECO bill jumped from $110 to about $500. Hundreds of residents in the Philly metro region reported increases of varying degrees as well. Action News is looking into the matter, and said that it will follow up with more information.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Arrested For Defrauding PA Turnpike Of Over $1,000,000 In Tolls

Two males found out that nobody gets to ride the PA Turnpike for free. Duvany Zambrano, age 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey, and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, were indicted on January 4, 2023, by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. What authorities alleged...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WITF

Secrecy has dominated Josh Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.

Incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has an unusually opaque transition team, featuring NDAs and secretive funders. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy