FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Infamous Deli in Pennsylvania is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenNorristown, PA
Unique new restaurant opens in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Winter Mimosa Flights - Setter Ridge VineyardsJoJo's Cup of MochaKutztown, PA
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Fast-growing food chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this weekKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
sanatogapost.com
Marketing Fix Boosts Pottsgrove WMCTC Enrollment
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A simple and discreet change in phrasing may have been an effective key to boost future enrollment by Pottsgrove School District students at the Western Montgomery Career and Technology Center, district Superintendent Dr. David Finnerty said Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2023). Last Aug. 29 marked the...
echo-pilot.com
The new Pennsylvania speaker of the House is already on thin ice. What may come next.
In Harrisburg, a fragile coalition between House Democrats and Republican crossovers is already crumbling. On the left there's talk of naming a more progressive speaker of the House. On the right a friend and legislative ally — citing deceit and personal betrayal — has demanded the speaker's resignation just days after nominating him to the powerful post.
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
Changes coming for Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania medical marijuana ID cards are receiving an update in 2023. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all medical marijuana ID cards printed after Jan. 1, 2023, will have a new design. The newly designed cards will slowly replace the existing cards as patients renew their IDs. Patients and caregivers do […]
Highly-rated local eatery opens new location in Pennsylvania
A local eatery that has received rave reviews from its customers recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the popular local eatery Crazy Glazed, which serves fresh, made-to-order donuts and coffee drinks, celebrated the grand opening of its new Pennsylvania location in Carlisle, according to the event post on its Facebook page.
Local restaurant celebrates grand opening in Pennsylvania
A new local restaurant recently celebrated its grand opening in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Roadhouse 61 celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 655 PA-61 in Orwigsburg, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
roi-nj.com
J.G. Petrucci leases 40,000 sq. ft. flex center in Lehigh Valley to leading pharmaceutical distributor TopRx
J.G Petrucci Co. recently announced the lease of 40,000 square feet in Building III at Lehigh Valley Flex Center to leading pharmaceutical distributor TopRx LLC. The signing of this lease brings the industrial park to 100% occupancy. “J.G. Petrucci Co.’s ability to move quickly and efficiently was really the differentiator...
Starting this week you can apply online to receive up to $975 from the state
Over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.
Red-light cameras should be banned in PA | PennLive letters
While Automated Red Light Enforcement (ARLE) grant projects can be worthwhile, no municipality should accept the money, since it came from red-light cameras (which should be banned in Pennsylvania). If we had best-practice engineering and enforcement, then practically nobody would ever “run” a light. Most people do not “run” a light on purpose.
Pa. state police seek ‘endangered’ mother and daughter
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a mother and daughter who “may be at special risk of harm or injury.”. Nivek Bell, 29, and her daughter Nova Watson, 1, were last seen in Penn Hills Township, Allegheny County, around 11 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to state police.
WNEP-TV 16
Talkback 16: Congratulations Ally Gallo!
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Some Talkback callers are trying to combat the negative while others have a conspiracy theory about our meteorologists in the backyard. But first, we begin by congratulating a member of the Stormtracker 16 team. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on...
glensidelocal.com
Abington resident talks PECO price hike on 6ABC
CJ Leonard of Abington Township recently told 6ABC Action News that her PECO bill jumped from $110 to about $500. Hundreds of residents in the Philly metro region reported increases of varying degrees as well. Action News is looking into the matter, and said that it will follow up with more information.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
As human trafficking offenses increase in Pa., victim advocates want you to know the signs
January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the latest data shows a growing number of trafficking offenses have been filed in Pennsylvania in recent years. Victim advocates are asking you to know the signs.
Three Pennsylvania Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Pennsylvania cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Arrested For Defrauding PA Turnpike Of Over $1,000,000 In Tolls
Two males found out that nobody gets to ride the PA Turnpike for free. Duvany Zambrano, age 43, of Hamilton, New Jersey, and Sergio Jara, age 37, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, were indicted on January 4, 2023, by a federal grand jury for defrauding the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission. What authorities alleged...
Body found in water in Tinicum Township, Pa.
A body was found Monday night in the water in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.
Secrecy has dominated Josh Shapiro’s transition to Pa. governor. It may be a sign of what’s to come.
Incoming Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro has an unusually opaque transition team, featuring NDAs and secretive funders. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. For nearly two months, a team of advisors has been working...
Here's why alcohol is now more expensive in Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved the 4% increase last month.
