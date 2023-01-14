Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Brad Pitt sells the mansion where he lived with Angelina Jolie and his childrenEntertainment | Celebrity NewsLos Angeles, CA
"Santa Monica Is Not Safe" Banner Returns In Downtown Santa MonicaDayana SabatinSanta Monica, CA
Rt 4 Overnight Lane Closures Next Several Months in EnglewoodMorristown MinuteEnglewood, NJ
4 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
TMZ.com
Kyle Richards Says Chrissy Teigen Should Replace Lisa Rinna on 'RHOBH'
Kyle Richards disagrees with Erika Jayne saying Lisa Rinna can't be replaced on 'RHOBH' ... Kyle thinks Chrissy Teigen would be a great addition to the show. We got Kyle leaving Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills on Monday and our photog asked her who she would cast to replace Lisa, who is leaving the reality TV franchise after 8 seasons.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
realitytitbit.com
Julie Chrisley gives Nanny Faye health update and says she’s ‘hanging in there’
USA Network viewers have grown fond of the Chrisley family since they first appeared on TV in 2014. The family rose to fame on Chrisley Knows Best. Nanny Faye Chrisley is the matriarch of the family and fans want to know more about her health in 2023. The Chrisleys are...
iheart.com
Jeremy Renner's Condition 'Much Worse Than Anyone Knows'
Jeremy Renner's condition following his tragic snowplow accident is reportedly far more severe than previously reported. According to the Daily Mail, a friend of the actor said his injuries are much worse than feared and he "nearly bled out" and "almost died" as he waited for help to arrive. "It's...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Explains 'Manic' Episode, Denies Storming Out
Britney Spears did not have a "manic episode" in a restaurant this weekend -- as had been described to us -- nor did her husband run out on her, according to the man himself. Sam Asghari explained things to a pap Sunday, who asked him about what went down Friday night in Woodland Hills ... where we got video of Britney covering up her face, and talking gibberish, after somebody tried recording her while she was dining.
TMZ.com
'Law & Order: SVU' Stars Ice-T & Christopher Meloni Slam Feud Rumors
"Law & Order: SVU" legends Ice-T and Christopher Meloni are shooting down claims of an ugly rift between them since Chris' character "Elliot Stabler" returned to the series in 2021. Ice shared an email Monday with Chris, in which the National Enquirer alerted him it was running an expose about...
TMZ.com
Britney Spears Calls Out Justin Timberlake, Gets Tattoo That 'Sucks'
Britney Spears has clear regrets ... about a tattoo, and about her ex, Justin Timberlake -- she's even posting throwback pics of him -- which can't feel great for her husband, Sam Asghari. She posted a video of herself getting inked up while in Maui, but never revealed the finished...
TMZ.com
Diddy's Son Christian Combs Dismisses 'Nepo Baby' Label
Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs isn't accepting the "nepo baby" label critics keep tacking onto his name, but he's fully up to the challenge of upholding his dad's legacy!!!. We got King Wednesday at LAX and got his honest feedback on people automatically thinking he has a silver spoon in...
TMZ.com
Italian Actress Gina Lollobrigida Dead at 95
Gina Lollobrigida -- one the last mega celebs of old Hollywood and one of the most beautiful -- has died. Her attorney says she passed away Monday in a Rome hospital. It's been reported she'd been receiving treatment for some time, but it's unclear for what. Lollobrigida was a beloved...
TMZ.com
Singer Malu Trevejo Sues Mel B's Ex-Husband, Stephen Belafonte, for Fraud
Mel B's ex-husband is being dragged to court by an up-and-coming singer who claims he cost her a fortune after allegedly grifting her into a bogus management contract. Malu Trevejo just filed suit against Stephen Belafonte -- whom she alleges swindled her into signing a binding deal to have him represent her exclusively as her manager ... this after she says he discovered her in 2020 and suggested they meet one-on-one to talk business.
Comments / 0