New York State

Report: Jets 'doing homework' on Bills QB Joe Brady

By Nick Wojton
 4 days ago
The New York Jets are in the market for a new offensive coordinator and the answer could come from the Buffalo Bills.

On Wednesday, the Jets and OC Mike LaFleur mutually parted ways. Reportedly, New York allowed LaFleur to “pursue other opportunities” which sounds like a vague way to describe the two sides both decided it’s not working out.

Regardless, the Jets and head coach Robert Saleh are in the market for a new offensive coordinator.

Toss Joe Brady’s name into the ring.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Bills’ quarterbacks coach is a person New York is reportedly “doing their homework on.”

Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were set to interview Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for their vacant head coaching position.

While there appears to be a world out there where the Bills (13-3) could lose both their OC and QB coach this offseason, on the early outset, it seems unlikely.

Dorsey and Brady are both considered youthful coaches by NFL standards and are currently in their first years in their current jobs. While the league has become more open minded toward hiring younger coaches, it would be surprising to see both leave.

Brady does have some brief experience as an offensive coordinator though, so his departure over Dorsey’s might be more realistic. Brady was Carolina’s OC briefly in 2020 before an apparent falling out with then head coach Matt Rhule.

