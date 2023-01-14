ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romanian authorities reportedly seize luxury cars from Andrew Tate’s compound

By Laura Parnaby
Romanian authorities have seized several luxury cars from social media influencer Andrew Tate’s property in Bucharest , according to a journalist at the scene.

Vehicles including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz were seen being taken from the Tate compound in the outskirts of the capital on Saturday for transportation to a storage facility, news agency Reuters has reported.

This comes after Romania’s crime agency searched properties in the counties of Bucharest, Ilfov and Prahova as part of investigations into charges against the 36-year-old British-US citizen relating to human trafficking and rape.

Tate was detained on December 29 in Bucharest, while his brother Tristan and two Romanian women have also been arrested.

On January 10, a court upheld a judge’s ruling on December 30 to extend their arrest from 24 hours to 30 days. They have denied all allegations.

Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from reality TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.

A former kickboxing world champion, he has amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

