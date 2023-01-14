Read full article on original website
Related
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
One Killed, One Hospitalized In 'Not Random' Double Shooting At VA Shopping Center, Police Say
One person was killed and a second hospitalized overnight in Prince William County in a shooting "that does not appear to be random," according to police.Woodbridge resident Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police in an area shopping center in the 13900 block of…
Man shot while sitting in parked car in Prince William Co.
MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while sitting in a parked car Monday afternoon. According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Regency Apartments in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.
Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Two homes, vehicle hit during possible shootout in Prince William
Police in Prince William County are looking for two groups of people whom they believe may have been involved in a shootout after two homes and a vehicle in a Dale City-area neighborhood were hit by bullets.
2 teens charged in pair of smash-and-grab burglaries at sneaker store in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Va. — Two teenagers have been charged in connection to a pair of burglaries that took place days apart in November at the same sneaker store in Leesburg, Virginia, according to Leesburg police. Shortly before 7 a.m., officers with the Leesburg Police Department responded to the Restocked Sneakers...
Man dead, another hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 7:30 p.m. 1/17 — Police identified the victim as 27-year-old Akeem Rashaud Williams of Woodbridge. Police said they were first called to the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge around 8:50 p.m. on Monday. The other victim, a 22-year-old man, is expected to survive. Police said they found that a car had been […]
5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction
UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
Woman charged with arson after fire in Stafford Sheetz bathrooms
A woman is in custody after authorities say she set fires in both of the bathrooms of a Sheetz in Stafford, causing an evacuation.
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
Prince William Police looking for SUV taken in armed carjacking
It was determined that the victim, who was working as an Uber driver, had stopped to pick up a customer when an unknown masked man with a firearm opened the driver's side door of his SUV. As the victim got out, the masked man got in, followed by two others, and drove away.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Home Depot shoplifting suspect
According to police, the man pictured shoplifted from a Home Depot at the Harrison Crossing shopping center on the 5700 block of Plank Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt sedan.
'We're not going to back down' | Teens create petition calling for change to Lee Chapel Road after deadly crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two teenagers have set out on a mission to bring change to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County. The road, which they and others have called dangerous, was the site of a deadly crash earlier this month. "Imagine coming to school and finding out your...
WUSA
27-year-old man dead in Prince William County double shooting, police say
A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, Monday night. A 22-year-old man was also hospitalized in the shooting.
Police: Man, pregnant woman injured after shots fired at cars in Woodbridge
Police say a man and a pregnant woman were wounded Saturday night when shots were fired at two cars in Woodbridge.
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
Inside Nova
VSP: Major Culpeper cocaine supplier arrested in Gainesville
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
Crews from 3 departments called to fight fire in Fairfax
Several neighbors reported hearing what sounded like an explosion prior to the fire, and two neighbors reported seeing flames underneath the deck. There were several smoke alarms inside the home but it is not known if they were working at the time of the fire.
