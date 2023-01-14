Read full article on original website
Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?
Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
royalexaminer.com
Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads
As Virginia continues to struggle with teacher shortages, lawmakers have proposed many bills that aim to address low job satisfaction among public school teachers. The state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently found that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired.
Virginia is one of the best states to drive in, according to new study
The study from WalletHub measured key stats like traffic, infrastructure, the cost of owning a car and safety to determine which states are the best to drive in.
Virginia Senate panel rejects Youngkin-backed effort to repeal adoption of California’s clean car standards
Virginia Senate Democrats voted down a Republican effort backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to repeal the adoption of California vehicle emissions standards that will ban new gas vehicles from being sold by 2035.
Doctors say declining immunization rates put children’s health at risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that 250,000 young children are at risk of getting measles as vaccination rates dropped for a second straight year.
What Happened to All Those Promises to Defend Virginia’s Heritage?
By Donald Smith. This was first published in Bacon’s Rebellion and is shared here by permission. Many Bacon’s Rebellion readers — me included — worry that Virginia’s history is being erased and scourged and its heroes demeaned. The November 2021 state elections gave us cause for cheer. During his campaign, Glenn Youngkin indicated that he would stand […]
13newsnow.com
Virginia bill would require educators to report to parents if child presents as other gender
RICHMOND, Va. — A new bill introduced in the Virginia House would require educators to alert parents if their child starts presenting as another gender. The sponsor argues this is about keeping parents informed about their children, but critics have called the process of outing a student dangerous. Virginia's...
A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate
Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s […] The post A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin announces $90 million in grants to develop industrial sites in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Monday announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) development grants for 21 sites across Virginia. The governor’s team says the discretionary program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance Virginia’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 23%; new cases down 6% last week
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Inside Nova
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In November,...
Augusta Free Press
Youngkin fluffs up Virginia revenue numbers to make political push for tax cuts
Virginia government revenues are running ahead of the Youngkin administration’s pessimistic fiscal-year forecast. Naturally, the governor is using this glimmer of good news to make another political push for tax cuts. “This revenue report confirms Virginia remains in a great position to make critical investments this year and lower...
Augusta Free Press
VCU poll: Biden, Youngkin both get positive job approval ratings among Virginia voters
President Biden gets a 50 percent job approval rating from Virginians, a dramatic turnaround from where he stood in the Commonwealth in the summer, according to a new Commonwealth Poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU. The July Commonwealth Poll had Biden...
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Lawmakers in Va. set to discuss testing rape suspects
Lawmakers in Richmond are discussing a proposed bill that was created after a News 3 Investigation uncovered concerns from rape survivors.
sungazette.news
New leader tapped for Chesapeake Bay Commission
It has been decades since the Chesapeake Bay Commission (CBC) has needed to hire a new executive director. But after the retirement of Ann Swanson in November, the search was on – and it landed at the doorstep of Anna Killius. Her first day will be Jan. 25. Killius...
Second-oldest tree in Virginia recorded in Brunswick County
The Virginia Big Tree Program at Virginia Tech records some of the commonwealth's biggest and oldest trees. Recently, students measured the second-oldest tree in Virginia, a white oak in Brunswick County that is more than 500 years old.
Virginia school district under investigation for alleged violation of human rights act
Multiple schools in Fairfax County, Virginia, are under investigation after allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before many students submitted college applications.
