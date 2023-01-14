ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Virginia Mercury

Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence?

Five years ago, before the pandemic-driven demand for more space and the en masse entrance of millenials to the housing market, the median home sales price in the commonwealth sat at $290,000. Last year that figure hit $390,000 — a $100,000 jump over a period during which Virginians’ median household income actually shrank by $2,975, […] The post Why are Virginia counties regulating starter homes out of existence? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is tentatively backing a top Republican lawmaker’s proposal to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia and use some of the money they generate to crack down on illegal gambling, according to multiple Capitol Square sources. That stance could potentially mean another reprieve for the slots-like games the state has spent years […] The post Youngkin said to back push to reauthorize so-called skill machines in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads

As Virginia continues to struggle with teacher shortages, lawmakers have proposed many bills that aim to address low job satisfaction among public school teachers. The state’s Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently found that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses were hired.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

What Happened to All Those Promises to Defend Virginia’s Heritage?

By Donald Smith. This was first published in Bacon’s Rebellion and is shared here by permission.  Many Bacon’s Rebellion readers — me included — worry that Virginia’s history is being erased and scourged and its heroes demeaned. The November 2021 state elections gave us cause for cheer. During his campaign, Glenn Youngkin indicated that he would stand […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate

Over the last few years, many Virginia officials have made it clear they don’t want the state to officially venerate Robert E. Lee anymore. The massive, state-owned Robert E. Lee statue is gone from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. Other Lee statues were removed from both the Virginia Capitol and the Virginia section of the U.S. Capitol’s […] The post A Virginia lawmaker says it’s time to scrap the official Robert E. Lee license plate appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin announces $90 million in grants to develop industrial sites in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin Team Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin Monday announced $90 million in Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) development grants for 21 sites across Virginia. The governor’s team says the discretionary program helps characterize and develop sites to enhance Virginia’s infrastructure with more competitive project-ready sites, to attract...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers

For years, Loudoun County has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In November,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin fluffs up Virginia revenue numbers to make political push for tax cuts

Virginia government revenues are running ahead of the Youngkin administration’s pessimistic fiscal-year forecast. Naturally, the governor is using this glimmer of good news to make another political push for tax cuts. “This revenue report confirms Virginia remains in a great position to make critical investments this year and lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
sungazette.news

New leader tapped for Chesapeake Bay Commission

It has been decades since the Chesapeake Bay Commission (CBC) has needed to hire a new executive director. But after the retirement of Ann Swanson in November, the search was on – and it landed at the doorstep of Anna Killius. Her first day will be Jan. 25. Killius...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy