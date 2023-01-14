Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Biden Attorney Met with Special Counsel Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Mayors Get Together to Share Ideas on a Common Problem - MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Related
Armed Robbers Antagonizing Taxi Drivers Nabbed In Prince George's: Police
A trio of robbers antagonizing taxi drivers in recent months have been arrested in Prince George's County, police said. Omar Hernandez and Jose Linares-Hernandez, both 20, of Adelphi, along with a 15-year-old juvenile, robbed various independent taxi service drivers in Langley Park between Dec. 12, 2022, and Jan. 12, county police said.
Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
arlnow.com
Another carjacking reported, this time in Crystal City
Two people were carjacked in Crystal City on Sunday night, the second carjacking reported in Arlington last week. It happened around 10 p.m. along the neighborhood’s 23rd Street S. restaurant row. At least one of the carjackers was armed, police said. “A patrol officer was flagged down by the...
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
fox5dc.com
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
Police search for stolen car in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside. The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.
Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
Woman charged with arson after fire in Stafford Sheetz bathrooms
A woman is in custody after authorities say she set fires in both of the bathrooms of a Sheetz in Stafford, causing an evacuation.
One Killed, One Hospitalized In 'Not Random' Double Shooting At VA Shopping Center, Police Say
One person was killed and a second hospitalized overnight in Prince William County in a shooting "that does not appear to be random," according to police.Woodbridge resident Akeem Rashaud Williams, 27, was found with multiple gunshot wounds by police in an area shopping center in the 13900 block of…
Man shot while sitting in parked car in Prince William Co.
MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while sitting in a parked car Monday afternoon. According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Regency Apartments in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.
Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Home Depot shoplifting suspect
According to police, the man pictured shoplifted from a Home Depot at the Harrison Crossing shopping center on the 5700 block of Plank Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt sedan.
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Takoma Park
Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating shots fired late Saturday night in the 6400 block of 4th Ave. At approximately 11:38 p.m. on January 14, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of 4th Ave. for reports of shots being fired, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. Three callers reported hearing four to five shots fired on 4th Ave. and Eastern Ave. Police searched on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings without finding any.
Prince William Police looking for SUV taken in armed carjacking
It was determined that the victim, who was working as an Uber driver, had stopped to pick up a customer when an unknown masked man with a firearm opened the driver's side door of his SUV. As the victim got out, the masked man got in, followed by two others, and drove away.
Nearly a dozen vehicles targeted by thieves near busy C&O Canal trail
POTOMAC, Md. — Officers with the United States Park Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins near a popular area along the C&O Canal. Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves between Great Falls Maryland Park and the Old Angler's Inn parking area on Saturday, according to USPP. One...
fox5dc.com
Man charged with murder after barricading himself inside burning DC apartment building
WASHINGTON - The man D.C. Police believe is responsible for the Monday barricade and fire situation in Southeast D.C. is now facing a murder charge. An MPD press release issued on Tuesday says 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested for the stabbing death of 53-year-old James Brooks. Neither man has a fixed address, according to the police press release. However, a police report connects the victim to Greenbelt, Maryland.
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree
Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WJLA
Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
Comments / 0