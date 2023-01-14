ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made an arrest in an incident with a metal cylinder that left one man injured on Monday. At 10 pm, the victims and suspect became engaged in an argument at the 1500 Block of Park Road in Northwest D.C. During the exchange, police said the suspect “struck one of the victims with a metal cylinder. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.” The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  52-year-old Dewon Deon Barnes of D.C on Monday was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The post Argument Leads To Victim Struck With Metal Cylinder in D.C., Suspect Arrested appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Another carjacking reported, this time in Crystal City

Two people were carjacked in Crystal City on Sunday night, the second carjacking reported in Arlington last week. It happened around 10 p.m. along the neighborhood’s 23rd Street S. restaurant row. At least one of the carjackers was armed, police said. “A patrol officer was flagged down by the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police search for stolen car in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside. The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Shots Fired in Takoma Park

Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating shots fired late Saturday night in the 6400 block of 4th Ave. At approximately 11:38 p.m. on January 14, Takoma Park Police responded to the 6400 block of 4th Ave. for reports of shots being fired, police spokesperson Cathy Plevy said in an emailed community advisory. Three callers reported hearing four to five shots fired on 4th Ave. and Eastern Ave. Police searched on foot for suspects, potential victims, and casings without finding any.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
fox5dc.com

Man charged with murder after barricading himself inside burning DC apartment building

WASHINGTON - The man D.C. Police believe is responsible for the Monday barricade and fire situation in Southeast D.C. is now facing a murder charge. An MPD press release issued on Tuesday says 45-year-old Sherman Holley was arrested for the stabbing death of 53-year-old James Brooks. Neither man has a fixed address, according to the police press release. However, a police report connects the victim to Greenbelt, Maryland.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Daily Voice

Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Man shot in Northwest DC, police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. police are investigating a shooting incident in Northwest Monday night, officials said. The shooting was in the 3400 block of Georgia Avenue. A man was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds but was conscious and breathing, police confirmed. Police are still searching for...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy