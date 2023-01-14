ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WUSA9

Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Triple shooting in Southeast leaves 1 woman dead

WASHINGTON - A woman is dead, a man is in the hospital, and a teenager is facing a gun charge after a triple shooting in Southeast D.C. The deadly incident, police said, took place Tuesday evening along Benning Road near H Street Southeast. D.C. police said they received the 911...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Shooting near Woodbridge 7-Eleven

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. Police said that the shooting took place in the 1300 block of Bayside Avenue. They did not know how severe any injuries were and did not specify how many victims there were. Police advised residents to expect a police […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police

A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
fox5dc.com

Police ID woman stabbed, killed in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a deadly stabbing in Prince George's County over the weekend. Officers were called to the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road in the Laurel area for a welfare check. Police say they found 33-year-old Michelle Dudley outside suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
LAUREL, MD
Daily Voice

Ankle Monitor-Wearing DC Man Gets 11 Years For Armed Maryland Carjacking Spree

Even an electronic monitor couldn’t stop a Washington, DC man from continuing a life of crime in the DMV region. James Albert Borum, 20, of DC, has been sentenced to 11 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for a spree of armed carjackings he committed while wearing an ankle monitor as he was out on release for previous crimes, federal officials announced.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Young Driver Killed In Violent Odenton Crash: Police

One person has died after a single vehicle crash into a utility pole in Odenton, authorities say. Derrell Amir Walker, 20, suffered fatal injuries after crashing into the pole on Crain Highway near St. Stephen's Church Road around 5:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, according to Anne Arundel County police. Walker...
ODENTON, MD
Shore News Network

Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC

