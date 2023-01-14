ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MD

foxbaltimore.com

61-year-old arrested, charged after argument leads to shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged after a dispute at a local tavern, according to police. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old man stopped a Maryland Transit Authority (MTA) police officer and requested medical assistance. The officer observed that the victim was suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Suspect Arrested After Body Found on Easton Street

EASTON, Md.-The body of a man was discovered along a Talbot County road over the weekend, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. The agency says on January 14, deputies reported to the area of Rigbylot Road, about two-tenths of a mile southeast of Royal Oak Road for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. When Deputies arrived, they say they discovered a deceased Hispanic male laying on the ground a short distance from the road.
EASTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore

Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
BALTIMORE, MD
sungazette.news

Vienna welcomes newest officer to police ranks

The Vienna Police Department’s newest member, Officer Celines Fitchue, graduated Jan. 12 from the 82nd session of the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy. The graduation marked the culmination of a six-month training session in which newly hired police recruits receive training in all aspects of police procedures. The six-month basic-recruit session is a non-residential training program consisting of more than 920 hours of instruction.
VIENNA, VA
92Q

Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center

The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10.  Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame

SEVERNA PARK, MD – A Severna Park man was woken up by gunfire outside his home on Saint Ives Drive and noticed a bullet lodged inside his bedroom picture frame. Police said the victim heard “loud booms” early Friday morning between 5:30 am and 5:45 am. When he woke up he found two holes in the front door of his home and the bullet lodged inside a picture frame. The second bullet passed through the home, police said. During their investigation, police found a third bullet impact in the brick facade of the home. Nobody was injured in the shooting. The post Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway

BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In the early morning hours today, a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times in Western Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a spot-shotter alert that brought them to the 2400 Block of Francis Street shortly before 7 am this morning. When police arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash

A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
ODENTON, MD

