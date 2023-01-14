Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
DC police chief calls inaccurate information swirling over shooting of 13-year-old ‘reckless’Mario DonevskiWashington, DC
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
New Report On Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting In Baltimore Released by Maryland AG
Nearly 11 months later, the Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division (IID) has released its report on the February 2022 officer-involved shooting that left a teen dead in Baltimore. Donnell Rochester, who was 18 at the time of his death, was driving through Baltimore in the afternoon of Feb. 19,...
Baltimore Bar Fight Shooter Turns Himself Into Police After Victim Sought Medical Attention
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
61-year-old arrested, charged after argument leads to shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged after a dispute at a local tavern, according to police. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, a 51-year-old man stopped a Maryland Transit Authority (MTA) police officer and requested medical assistance. The officer observed that the victim was suffering from...
Nottingham MD
Woman robs Nottingham business at gunpoint, armed robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating several robberies and burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, an individual broke down the door to a residence in the unit block of Oak Grove Drive in Middle River (21220). Authorities say no items were taken.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify man killed along Edmondson Avenue on Sunday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the man shot and killed in west Baltimore over the weekend. 23-year-old Kwantez Henson was found shot in the head and neck in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. Officers were initially called to the area for a Shot Spotter alert.
Baltimore County Police investigating Monday night shooting
A person was found with a gunshot wound in the unit block of Shipping Place in Dundalk. There is no word on the victims injuries or identity.
WBOC
Suspect Arrested After Body Found on Easton Street
EASTON, Md.-The body of a man was discovered along a Talbot County road over the weekend, according to the Talbot County Sheriff's Office. The agency says on January 14, deputies reported to the area of Rigbylot Road, about two-tenths of a mile southeast of Royal Oak Road for a report of a deceased person lying along the roadside. When Deputies arrived, they say they discovered a deceased Hispanic male laying on the ground a short distance from the road.
Wbaltv.com
Veterinarians amputate dog's leg as part of recovery after shooting in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Veterinarians amputated the left hind leg of Raven, the 9-month-old puppy who, along with her owner, was shot Sunday night in Brooklyn Park. Raven's owner got to spend some precious moments with her at the Spay Now Animal Surgery Center in Laurel before the puppy underwent surgery.
Wbaltv.com
2 teenagers shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore
Two teenagers were shot Tuesday evening in northeast Baltimore, city police said. Police said officers were called around 5:54 p.m. to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue, where two 16-year-old boys were shot. Police said the boys suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Anyone with information is...
School violence becomes rising concern in Baltimore County
School violence will be a big topic at the next Baltimore County school board meeting on January 17th.
foxbaltimore.com
Ambulance stolen from Johns Hopkins Bayview Saturday, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department said an ambulance from Bayview Hospital was stolen Saturday night. The Baltimore City Fire Department alerted officers of the theft around 8:45 p.m. The ambulance was gone for about five minutes before officers began searching, police said. Police said officers were able...
sungazette.news
Vienna welcomes newest officer to police ranks
The Vienna Police Department’s newest member, Officer Celines Fitchue, graduated Jan. 12 from the 82nd session of the Fairfax County Criminal Justice Academy. The graduation marked the culmination of a six-month training session in which newly hired police recruits receive training in all aspects of police procedures. The six-month basic-recruit session is a non-residential training program consisting of more than 920 hours of instruction.
Body With 'Trauma' Found Behind Baltimore Building: Police
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found behind a building in Baltimore, authorities say.The body was discovered by police after a report was made of an unresponsive man laying in the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Baltimore police.O…
Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center
The Maryland Department of Public Safety is investigating after a detainee was found dead at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center. According to reports, Chase Williams was found unresponsive on Jan. 10. Medical assistance was called before he was transported to a nearby hospital. RELATED: Detainee Found Dead In Cell At Baltimore’s Central Booking, DPSCS […] The post Report: Detainee Found Dead At Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center appeared first on 92 Q.
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame
SEVERNA PARK, MD – A Severna Park man was woken up by gunfire outside his home on Saint Ives Drive and noticed a bullet lodged inside his bedroom picture frame. Police said the victim heard “loud booms” early Friday morning between 5:30 am and 5:45 am. When he woke up he found two holes in the front door of his home and the bullet lodged inside a picture frame. The second bullet passed through the home, police said. During their investigation, police found a third bullet impact in the brick facade of the home. Nobody was injured in the shooting. The post Severna Park resident woken up by gunfire, bullet lodged in bedroom picture frame appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman's body found after Baltimore vacant home fire, homicide investigation underway
BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after firefighters found a woman's body inside a vacant rowhome Tuesday night. The fire was reported around 7:30 p.m. at a two-story house on the 400 block of N. East Avenue, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to find heavy smoke and the home engulfed in flames. Surrounding homes were not affected besides some smoke damage. The flames were so big they could be seen down the street. Baltimore City Assistant Fire Chief Roman Clark said they believe the home was vacant, but a woman's body was found inside. Her identity is unknown as of Wednesday morning. Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation as the state medical examiner will determine the cause of death. The cause of the fire also remains under investigation.
Wbaltv.com
Woman, dog shot in parking lot of Brooklyn Park shopping center
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — A woman and her dog are recovering after a shooting Sunday in Brooklyn Park. County police told 11 News someone fired multiple shots around 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Brooklyn Park Plaza at Ritchie Highway and 11th Avenue. Police said a woman...
44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In the early morning hours today, a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times in Western Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a spot-shotter alert that brought them to the 2400 Block of Francis Street shortly before 7 am this morning. When police arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
20-Year-Old Driver Dead In Anne Arundel Crash
A 20-year-old driver was killed in an early-morning crash Monday, Jan. 16, authorities said.The unnamed driver was heading south on Crain Highway in a 2015 Honda Accord Sport when he lost control and struck a utility pole around 5:30 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Church Road in Odenton, county police …
