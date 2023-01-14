ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

q13fox.com

Everett Police: Suspect in custody for shooting charged with 2nd shooting

EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior. The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
EVERETT, WA
Seattle, Washington

Cashier Robbed at Gunpoint near Magnolia Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to an armed robbery where a man was held at gunpoint for money in the 3200 block of 20th Avenue West near Magnolia neighborhood. Just after 01:30 a.m., officers contacted the 24-year-old male victim, an employee of the business, who reported an armed man entered the store. The male suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim while demanding he give him money. The victim had no money so the suspect removed the money from the register.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run

SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown

Officers arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a narcotics operation Downtown on Friday afternoon. Throughout the afternoon, police observed multiple suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street between 1st and 3rd Avenue, and around Pike Street between 2nd and 4th Avenue. After witnessing the transactions, officers arrested each suspect for possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

5 arrested during drug operation in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Police arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a drug operation in downtown Seattle on Friday. The Seattle Police Department says its officers saw the suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street, between 1st and 3rd Avenue, as well as near Pike Street, between 2nd and 4th Avenue.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

q13fox.com

KGMI

Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
LAKE STEVENS, WA
Seattle, Washington

Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery

A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Driver hit, killed by semi on I-405 in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. - A 41-year-old man was stuck and killed by a semi-truck on I-405 Tuesday morning in Bothell, troopers said. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash happened in the southbound lanes, just north of State Route 527 after 4 a.m. Troopers at the scene told FOX...
BOTHELL, WA

