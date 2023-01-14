Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Everett Police: Suspect in custody for shooting charged with 2nd shooting
EVERETT, Wash. - A suspect already in Everett Police custody for a shooting has been charged in connection to another shooting just a day prior. The suspect, who has not been identified by authorities, has been in the Snohomish County Jail since his arrest on Dec. 15, 2022, in connection to a shooting near 37th and Smith Ave in Everett. He is being held on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Say Shooter At Gospel Mission Also Involved In Casino Road Shooting On December 14th
Today Everett Police say a man in custody for a shooting outside the Everett Gospel Mission on December 15th is also a suspect in a shooting at an apartment complex on Casino Road the day before. There were four separate shootings in a 24-hour-period in mid-December and this information links...
Seattle, Washington
Cashier Robbed at Gunpoint near Magnolia Neighborhood
KGMI
Two burglary suspects in Bellingham tracked down by K-9, drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Two burglary suspects were tracked down and arrested after trying to outrun a Bellingham K-9. Bellingham Police said that officers were called after the suspects broke into a locked garage Thursday night, January 12th. K-9 Destro tracked down a stolen quad two houses away and caught...
KOMO News
Man arrested for Seattle hammer attack deemed 'danger to community,' bail set at $250K
SEATTLE — A man accused of attacking another man with a hammer in downtown Seattle is currently being held in King County Jail on $250,000 bail, prosecutors said Tuesday. King County prosecutors argued that the 34-year-old man "is a danger to the community" and a judge agreed, setting his bail at $250,000.
q13fox.com
SPD: Man killed in attempted robbery, three suspects on the run
SEATTLE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Seattle's Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to responded to Rainier Avenue S and S Byron St around 8:25 p.m. on Saturday. Chief Adrian Diaz was on the ground after the shooting, and said officers were on scene within...
Seattle, Washington
Five Arrested in Friday Afternoon Narcotics Operation Downtown
5 arrested during drug operation in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police arrested five suspects and seized approximately 40 grams of crack cocaine during a drug operation in downtown Seattle on Friday. The Seattle Police Department says its officers saw the suspects selling crack cocaine and fentanyl in the area of Blanchard Street and Bell Street, between 1st and 3rd Avenue, as well as near Pike Street, between 2nd and 4th Avenue.
q13fox.com
Gold Bar hostage victim shares details of her scary night with a gunman
GOLD BAR, Wash. - It’s been roughly a week since an employee at Gold Bar Family Grocer was held hostage. That employee, Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
Seattle police investigating after man shot, killed in robbery at restaurant in Mount Baker
Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in a robbery in the Mount Baker neighborhood Saturday evening. According to police, officers were called to the Rainier Teriyaki restaurant at 3330 Rainier Ave. S. around 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds...
q13fox.com
Person pulled from vehicle following three-car crash in University Place
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. - A person had to be rescued from their vehicle following a three-car collision in University Place Monday evening. West Pierce Firefighters said the crash happened at 67th Ave and Cirque Dr around 8 p.m. The crash trapped a person inside their car, and firefighters had to...
q13fox.com
Victim of Gold Bar hostage situation speaks to FOX 13
Tami Ball, was wrapping up her shift on Jan. 9 in a backroom office when a man burst in the door without pants. At first, she thought it was a confused older man looking for a bathroom. Eventually, she spotted a gun in his shaking hands.
KGMI
Thief steals basketball hoop from Bloedel Donovan Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Bellingham Police are on the lookout for a thief who made off with a sizable park structure. The city’s Parks and Recreation Dept said in a social media post that someone managed to detach and steal an entire basketball hoop with the backboard and pole from Bloedel Donovan Park.
KING-5
Suspect accused of shooting 2 people in Renton, 1 in SeaTac held on $3 million bail
In an interview with police, the suspect said he does not like Black people, according to court documents. All three victims are Black men.
lynnwoodtimes.com
UPDATE: Lake Stevens PD fatally shot carjacking suspect
LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 13, 2023—Lake Stevens Police Officer shot and killed an adult male today who entered the interior of an unmarked patrol vehicle after assaulting and carjacking a woman earlier. Witnesses on the scene told the Lynnwood Times the suspect followed a woman around Ross department store,...
Technology extends the long arm of law to arrest these Bellingham burglary suspects
Homeowner was at work and received an intruder alert from home.
whatcom-news.com
“Team of thieves” arrested by Bellingham Police with help from K-9 and a drone
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials reported the apprehension and arrest of a “team of thieves” after the victim reported their garage door had been activated while they were away. According to BPD, patrol officers responded on Thursday, January 12th, to Marionberry Lane in Bellingham....
Seattle, Washington
Man Struck with Hammer in Downtown Robbery
A man was seriously wounded Friday afternoon after he was struck in the head with a hammer in a robbery in downtown Seattle. Police arrested the suspect near the scene of the incident. Around 2:15 p.m., the suspect approached the victim at 4th Avenue and Pike Street, struck him in...
Driver who got out of car after crash killed on I-405 in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. — All lanes of southbound Interstate 405 were blocked at the Interstate 5 interchange in the Bothell-Lynnwood area after a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles. The crash just before the Bothell Everett Highway/State Route 527 was first reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation at 4:25...
q13fox.com
Driver hit, killed by semi on I-405 in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. - A 41-year-old man was stuck and killed by a semi-truck on I-405 Tuesday morning in Bothell, troopers said. Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding said the crash happened in the southbound lanes, just north of State Route 527 after 4 a.m. Troopers at the scene told FOX...
