FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Ethics Chief Says Biden’s Classified Doc Scandal is an: ‘Inexcusable Neglect Of Most Basic Security Protocols’The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWashington, DC
In Jan. 6th Case, Federal Judge Blames Trump for Insurrection.Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Biden Attorney Met with Special Counsel Lausch’s Team After Finding Top-Secret Docs at Penn Biden CenterThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Mayors Get Together to Share Ideas on a Common Problem - MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Eight teens charged after fight at Spotsylvania high school
Eight teens between the ages of 14 and 17 have been charged in connection to a fight at a high school in Spotsylvania that police say sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.
Inside Nova
Uber driver carjacked in Dale City
A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare. The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction
UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
Police: Man, pregnant woman injured after shots fired at cars in Woodbridge
Police say a man and a pregnant woman were wounded Saturday night when shots were fired at two cars in Woodbridge.
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
fox5dc.com
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Home Depot shoplifting suspect
According to police, the man pictured shoplifted from a Home Depot at the Harrison Crossing shopping center on the 5700 block of Plank Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt sedan.
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant. Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.
WUSA
27-year-old man dead in Prince William County double shooting, police say
A 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, Monday night. A 22-year-old man was also hospitalized in the shooting.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one person dead in Montgomery County
A two-vehicle collision in the area of Muncaster Mill Road and Sycamore Lane in Montgomery County left one person dead early Sunday morning.
fox5dc.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing CVS employee during attempted robbery: police
BETHESDA, Md. - Authorities say a suspect is in custody after stabbing a CVS employee in the shoulder during an attempted robbery in Montgomery County Thursday. The stabbing happened around 4 p.m. in the 7800 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda. Officials say the worker was taken to a nearby...
fox5dc.com
Trial underway for ex-Fairfax County officers accused of protecting sex-trafficking ring
A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, began hearing testimony this week in the civil trial against the four former Fairfax County Police officers accused of protecting a Virginia-based sex-trafficking ring. FOX 5's Katie Barlow has the latest details from this week's hearings.
WTOP
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy
Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center
WALDORF, Md. - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Waldorf, Maryland, according to police. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found the 17-year-old victim...
sungazette.news
County officials confirm arrival of chronic wasting disease in deer
Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed for the first time in a white-tailed deer harvested in Fairfax County, officials said Jan. 14. An adult male deer harvested on private land in Vienna during this deer-hunting season has tested positive for the disease, they said. The sample was obtained by the...
Montgomery County HS Placed On Lockdown For Weapons Investigation (DEVELOPING)
A high school in Montgomery County was locked down just in time to end out the week. In Rockville, Richard Montgomery High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 following a report of a weapon on campus. Officials said that members of the Montgomery...
fox5dc.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Prince George's County
LAUREL, Md. - A woman was found dead after a welfare check in Prince George's County, and now police are investigating the incident as a homicide. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the call in the 9500 block of Muirkirk Rd in Laurel around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
