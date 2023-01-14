ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, VA

Uber driver carjacked in Dale City

A masked gunman carjacked an Uber driver in Dale City early Sunday as he waited for a fare. The robbery happened at 3:25 a.m., in the 15000 block of Cardin Place. As the driver waited for the fare, a masked man opened the driver’s door, brandished a firearm and demanded the vehicle, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
DALE CITY, VA
5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Teen hurt in southeast DC shooting

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a juvenile was shot Monday in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Atlantic Street. The victim was described only as a juvenile male. He was taken to the hospital and is conscious and breathing. A second juvenile was injured in the incident but not shot, police say.
WASHINGTON, DC
Eight DC area residents charged in drug conspiracy

Eight D.C. area residents have been charged in a drug conspiracy involving cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and PCP, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Seven of those suspects were arrested on Wednesday. All eight men were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent...
WASHINGTON, DC
17-year-old shot, killed near Charles County community center

WALDORF, Md. - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting Friday afternoon in Waldorf, Maryland, according to police. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said officers responded to the shooting in the area of Dorchester Circle and Harvest Fish Place around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found the 17-year-old victim...
WALDORF, MD
County officials confirm arrival of chronic wasting disease in deer

Chronic wasting disease has been confirmed for the first time in a white-tailed deer harvested in Fairfax County, officials said Jan. 14. An adult male deer harvested on private land in Vienna during this deer-hunting season has tested positive for the disease, they said. The sample was obtained by the...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
