‘The Kings of the World’ Co-Producer Elisa Fernanda Pirir Launches Staer Film (EXCLUSIVE)
Establishing herself as one of the world’s few Arctic Circle feature film producers, having set up shop in Norway’s Tromsø, former Mer Films production exec Elisa Fernanda Pirir is launching her own production company, Staer, which is backing productions by Morocco’s Nabil Ayouch and Colombia’s Juan Carlos Arango, among others, as she also develops her first titles by Sami talent.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
Top Docs Hit Sundance Hoping That In-Person Screenings Can Boost Rocky Market
For documentary filmmakers seeking distribution for independently made projects, Sundance is the golden ticket. It’s where a few lucky doc directors can nail down seven-figure deals with major distributors including Netflix, Amazon or Apple TV+ every year. But this year, with streamers not only tightening their purse strings but also increasingly commissioning their own content, and even shunning more provocative political-leaning fare, the Park City market for indie nonfiction features will be more competitive and likely less lucrative.
‘Servant’ Has Perfected The Half-Hour Horror Series
True to its producer’s reputation, the cult-hit Servant has always punched above its weight. Along with Split and Glass, it was the third project that sent the message it was OK to release M. Night Shyamalan from director jail. It was also among one of Apple TV+‘s first originals. Launched weeks after The Morning Show, See, and For All Mankind, Servant cemented the budding streaming service’s brand as one that prioritized quality and originality above all else. But, for me, the true legacy of Servant will rest in its runtimes. During an age of television when most creators seem to...
BBC Promotes Syeda Irtizaali as Editor for Unscripted Commissioning
Syeda Irtizaali, portfolio editor for BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Four and BBC iPlayer, has been promoted as editor for unscripted commissioning. Most recently, Irtizaali developed and oversaw smash hit “The Traitors” for BBC Entertainment. More from Variety. 'I'm 100% Faithful, You've Got to Believe Me!': 'The Traitors'...
