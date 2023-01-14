St. John's Jesuit grad Miller thrives in 1st season with Michigan football radio team

Jack Miller was always comfortable being interviewed back when he was on Michigan's football team.

The Perrysburg native and St. John’s Jesuit graduate became a regular at press conferences in 2014 as a senior offensive lineman, answering tough questions about the below-.500 Wolverines.

And he was good at it. Beat reporters joked with Miller that he would find his way into football media, though Miller didn’t think much of it as a career path at the time.

Eight years later, Miller was back at his alma mater — and, yes, working in football media.

He joined the Wolverines’ football radio team as an analyst for the pregame, halftime, and postgame shows ahead of Michigan’s 2022 season. Prior to his Michigan role, Miller had worked on the University of Toledo football radio broadcast for three seasons.

“It was a very smooth and natural transition to go do that for Michigan,” Miller said. “The only difference was it was just a new team. I knew the ropes, I knew how radio worked, I knew what they were looking for in the [show], and how the flow of that naturally worked."

There were few dull moments in a first season that included an undefeated in the regular season, a second consecutive win over Ohio State, Big Ten championship, and the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

“What a first year to start,” Miller said.

Miller, who is also market president of insurance company Hylant's Detroit office, was an offensive and defensive lineman for St. John’s. He earned district lineman of the year and Division I first team all-Ohio recognition.

At Michigan, he made 16 starts (22 appearances) at center in three seasons. He received the 2014 Hugh Rader Memorial Award, given to Michigan’s top offensive lineman.

He joined the broadcast team of Doug Karsch (play by play), Jon Jansen (color commentator), and Brian Boesch (pregame and postgame show host). Jason Avant, a former Michigan wide receiver and 11-year NFL veteran, was hired alongside Miller as a sideline announcer.

Miller said he had long wanted to work for his alma mater and had previously been asking around about radio gigs with anyone connected in the Michigan network.

"I was, like I like to say in insurance, professionally persistent," Miller said.

Miller’s insight about the game was apparent, Jansen said. He came into the radio team and became a part of the conversation as if he had always been there.

“He sees the game in a way, and is able to not just see the game in a way where you could break it down, but be able to put it into words where people are interested in what you're talking about,” Jansen said. “They're excited about what you're talking about, and you're not talking down to them, you're not talking over their heads.”

Miller's first taste of radio began in Toledo. Miller, who had been working for BCSN, was approached at a Toledo football golf outing by former Rockets athletic director Mike O’Brien, Miller said, about joining the Toledo football radio team.

Miller helped the radio team for two seasons and eventually moved into a full-time radio color analyst role. Miller held that position for three seasons before transitioning to Michigan in August.

His passion for football and Michigan quickly shined through.

“During the game, he'd be down on the field and then he'd come up after the game, and it almost felt like he was sweating down there with the players,“ Karsch said. “He was bringing that intensity from the field right back up to the booth, and it showed.”

His offensive line playing experience gives Miller a unique perspective of the game.

That expertise is delivered through his storytelling as he talks about moments in his career during the show, Karsch said.

"This was a great season, and he was along for the ride like he was a fan," Karsch added. "And being back part of the program, one of the best seasons they've had in recent memory, Jack enjoyed the heck out of it.”

Boesch said he knew how much this season's wins mattered to Miller. He could hear it in his voice and see it in his body language. But it was Miller's ability to handle the season's low points — the Week 4 game against Maryland, Week 12 versus Illinois, and the Fiesta Bowl — that most impressed Boesch.

The Wolverines were favored against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, but Michigan faltered, eventually falling 51-45.

Miller put that moment into words.

“He did a good job of summing up the frustration of the moment, the disappointment of the loss, and the overarching pride from the season as a whole,” Boesch said. “That's a delicate balance to try to achieve for anybody. I don't care if you're in Year 1 or Year 40. For him to do it in Year 1 is pretty darn impressive.”

The high points of Michigan’s season — the Wolverines first road victory against Ohio State since 2000 and the Big Ten championship game versus Purdue — helped shape Miller in his first year as part of the radio team.

"I don't think you can mimic the type of passion and desire and drive that a local radio team will have for their team in almost any other broadcast setting," Boesch said. "And the fact that Jack settled into that, embraced it, made it better, as quickly as he did, and as well as he did, goes to show that he was a perfect fit for our broadcast."