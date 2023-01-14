ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

rajah.com

WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)

-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
ROANOKE, VA
rajah.com

Spoiler: Big Segment Announced For Raw 30th Anniversary

You can officially pencil in a new segment for the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special next week. Ahead of next week's Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big "Acknowledgement Ceremony for 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns" was announced, including past generations of the Anoa'i family for the segment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling

You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
nodq.com

Former WWE star set to make AEW debut on Dynamite in Fresno, CA

Former WWE NXT star Kushida finished up with the company back in the spring of 2022 as his contract reportedly expired. Since leaving WWE, Kushida returned to Japan and has been wrestling for NJPW. AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kushida will be debuting with the company this...
FRESNO, CA
PWMania

Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
ATLANTA, GA
rajah.com

Impact Wrestling Rebellion Date, Location Announced

Impact Wrestlin is on the road to Rebellion, and the date, along with the location has been revealed. During Friday evenings Hard to Kill Pay Per View, Impact Wrestling officials announced that Toronto, Ontario, Canada will host the promotions next Pay Per View, Rebellion. The event will go down on...
rajah.com

Kota Ibushi Talks Potential Golden Lovers Reunion

Who better to ask than one-half of the duo, Kota Inushi?. During his recent chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi, who is currently inactive due to a shoulder injury, shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other...
rajah.com

News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it was previously announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will address the WWE Universe following his return during last week's episode of the show. According to WrestleTix,...
CINCINNATI, OH
rajah.com

Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement

A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
Fightful

Motor City Machine Guns vs. Roppongi Vice Set For 1/21 NJPW STRONG, KENTA Also Announced

The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) will be in action on the January 21 episode of NJPW STRONG. Saturday's episode of NJPW STRONG will continue the presentation of the Nemesis series, which was taped from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 11. As announced by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the Motor City Machine Guns will defend the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) on the show.
wrestlinginc.com

Lio Rush Set To Debut In PROGRESS Wrestling

PROGRESS Wrestling announced on their social media channels that former NXT Cruiserweight and MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush will make his promotional debut against Danny Black at "Chapter 148: Start Spreading The News..." on January 22. "See you soon London. Hey @DannyBlack_99, I'd be scared if I were you," said Rush on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com

Los Ingobernables De Japon Invades Pro Wrestling NOAH Autograph Signing

The ongoing feud between New Japan Pro Wrestling's Los Ingobernables de Japon, and Pro Wrestling NOAH's KONGO has taken centerstage in the new year. KONGO, led by recent GHC Heavyweight Championship contender Kenoh, recently invaded NJPW's press area on January 4 inside the Tokyo Dome to challenge the faction to a series of singles matches at the upcoming Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 21. In turn, L.I.J. took matters into their own hands and gave KONGO a bit of their own medicine when they invaded a NOAH meet-and-greet and had a peculiar run-in with the rebellious faction.

