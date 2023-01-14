Read full article on original website
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/14): Jeff Cobb Headlines, Eddie Kingston In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Nemesis series on January 14. Matches were taped on December 11 from Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The show aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/14) - Mascara Dorada def....
rajah.com
WWE News: Advertised Live Event Lineup, Smackdown Lowdown Highlights (Video)
-- A brand episode of the Smackdown Lowndown has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Rey Mysterio, and more:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, a WWE Superstars will be in Roanoke, Virginia tonight, where the Berglund Center Coliseum will host Saturday Night’s Main Event.
rajah.com
Spoiler: Big Segment Announced For Raw 30th Anniversary
You can officially pencil in a new segment for the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special next week. Ahead of next week's Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big "Acknowledgement Ceremony for 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns" was announced, including past generations of the Anoa'i family for the segment.
rajah.com
New Matches Announced For Tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw In Cincinnati, OH.
The road to WWE Royal Rumble 2023 continues this evening at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Ahead of tonight's edition of the three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, new matches have been announced for the event. Added to the lineup for tonight's show is Solo Sikoa vs....
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
nodq.com
Former WWE star set to make AEW debut on Dynamite in Fresno, CA
Former WWE NXT star Kushida finished up with the company back in the spring of 2022 as his contract reportedly expired. Since leaving WWE, Kushida returned to Japan and has been wrestling for NJPW. AEW President Tony Khan announced via Twitter that Kushida will be debuting with the company this...
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
rajah.com
Blue World Order Member Talks WWE Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 40 In Philadelphia
Will The Blue Meanie be in San Antonio for the Men's Royal Rumble match?. Who better to ask than the former WWE Superstar himself?. During his recent chat with Fightful. Meanie discussed a possible Royal Rumble cameo, and looked forward to WrestleMania 40 in "The City of Brotherly Love." Featured...
rajah.com
Opening Betting Odds Released For Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Event
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on Saturday, January 28 from inside The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas and the show is set to air live on Peacock in the U.S. as well as on the WWE Network everywhere else. Opening betting odds...
rajah.com
Impact Wrestling Rebellion Date, Location Announced
Impact Wrestlin is on the road to Rebellion, and the date, along with the location has been revealed. During Friday evenings Hard to Kill Pay Per View, Impact Wrestling officials announced that Toronto, Ontario, Canada will host the promotions next Pay Per View, Rebellion. The event will go down on...
rajah.com
Kota Ibushi Talks Potential Golden Lovers Reunion
Who better to ask than one-half of the duo, Kota Inushi?. During his recent chat with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi, who is currently inactive due to a shoulder injury, shared the following statement with listeners of the podcast:. “I guess it depends on the current unstable WWE situation and other...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE will be holding an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio and it was previously announced that "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley will address the WWE Universe following his return during last week's episode of the show. According to WrestleTix,...
rajah.com
Spoiler: Steel Cage Match Set For WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Special
You can officially pencil in a women's steel cage match for the Raw 30th Anniversary show next week. Ahead of next week's Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big steel cage match has been announced for the show. A match pitting Becky Lynch one-on-one against Bayley inside...
Daily Update: SmackDown ratings, Raw, Kofi Kingston
SmackDown fast nationals, a couple of segments are advertised for Raw, and more.
rajah.com
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
Motor City Machine Guns vs. Roppongi Vice Set For 1/21 NJPW STRONG, KENTA Also Announced
The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) will be in action on the January 21 episode of NJPW STRONG. Saturday's episode of NJPW STRONG will continue the presentation of the Nemesis series, which was taped from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles on December 11. As announced by New Japan Pro-Wrestling, the Motor City Machine Guns will defend the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship against Roppongi Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) on the show.
wrestlinginc.com
Lio Rush Set To Debut In PROGRESS Wrestling
PROGRESS Wrestling announced on their social media channels that former NXT Cruiserweight and MLW Middleweight Champion Lio Rush will make his promotional debut against Danny Black at "Chapter 148: Start Spreading The News..." on January 22. "See you soon London. Hey @DannyBlack_99, I'd be scared if I were you," said Rush on Twitter.
wrestlinginc.com
Los Ingobernables De Japon Invades Pro Wrestling NOAH Autograph Signing
The ongoing feud between New Japan Pro Wrestling's Los Ingobernables de Japon, and Pro Wrestling NOAH's KONGO has taken centerstage in the new year. KONGO, led by recent GHC Heavyweight Championship contender Kenoh, recently invaded NJPW's press area on January 4 inside the Tokyo Dome to challenge the faction to a series of singles matches at the upcoming Night Two of Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 21. In turn, L.I.J. took matters into their own hands and gave KONGO a bit of their own medicine when they invaded a NOAH meet-and-greet and had a peculiar run-in with the rebellious faction.
rajah.com
Various News: Jake Hager On Hey! (EW), Latest Impact Digital Media Match Features Jacob Fatu
-- A brand new episode pf RJ City's Hey! (EW) has surfaced on the official All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. Check out the footage below, featuring Jake Hager of the Jericho Appreciation Society:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, Impact Wrestling's latest Digital Media match...
