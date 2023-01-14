With free Wi-Fi coming to most Delta flights in February, don’t forget to pack these tech items in your under-seat bag

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With more floods coming, it’s vital to know how to prepare. The barrage of storms and relentless flooding has prompted more than half of California’s counties to be declared disaster areas. With the bulk of rainfall in the state occurring from November to March, that means there could be many more weeks of challenging weather before long-term relief arrives. Unfortunately, with temperatures gradually climbing around the world, storms are going to intensify and floods are going to become more common. It’s vital to learn how to prepare, no matter where you live.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO