Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rochester Man Accused of Disrupting Medical Call With Airsoft Rifle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a man suspected of being under the influence of meth for disrupting a medical call that involved a child in southeast Rochester early Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Rochester Fire Fighters and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew responded to a medical...
Hayfield Man Accused of Trying to Ram Squad Cars Gets Probation
Mantorville, Mn (KROC-AM News) - A Hayfield man who had been accused of trying to ram into a pair of Dodge County squad cars with his vehicle was sentenced today to five years on probation. 41-year-old Chad Cordie earlier admitted to a felony count of criminal damage to property and...
Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested on warrant; drug charges added
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant at Walmart North Monday, Jan. 16, according to Rochester police. Dylan Olson, 30, allegedly had 239 M30 pills, likely containing fentanyl, on his person as he was taken to the Adult Detention Center. Rochester police recommended an...
KIMT
Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle. First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.
KAAL-TV
Rochester police, RFD respond to possible vehicle into home crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and Rochester Fire Department (RFD) both responded to a report of a possible vehicle into home crash on Wednesday morning. The incident happened on the 3500 block of 15 Ave. NW in Rochester. A call into RPD came in just...
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man arrested with fentanyl-laced M30 pills at Walmart self-checkout
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A wanted man was arrested Monday night at a self-checkout at Walmart and was found with M30 pills that tested positive for fentanyl. Police were called to Walmart North just before 9 p.m. and found Dylan Olson, 30, of Rochester. Olson had a felony warrant out of...
myaustinminnesota.com
Albert Lea man taken into custody after search of an Austin restaurant Friday turns up cocaine and suspected fentanyl charged in Mower County District Court
An Albert Lea man who was taken into custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl has been charged in Mower County District Court. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release...
Man dies in Olmsted County Jail
A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
Convicted Burglar Accused of Running Up Charges on Stolen Cards in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Minnesota State Prison in Faribault is facing new charges connected to a rash of purchases made using stolen credit cards in Rochester. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 45-year-old Raymond Gurneau Jr. with felony theft and felony firearm violation charges on Friday....
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with school bus in Winona
According to the Winona County Sheriff's office, the crash occurred a quarter mile north of Highway 14 around 6 a.m. when a vehicle headed south on County Road 20 collided with a school bus headed north.
Teenager Severely Injured in Winona County Crash With School Bus
Stockton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenage motorist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus this morning on a rural road in Winona County. The Winona County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported shortly after 6 AM on Winona County Road 20 less than a quarter of a mile north of Highway 14 near Stockton. The crash report indicates the 17-year-old boy was driving a car south when it collided head-on with the northbound school bus.
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
KIMT
Man, 59, dies while in custody at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A death investigation is underway after a 59-year-old detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center died. On Monday at 5 p.m., a detention deputy located 59-year-old Russell James Simon, Jr., not breathing. Resuscitation efforts were not successful and Simon was pronounced dead. He was being...
KIMT
Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty. Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation. Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.
Wanted Woman Accused of Fleeing Police at High Speeds in SE Rochester Neighborhood
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office filed charges against a Rochester woman with an active arrest warrant in connection to a fleeing incident that occurred in southeast Rochester this past fall. 29-year-old Mickela Vredenburg was charged with a felony count of fleeing a police officer in...
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0