ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle. First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO