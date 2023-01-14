ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1520 The Ticket

Police Arrest Rochester Man With Hundreds of Fentanyl Pills

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police Officers reported recovering hundreds of fentanyl pills from a man during a warrant arrest at Walmart North Monday night. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the shopping center shortly before 9 p.m. on the report of a man trespassing at the store. Officers found him in the self-checkout line when they arrived.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Man arrested on warrant; drug charges added

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant at Walmart North Monday, Jan. 16, according to Rochester police. Dylan Olson, 30, allegedly had 239 M30 pills, likely containing fentanyl, on his person as he was taken to the Adult Detention Center. Rochester police recommended an...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Rochester man arrested after 'practicing bomb drill,' considering stealing fire truck

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 35-year-old man under the influence was arrested early Monday for following an ambulance before exiting his vehicle with what appeared to be a rifle. First responders were en route to the 900 block of 17th St. SE. when a paramedic noticed someone following them. The man, who seemed interested in the fire truck and ambulance, drove away before being found in the Ben Franklin Elementary parking lot.
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Albert Lea man taken into custody after search of an Austin restaurant Friday turns up cocaine and suspected fentanyl charged in Mower County District Court

An Albert Lea man who was taken into custody after a search warrant conducted by authorities at a restaurant on West Oakland Avenue in Austin Friday turned up cocaine and suspected fentanyl has been charged in Mower County District Court. Chief of Police Dave McKichan stated in a news release...
AUSTIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in Olmsted County Jail

A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
ROCHESTER, MN
1520 The Ticket

Teenager Severely Injured in Winona County Crash With School Bus

Stockton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenage motorist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus this morning on a rural road in Winona County. The Winona County Sheriff's Office says the crash was reported shortly after 6 AM on Winona County Road 20 less than a quarter of a mile north of Highway 14 near Stockton. The crash report indicates the 17-year-old boy was driving a car south when it collided head-on with the northbound school bus.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
KAAL-TV

Olmsted County government center graffitied, one arrested

(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that one man was arrested Monday, Jan. 16 after surveillance footage allegedly showed him spray-painting the Olmsted County Government Center. Austin Boe, 40, faces one charge of 3rd-degree damage to property. He was arrested at the Rochester...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Man, 59, dies while in custody at Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A death investigation is underway after a 59-year-old detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center died. On Monday at 5 p.m., a detention deputy located 59-year-old Russell James Simon, Jr., not breathing. Resuscitation efforts were not successful and Simon was pronounced dead. He was being...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mower County woman sentenced for meth in North Iowa

OSAGE, Iowa – A Minnesota woman caught with methamphetamine in Mitchell County has pleaded guilty. Valerie Kaye King, 60 of Adams, MN, was pulled over in McIntire on March 18, 2022, for a driving violation. Mitchell County deputies say King did not have a valid driver’s license and a search of the vehicle found a total of 6.8 grams of meth in King’s purse.
MITCHELL COUNTY, IA
1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy