Auburn Buc-ee’s, Alabama’s fourth location, is opening soon
Buc-ee’s is planning to open its Auburn location in April. That’s according to the Opelika-Auburn News, citing the chain’s public relations firm. It’s the Texas-based convenience store chain’s fourth location in Alabama, following Athens, which opened in November, Leeds and Loxley. Several jobs are currently...
Georgia state trooper shot in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot Wednesday morning in Atlanta. “There is an active incident on Constitution Road in Atlanta where a Trooper was shot,” the state Department of Public Safety said in an email. The agency said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
Discover Georgia’s Coldest January on Record
In the western part of Georgia, the climate is subtropical, with hot summers and mild winters. The eastern region experiences a dry, moderate continental climate, with cooler temperatures in winter and warmer days in summer. Generally speaking, Georgia offers a pleasantly moderate climate year-round. Summers are warm, while falls are sunny yet brisk. Winters offer mild temperatures ranging from 50 to 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, there is usually light snowfall in the mountains and virtually none elsewhere throughout the winter. Springtime brings blooming dogwoods and azaleas that add color to the countryside. Average rainfall each year helps keep everything lush and green, making it an ideal place for outdoor activities all season long.
Georgia Today: Disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, violence closes Augusta academy
On the Tuesday Jan. 17 edition of Georgia Today: Federal disaster relief for Georgia, we need 700 doctors, and violence closes an Augusta academy. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, January 17th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. President Biden has approved disaster relief funds for Georgia. New data show that our state is in need of 700 primary care physicians, and a teen military academy in Augusta has been shut down after a series of violent episodes. These stories and more are coming up in this edition of Georgia Today.
Residents in Selma, Ala., commemorate MLK day while recovering from tornadoes
Selma, Ala., is hosting its annual march to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today. This year's parade comes as the city recovers from a strong tornado that struck it last week. Here's Troy Public Radio's Kyle Gassiott. KYLE GASSIOTT, BYLINE: Utility crews are still working to restore power to...
Another North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire
A North Carolina power substation was damaged by gunfire early Tuesday in the third known power substation shooting in the state since early December. Crews responded to an alarm at the substation in the city of Thomasville, southwest of Greensboro, where they discovered the substation transformer was struck by an "apparent gunshot," the electricity provider EnergyUnited said in a statement.
Cause of car accident that killed Georgia football personnel revealed
Tragedy hit the Georgia football community when offensive lineman Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy died in a car accident. Now a new report has revealed more details of the accident in question. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree after the driver was unable to ...
Kirby Smart Praises "Physical" Georgia High School Football
If you want to know what makes Georgia Football so successful, you don't have to look much further than the local high school football players and coaches.
Why is Georgia Called the Peach State?
The first commercial peach crop in Georgia was established in 1851. Raphael Moses, a planter from Columbus, GA, was the first to sell peaches outside the South. As the Civil War drew to a close, the peach industry exploded. By 1928, peach production had reached eight million bushels. While Georgia...
Georgia woman celebrates 114th birthday
Nina Willis is believed to be Georgia's oldest living resident. On Saturday, she turned 114 years 'young' as family and friends came together to celebrate her.
Did anyone in Georgia win the Powerball jackpot on Monday?
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia. The winning Powerball numbers on Jan. 16, 2023 were 4, 14, 33, 39, 61 and Powerball 3. The Power Play was 3x. With no winners, Wednesday's estimated jackpot climbs...
2 Black Georgia churches awarded $4 million for preservation
ATLANTA — Two historic Black churches in Georgia are being awarded grant money to help preserve them. The African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund awarded $4 million to preserve 35 Black churches across the country. “Leaving an indelible imprint on our society, historic Black churches hold an enduring legacy...
Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state
(CNN) — President Joe Biden was in Georgia on Sunday. On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, he visited Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, where the civil rights pioneer once preached. The trip made a lot of sense, not just to pay tribute to King, but also because King helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. […] The post Analysis: Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
National Weather Service gives update on storm reports from central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — The National Weather service in Peachtree City has released storm reports for a few places in central Georgia from last week's severe weather event. While all the surveys haven't been completed yet, today's report included preliminary findings for a few counties:. Henry County. They say that...
Samaritan’s Purse Brings Help to Families in Need After Destructive Tornadoes Strike the Southeast
Friday, Samaritan’s Purse deployed disaster response teams to Selma, Alabama and Griffin, Georgia in the wake of devastating tornadoes that swept through the Southeast on Thursday. The major storm system resulted in the destruction of homes and businesses, power outages for tens of thousands of people, and the loss of several lives, with ongoing search and rescue efforts still underway.
Justus Terry, 4-star 2025 DL out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Justus Terry, a 4-star defensive lineman out of Manchester, Georgia, has announced plans to play in the SEC. Terry, who is a 6-foot-5 and 270-pound recruit in the Class of 2025, committed to Georgia. He is ranked the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 6 player in the state of Georgia. He was recruited to Georgia by Dell McGee and Tray Scott. He’s the 3rd commit for Georgia in the 2025 cycle.
CDC says COVID-19 is the 3rd leading cause of death in the U.S., South Ga. sees impacts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has taken over 1 million American lives. Although some may be tired of hearing about COVID-19, it is still impacting many lives, on an everyday basis around the world. According to the CDC, COVID-19 has been the third leading cause of death in the U.S....
GA: 'I'M HOMELESS' TORNADO VICTIMS SURVEY DAMAGE
Hundreds of people are homeless in Troup County after Thursday's tornado tore through their community. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Where are people moving to Georgia from?
Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Georgia
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some scenic views in the state of Georgia, you should consider going on a nice, relaxing train ride.
