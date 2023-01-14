Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Makes IMPACT Wrestling Debut
A former WWE Intercontinental Champion has made their debut for IMPACT Wrestling, but it doesn’t look like they’ll be competing anytime soon. IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view took place at Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on the 13th of January and was a noteworthy show for several reasons. Josh Alexander retained his IMPACT World Championship against WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray while Mickie James survived putting her career on the line to defeat Jordynne Grace and become a five-time Knockouts Champion.
ringsidenews.com
Wrestle Zone
Taya Valkyrie Names Her Mount Rushmore of Women’s Wrestling, Favorite Matches She’s Been In
In the wake of her release from WWE, Taya Valkyrie took matters into her own hands, soon budding into arguably the hottest free agent on the professional wrestling circuit. In 2022, “La Wera Loca” soared into the forefront of Major League Wrestling’s developing women’s division, returned to her old stomping grounds in AAA and IMPACT, and lent her veteran experience in new endeavors, including a debut in the NWA. Valkyrie’s upward trajectory soon became validated, as she ranked #10 on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Women’s 150 list, cementing herself as one of the top women in the game.
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
WWE Might Split up the Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble
On this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce announced that the Usos would be defending their Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble against the winner of that night’s tag team turmoil match. This seemed like a regular championship announcement until fans listened to what Pearce actually said. Pearce said that the winners of the match would get a chance at just the Raw Tag Team Titles.
wrestlingrumors.net
PWMania
Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite
KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
wrestlingrumors.net
Family Business: Second Generation Star Likely On Way To WWE, Joining His Father
He’s in. The WWE roster has quite the collection of talent but at some point, fresh names have to be brought in. The company can only get so far with the same wrestlers and it can be a big deal when someone new shows up. There are all kinds of places to get wrestlers from, including smaller promotions. Now it appears that a second generation star is making his way to WWE.
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/14): Jeff Cobb Headlines, Eddie Kingston In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Nemesis series on January 14. Matches were taped on December 11 from Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The show aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/14) - Mascara Dorada def....
PWMania
Impact Wrestling: It’s Time Fans Know About It
For too long, Impact Wrestling has taken the backseat to the whole brand warfare between WWE and AEW. What started out in 2002 as NWA: Total Nonstop Action, quickly built a brand for itself. TNA left its mark and more on the professional wrestling world and rebranded itself to Impact Wrestling in 2017.
rajah.com
IMPACT! Wrestling TV Tapings Spoilers From January 14th in Atlanta, GA
BTI: The Design (Kon and Angels) defeated Yuya Uemura and Delirious. After the match, Deaner calls out Callihan. Deaner told Callihan to take out Delirious, which he did with a Piledriver. BTI: Zicky Dice defeated Carlie Bravo. IMPACT Tapings:. Mickie James opens the show celebrating her win. She is interrupted...
rajah.com
rajah.com
Spoiler: Big Segment Announced For Raw 30th Anniversary
You can officially pencil in a new segment for the WWE Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary special next week. Ahead of next week's Raw Is XXX special event in Philadelphia, PA., a big "Acknowledgement Ceremony for 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns" was announced, including past generations of the Anoa'i family for the segment.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
rajah.com
Josh Alexander Talks About Interest In Joining Faction, Frequent Indy Wrestling Appearances
Josh Alexander recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran spoke about whether or not he would have any interest in being part of a faction, as well as the reason why he works so many independent wrestling shows.
PWMania
News on Raven’s New Impact Wrestling Role, Update on Santino Marella’s Status
– According to PWInsider, Impact Hall of Famer Raven served as a producer at Friday night’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view. He’s scheduled to serve as a producer for tonight’s TV tapings as well. As of yet, it is unknown whether Raven is a producer full-time. At Hard To Kill, he provided guest commentary as well.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
rajah.com
Bully Ray Says WWE Should Book A Family vs. Family Match In The Main Event Of WWE WrestleMania 39
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how WWE should book a Rhodes family vs. Anoa’i family match between Cody and Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 39. Bully...
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Confirms Signing Of Santino Marella
Santino Marella has signed on the dotted line with IMPACT Wrestling. Following his return as the new authority figure replacing Scott D'Amore at the Hard To Kill 2023 pay-per-view, IMPACT Wrestling announced that Santino Marella has officially joined the company. "Santino Marella has signed with IMPACT Wrestling," the announcement read.
