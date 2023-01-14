Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
bodyslam.net
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H Want Vince McMahon Out Of Power After WWE Sale
There is a significant rift within the McMahon family that is continuing to expand. Vince McMahon’s prime reason to return has been to pursue the sale of WWE. Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are supportive of his decision, only to get rid of Vince as the majority shareholder of WWE.
PWMania
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE
Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Was Surprised When Chris Jericho Left WWE
Chris Jericho let his WWE contract run up. Then he worked for NJPW and had an incredible Wrestle Kingdom encounter with Kenny Omega. Before he could make a return to WWE, Tony Khan’s new company inked The Wizard to a deal. This was quite a shocking occurrence, and Kurt Angle was among those who couldn’t believe it.
Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: 'She Was A Great Employer, Reminded Me Of Vince'
Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE and gives his thoughts on other rumors concerning a potential WWE sale. Kurt Angle worked with Stephanie McMahon for many years, even briefly being involved in a love triangle storyline with Stephanie and Triple H in 2000. However, Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE, and on the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle said he was surprised to see her leave; it was a move he never thought he would see.
tjrwrestling.net
“Hell No’ – Jim Ross Hits Out At Rumours Triple H Sandbagged Top WCW Star
Jim Ross has slammed suggestions that Triple H once set out to sabotage a former top WCW star by “sandbagging” them during a bout. In late 2002, Scott Steiner joined WWE and immediately set his sights on World Heavyweight Champion, Triple H. The two men met in something of an ill-fated match at the 2003 Royal Rumble with the bout ending in a lacklustre disqualification.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
rajah.com
Bill Simmons Reveals He Is Still Working On The Vince McMahon Docuseries
Bill Simmons, who was named the executive producer of the Vince McMahon docuseries, took to his "Bill Simmons" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how Vince McMahon never really spoke about all the allegations against him as well as the NDAs he signed, which is why he felt Vince will be back to sell the WWE and how he is still working on the massive docuseries about Vince.
ringsidenews.com
Kevin Nash Confronted Conrad Thompson Over Trading His Oz Gear
Kevin Nash recently filmed an episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, but the story behind that segment might be even better. The series focuses on WWE collectors and stars searching for lost collectibles. However, Big Sexy also disclosed a confrontation with Conrad Thompson because of that show that surrounded some of his iconic gear.
Yardbarker
Maria Kanellis on why she chose AEW over WWE, thoughts on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, hate messages from anti-AEW fans
In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Maria Kanellis spoke with Steve Fall's Ten Count. Kanellis talked about several things including her promotion Women's Wrestling Army and women's wrestling in general. She also talked about why she chose to sign with AEW over WWE. Kanellis on why she chose AEW over...
ringsidenews.com
Jim Ross Got Dirty Looks At Owen Hart’s Funeral
The pro wrestling world mourned the loss of Owen Hart in 1999. Jim Ross officially announced his death for the WWE Universe during Over The Edge. Ross recently revealed that he got dirty looks during Owen Hart’s funeral after the tragic day. Many pro wrestling legends have sadly died...
rajah.com
Kevin Nash Reflects On Filming WWE's Most Wanted Treasures On A&E With Mick Foley
Kevin Nash recently reflected on filming the WWE on A&E "Most Wanted Treasures" program with fellow Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley on the latest episode of his "Kliq This" podcast. During the show, "Big Daddy Cool" spoke about approaching the WWE on A&E taping with a playful mindset and...
sportszion.com
Khan family reportedly interested in AEW-WWE merger, willing to have Vince McMahon take a role in the organization
WWE has been undergoing big changes and has also been the subject of sales speculation. However, some reliable sources recently stated that Shahid Khan and Tony Khan are interested in permanently acquiring World Wrestling Entertainment. According to the sources, they are also interested in uniting AEW and WWE and also giving Vince McMahon a role in the company.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Explains The Reason Behind Team Angle
During the latest edition of Grilling JR, WWE Hall Of Famer and All Elite Wrestling commentator, analyst, and Senior Advisor Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the 2003 Royal Rumble Pay Per View, and reflected on the formation of Team Angle (Kurt Angle, Charlie Haas, and Shelton Benjamin). Featured below...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Talks How He Felt He Was Getting Demoted By Being Moved To ECW
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how he felt he was getting demoted by the company wanting him to join ECW instead of WWE RAW or SmackDown as he was the best technical wrestler in the company at the time and he was being placed in a company that used a lot of weapons, so he thought it wasn't the right fit for him.
rajah.com
Vince McMahon's Chief of Staff Back in WWE; Other Admin Staff Also Returning
-- As recently reported, Vince McMahon is not only back in his role as Executive Chairman of WWE, but he has been spotted at the company's offices in Stamford, CT and depending on what you want to believe, also pitching changes within. -- PWInsider.com reports that Brad Blum, who was...
rajah.com
WWE News: On This Day In 2018, Top 10 Smackdown Highlights (Video)
-- Remember when current WWE Smackdown Superstar Braun Strowman destroyed catering?. Earlier today, the throwback footage surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest edition of WWE 'On This Day' below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the highlights from Friday evenings episode of Smackdown On FOX...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Says Jeff Jarrett Knows How To Be A Heel
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Jeff Jarrett doesn't give a sh*t if he is going to piss people off and how Jarrett knows how to be a heel.
