Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Justifying attack on Social Security, House Republican claims people "want to work longer"
Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., leaves the House Republicans caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.
'There was no subterfuge': Neal defends Biden but approves of investigation on classified documents
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal of Springfield responded on Friday to news that documents marked "classified" had been found at the Delaware home of President Joe Biden. Neal said it's important to remember that Biden voluntarily turned the documents over. "His attorneys in fact were the ones that discovered the documents...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Gov. Kristi Noem says she would "nudge" GOP governors, including Florida's Ron DeSantis, to do more to restrict abortion
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in an interview with CBS News, continued Tuesday to pressure her possible rivals in the 2024 Republican presidential race on abortion, arguing that her state's ban on abortion is a model for the Republican Party and encouraging Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others to take further action in their states.
More classified documents have been found at Biden's residence
President Biden's classified document troubles are piling up. His lawyers announced they had found more files at his home in Wilmington, Del. And congressional Republicans pounced. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JAMES COMER: Well, we don't know exactly yet whether they broke the law or not. I will accuse the Biden...
Wall Street has biggest pullback of the year, led by tech
Wall Street had its biggest pullback of the year Wednesday after a broad slide for stocks wiped out much of the benchmark S&P 500 index's gains from last week. The S&P 500 fell 1.6% after having been up as much as 0.6% in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.8% and the Nasdaq composite slid 1.2%, ending a seven-day winning streak. The losses are reversal for the market, which kicked off the year with a two-week rally.
Author Chris Whipple on his inside look at the Biden White House
Let's turn now to journalist and author Chris Whipple. His latest book looks at the Biden White House based on interviews with Chief of Staff Ron Klain and others in the administration. It's titled "The Fight Of His Life." And it's out tomorrow. Good morning. CHRIS WHIPPLE: Good to be...
The state of democracy in Latin America
Just days after President Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's new president on January 1, supporters of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, stormed government buildings in the capital, trashing government offices and threatening chaos in an effort to force his return to power. Counterprotesters took to the street to demand that the rioters be brought to justice. But this isn't the only example of a complicated, messy transfer of power that we're seeing in Latin America. Peru is about to enter its second month of protests after that country's former president, Pedro Castillo, was arrested in December for trying to dissolve Congress, sparking political violence that has left dozens dead. Now Peru's current president, Dina Boluarte, is facing an inquiry from the country's top prosecutors on charges of genocide in connection with the security forces' response to these protests.
Biden met Dutch leader about restricting China's access to cutting edge micro chips
Chinese leader Xi Jinping often talks about the opportunities ahead for his country in the face of what he calls changes unseen in a century. Well, sometimes those changes create challenges for him, too. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. Within the last 24 hours, three pieces of news left many to wonder...
How a freshman congresswoman spent 4 days in limbo before she was sworn-in
Freshman lawmakers got an early taste of legislative dysfunction earlier this month in the U.S. House of Representatives. They were sworn in four days later than anticipated as Republicans went through a historic 15 rounds of voting before finally selecting a House speaker. ANDREA SALINAS: It was confusing, and it...
Haiti has lost its last few democratically elected officials
Haiti is a country in crisis, and now it has lost its last few democratically elected government officials. The country's 10 remaining senators left office last week after their terms expired. What remains of the government is struggling to maintain security as gangs overrun the country. Haiti's de facto leader, Prime Minister Ariel Henry, has yet to make good on repeated pledges to hold general elections. Now, to understand how the nation got to this point, we spoke with Cecile Accilien. She's the president of the Haitian Studies Association, a professor of Haitian studies who's based in Atlanta. She says since President Jovenel Moise's assassination in 2021, Haiti has been without legitimate leadership.
Morning news brief
Economic leaders and heads of state gather in Davos to discuss global challenges
Many of the world's economic and political leaders are gathering at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week to discuss the globe's many challenges, which includes soaring inflation, supply chain disruptions and also the war in Ukraine. With us now to take the temperature of the global economy is Ken Rogoff. He's a professor of international economics at Harvard and a former chief economist for the International Monetary Fund. He's joining us now from Davos. Ken, you're there. How do all the bigwigs there feel about the world's economy right now?
Imprisoned Iranian-American Siamak Namazi is on a hunger strike in Iran
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Jared Genser, lawyer for the family of Siamak Namazi, who's been jailed in Iran for seven years. Namazi wrote President Biden to tell him he's going on a hunger strike.
Foreign businesses in Ukraine, such as Uber, look ahead to a post-war Ukraine
The war in Ukraine is still going on, but some Ukrainians are already thinking about what life could be like after the war ends, and so are companies that have operations there. Uber's CEO just paid a visit to Kyiv, and NPR's Tim Mak took a ride with him. TIM...
Kenneth Roth had a Harvard fellowship offer. Was it rejected for his view on Israel?
Kenneth Roth was executive director of Human Rights Watch for almost three decades. His job called for him to document human rights violations around the world. When he left that job last year, he says he received a call from the Carr Center for Human Rights Policy at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government.
The U.S. seeks to cut off China from Dutch semiconductors
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is at the White House this week. He'll meet with President Biden where he'll discuss the war in Ukraine and also semiconductors. The U.S. and the Netherlands are both global leaders in semiconductor technologies. And the U.S. wants the Dutch to cut off competitors, specifically China. It's part of a wider strategy by the Biden administration to curb tech exports to China. For more, let's turn to Jon Bateman. He's a senior fellow in the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Jon, you've described this as the boldest leap toward technological decoupling by the U.S. so far. But why do you think they need to be careful how it's done?
