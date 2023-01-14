Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
bodyslam.net
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
How The WWE's Rumored WrestleMania Plans For John Cena Have Allegedly Just Gotten More Complicated
While rumors swirl that the WWE is planning to bring John Cena back for a match at WrestleMania, a recent report suggests a new development could shake things up.
sportszion.com
Ex-UFC star Nate Diaz brutally mocks Jake Paul’s family after encounter with his father
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul’s feud has been ongoing for several months now. Despite Jake’s efforts to capitalize on the dispute situation by taking it to the boxing ring, it never made it there. Although in a renewed attack on Paul, he uploaded a video of himself meeting Paul’s father Greg, which went viral immediately.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
tjrwrestling.net
Sting Reveals Truth About WWE Dream Match With The Undertaker
AEW star Sting has commented on his desire to step foot in a WWE ring against The Undertaker and why he thinks it was never meant to be. Sting made his career in Jim Crockett Promotions as part of the NWA, before it morphed into WCW in the late eighties. The surfer became The Crow over the years as his legacy grew and grew but one thing remained constant – he was never part of WWE.
PWMania
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
bodyslam.net
Kurt Angle Was Surprised When Chris Jericho Left WWE
Chris Jericho let his WWE contract run up. Then he worked for NJPW and had an incredible Wrestle Kingdom encounter with Kenny Omega. Before he could make a return to WWE, Tony Khan’s new company inked The Wizard to a deal. This was quite a shocking occurrence, and Kurt Angle was among those who couldn’t believe it.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Drop Latest Hint Titles Will Be Split
The latest hint that the era of “undisputed” is coming to an end with WWE with the company announcing a new tournament. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Re-Hires His Own Chief Of Staff After WWE Fired Him
Vince McMahon found his way back as Chairman of WWE’s Board of Directors in a move that impressed and terrified many. After Vince McMahon’s corporate return to WWE, he wanted to make sure to surround himself with the right people. It was reported that Vince McMahon’s return to...
PWMania
“Feeling” in WWE That Vince McMahon Will Appear on WWE TV Soon
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has returned to Titan Towers following his reappointment as Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. Triple H remains in charge of creative, while Nick Khan serves as CEO of WWE. However, Vince has made creative suggestions to Triple H. While speaking on Wrestling...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this week, with AEW's flagship show Dynamite topping the attendance list at 9,636 total tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 7,088 tickets and WWE's SmackDown at the bottom of the list selling 5,902 tickets. You...
rajah.com
Vince McMahon's Chief of Staff Back in WWE; Other Admin Staff Also Returning
-- As recently reported, Vince McMahon is not only back in his role as Executive Chairman of WWE, but he has been spotted at the company's offices in Stamford, CT and depending on what you want to believe, also pitching changes within. -- PWInsider.com reports that Brad Blum, who was...
rajah.com
Triple H Holds Another Talent Meeting Prior to Tonight's WWE Raw
-- Just as he did prior to last week's WWE Friday Night Smackdown, CCO Paul "HHH" Levesque addressed talent prior to tonight's Monday Night Raw, covering much the same topics he did on Friday. The meeting was led by Levesque with Kevin Dunn and Dan Ventrelle, the new EVP of Talent, joining him.
rajah.com
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
rajah.com
Former WWE, WCW Star Crowbar Talks About His Career Resurgence
Crowbar is riding a career resurgence. During a recent discussion with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, the pro wrestling veteran and former WWE and WCW star spoke about exactly that. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...
rajah.com
Backstage News on Cody Rhodes' Return to WWE Action; Details on Who He's Training With
-- After a lengthy absence as he recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that required surgery, Cody Rhodes is getting close to gaining in-ring clearance to return to action for WWE. A fightfulselect.com report notes that Rhodes is deep into his preparations for a return and has been training in the ring and has even been at WWE's Performance Center dating back to late December.
Yardbarker
Maria Kanellis on why she chose AEW over WWE, thoughts on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, hate messages from anti-AEW fans
In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Maria Kanellis spoke with Steve Fall's Ten Count. Kanellis talked about several things including her promotion Women's Wrestling Army and women's wrestling in general. She also talked about why she chose to sign with AEW over WWE. Kanellis on why she chose AEW over...
rajah.com
Mickie James Talks About Wanting To Defend IMPACT Knockouts Championship In WWE, AEW
Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
