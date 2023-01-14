Read full article on original website
“No Chance In Hell” Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Start Their Own Wrestling Company
It does not look like Stephanie and Triple H will look to begin their own wrestling company, should they both find their way out of a job in the coming months. Dave Scherer from PW Insider answered the following question in the latest mailbag: “Any chance Stephanie resigning is leading to her starting her own company to buy her dad’s stocks? It’s basically how Vince started.” Scherer dismissed this in a huge way, but he also painted a picture that might see Stephanie McMahon and Triple H start their own company.
Former WWE Star Retires From Wrestling
You never know when someone’s career could come to an end and it looks like at least one wrestler has decided to hang up their boots for good. Recently former WWE NXT UK star Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling and she noted that she’s stepping away due to injury when she posted the following on Twitter:
WWE Might Split up the Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble
On this week’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Adam Pearce announced that the Usos would be defending their Tag Team Titles at the Royal Rumble against the winner of that night’s tag team turmoil match. This seemed like a regular championship announcement until fans listened to what Pearce actually said. Pearce said that the winners of the match would get a chance at just the Raw Tag Team Titles.
Stephanie McMahon And Triple H Want Vince McMahon Out Of Power After WWE Sale
There is a significant rift within the McMahon family that is continuing to expand. Vince McMahon’s prime reason to return has been to pursue the sale of WWE. Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are supportive of his decision, only to get rid of Vince as the majority shareholder of WWE.
Kurt Angle Was Surprised When Chris Jericho Left WWE
Chris Jericho let his WWE contract run up. Then he worked for NJPW and had an incredible Wrestle Kingdom encounter with Kenny Omega. Before he could make a return to WWE, Tony Khan’s new company inked The Wizard to a deal. This was quite a shocking occurrence, and Kurt Angle was among those who couldn’t believe it.
Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE
Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: 'She Was A Great Employer, Reminded Me Of Vince'
Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE and gives his thoughts on other rumors concerning a potential WWE sale. Kurt Angle worked with Stephanie McMahon for many years, even briefly being involved in a love triangle storyline with Stephanie and Triple H in 2000. However, Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE, and on the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle said he was surprised to see her leave; it was a move he never thought he would see.
Kurt Angle Thought AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said. “I never thought he’d...
New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
Kurt Angle Talks Stephanie McMahon Stepping Down, Gives Thoughts On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
Kurt Angle sings the praises of Stephanie McMahon but does question why she recent stepped down from her position in WWE. The Olympic Hero spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, which also saw the former world champion weigh in on the rumor that AEW President Tony Khan might be a potential buyer for WWE now that it looks to be sold. Highlights can be found below.
“Feeling” in WWE That Vince McMahon Will Appear on WWE TV Soon
As PWMania.com previously reported, Vince McMahon has returned to Titan Towers following his reappointment as Chairman of the WWE Board of Directors. Triple H remains in charge of creative, while Nick Khan serves as CEO of WWE. However, Vince has made creative suggestions to Triple H. While speaking on Wrestling...
Kurt Angle Can’t Believe Stephanie McMahon Resigned From WWE
Kurt Angle has accomplished a lot of things during his pro wrestling career. This includes winning multiple World Titles and beating the most legendary of pro wrestlers on the planet. He has also worked with Stephanie McMahon in WWE over the years. McMahon recently resigned from WWE, which shocked fans. Now it seems even Angle can’t believe she resigned.
Jeff Jarrett Shares How He Ended Up Wrestling For AEW After Becoming Director Of Business Development
Jeff Jarrett looked back on his career, his decision to sign with AEW, and more during an appearance on Talk is Jericho. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared how he ended up wrestling for AEW after signing with the company to be the Director of Business Development. “I...
Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE
AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
Maria Kanellis on why she chose AEW over WWE, thoughts on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, hate messages from anti-AEW fans
In an exclusive interview for WrestlingNews.co, Maria Kanellis spoke with Steve Fall's Ten Count. Kanellis talked about several things including her promotion Women's Wrestling Army and women's wrestling in general. She also talked about why she chose to sign with AEW over WWE. Kanellis on why she chose AEW over...
NJPW STRONG Nemesis Results (1/14): Jeff Cobb Headlines, Eddie Kingston In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired the latest episode of its NJPW STRONG Nemesis series on January 14. Matches were taped on December 11 from Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA. The show aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/14) - Mascara Dorada def....
Ric Flair Says Jeff Jarrett Knows How To Be A Heel
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how fellow WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Jeff Jarrett doesn't give a sh*t if he is going to piss people off and how Jarrett knows how to be a heel.
Jeff Jarrett Reveals How He Ended Up Competing For AEW After Signing With The Company
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he ended up competing for AEW after signing with them in a behind-the-scenes role.
Eric Bischoff Says There Is A Glimmer Of Hope For AEW
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he discussed topics such as how having UFC President Dana White's Slap League maybe a glimmer of hope for AEW as it indicates that they are trying to build on their franchise. Eric...
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Announces Her Retirement
A former WWE NXT UK Superstar has announced her decision to retire. In a post on Twitter, Jinny shared the following statement:. During her time in WWE, Jinny competed in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, and made a name for herself in the NXT UK women's division. "The Fashionista" earned...
