swimswam.com
David Curtiss Describes NC State Winter Training, “Ladder Set”
LCM (50 meters) Coming off of the first senior international meet of his career in Melbourne, NC State sophomore David Curtiss took the win in Knoxville in his pet event, the 50 free. A self-proclaimed long course swimmer, Curtiss said that short course worlds were a big learning curve for him that helped his development as an elite athlete a lot. He also gives us a look into the work that NC State put in during their Christmas training.
swimswam.com
Chase Kalisz Describes Depth of ASU Training Group
LCM (50 meters) If you didn’t already see it, Olympic champion Chase Kalisz is putting in more yards in the pool than he ever has in his career. In this video, Kalisz breakdown why he has so much trust in Bowman’s process and how the Arizona State training environment has helped him get through this tough training block. Kalisz says the depth of the ASU training group is immense so that if you’re not bringing your A-Game to workout, someone else will be nipping at your heels or even beating you in the workout, even if they aren’t always at the top of the food chain.
swimswam.com
Jordan Crooks Reflects on Lessons Learned in SCY, SCM, and LCM Racing
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. Jordan Crooks has had a busy few months, clocking historic times in yards at the Tennessee Invite before turning around just a few weeks later and winning his first world title in the 50 free (SCM). More recently, he swam a dual meet with Mizzou last weekend (in yards) and competed in the Knoxville Pro Swim this weekend (LCM). Crooks shares his thoughts on all of these racing opportunities and what he’s taken away from each.
swimswam.com
Katie Grimes Leads All Earners in Knoxville with $6,500 in Prize Money (FULL TABLE)
PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE. 17-year old Katie Grimes won 3 events and had a whopping 6 podium finishes at this weekend’s Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville, Tennessee to lead all swimmers with $6,500 in earnings. Grimes led a group of 4 women who were among the...
swimswam.com
Abbey Weitzeil on Cal OTC Training: “I’m really happy with the work that we put in”
LCM (50 meters) Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil had a strong showing in Knoxville, taking wins in the 50 fly and 50 free as well as posting the top time in the 100 free (53.6) before scratching the final and heading home early. Weitzeil said she was pleased with the work that she put in at the Olympic Training Center with the rest of the Cal team prior to coming to Knoxville. Weitzeil is currently training in the Cal pro group, which includes Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, and Sean Grieshop, and bouncing from sprint to mid-group in terms of her training regimen.
swimswam.com
Katie Grimes on How To Survive A 4-Week Training Camp at the OTC
LCM (50 meters) Newly-turned 17-year-old Katie Grimes had a solid weekend in Knoxville, logging top-3 finishes in the 200 fly, 200 back, 400 IM, 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. Next up for Grimes will be a massive training stint at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, a trip Grimes says will be just over 4 weeks. Not only is that a long time to be at elevation but also a lot of time spent in a place that’s sole purpose is to train. Grimes gives her take on how to make it through the camp mentally as well as physically.
