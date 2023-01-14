Disney’s former communications chief — who was partly responsible for the company’s botched response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation — amassed a gargantuan payday from his brief stint in Hollywood. Geoff Morrell, who was hired as chief corporate affairs officer last January, worked for a three-month period that spanned 70 weekdays during which he reeled in $8,365,403 in total compensation, or roughly $119,505 a day, according to Disney’s securities filing Tuesday. When payouts associated with his termination agreement are calculated, that per-day figure increases to $176,746. Disney also shelled out roughly half a million dollars to move Morrell’s family...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO