MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Monroeville Saturday night.A mentor, Anthony Mock, who has been in constant communication with the family, told KDKA, that the young man is 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook, who they called Ace.Ausbrook had his whole life ahead of him after graduating from Gateway High School last year, but loved ones believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.Mock holding back tears, thinking about Ausbrook."He was a young champion and I loved his heart," Mock said.He took Ausbrook under his wing and...

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO