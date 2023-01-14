Read full article on original website
HARASSMENT CHARGES FILED AGAINST GREENSBURG MAN
State police have charged a Greensburg man with harassment after an incident Monday morning. Troopers say 74-year-old Glen David Oeler made several outgoing calls to-or-from the Westmoreland County Jail with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person, namely his ex-spouse, who was identified only as a 67-year-old woman from Penn Run. They say Oeler called the woman twice per day between January 12 and 16 after being told not to contact her, which violated Section 2709 subsection A-3 of the PA Crimes Code.
Student charged for allegedly striking, choking teacher with extension cord at Westmoreland school
A student has been charged for allegedly assaulting a school employee in Fairfield Township. Anthony Jenkins, 15, of Bolivar, was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail, unable to post $200,000 bond, after state police in Greensburg say he assaulted a 32-year-old male employee with an extension cord, according to a report.
Man jailed after forcing woman into bathroom by gunpoint in Altoona home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Punxsutawney man is behind bars after he broke into an Altoona home and forced a hostage into the bathroom at gunpoint. At about 7:47 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15 police were called to a home along the 1000 block of South 10th Street that was being burglarized by Anthony Lacass, 22, […]
Windber man killed in Bedford County crash
Jan. 18—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Somerset County man was killed Monday when his automobile crashed into the rear of a stopped vehicle waiting to turn into a store parking lot along Quaker Valley Road in West St. Clair Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. George T. Toomey, 83,...
Police: Man jailed for shooting at mail carrier charged with shooting at people along McKnight Road
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man in jail for allegedly shooting at a mail carrier in Pittsburgh earlier this month has been charged with shooting at multiple people along a busy roadway that same day. Police say Martinel Humphries, 28, shot at multiple people along McKnight Road in Ross...
Frostburg man charged in East Side stalking, burglary case
Jan. 18—CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man is awaiting trial after he was charged with allegedly breaking into a Pine Street residence and with stalking and repeatedly harassing a woman, according to Cumberland Police. Charles Eugene Curry Jr., 42, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him...
POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT
Two people from Indiana face charges of simple assault and harassment for an incident early Sunday morning. Police say they were dispatched at 12:04 AM to a home in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street for a reported disturbance. An identified victim was knocked to the ground and hit in the face numerous times by 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales and 23-year-old Fuqualee Seales. The incidents allegedly stemmed from a dispute over some dogs. A criminal complaint charging the Seales’ was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
13-year-old arrested for shooting, killing another 13-year-old in Clairton
CLAIRTON, Pa. — A 13-year-old is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing another 13-year-old in Clairton Monday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue at around 9:19 p.m. The victim, 13-year-old Chase Jones, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
Road rage incident escalated to shots being fired in Cambria County, police say
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Carrolltown man is behind bars on allegations that he shot at the house of his former friends following a road rage incident. State police in Ebensburg said they received the call for a road rage incident that progressed to shots being fired into a home located at the 200 […]
Arrest warrant issued for former Chatham University employee accused of misusing over $33,000
A former Chatham University employee has been charged for allegedly misusing more then $33,000 in university funds. Alden D. Watters Jr., 55, was charged by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office with 11 counts of forgery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and access device fraud for issuing fraudulent checks while he was director of student accounts at the university.
13-year-old shot and killed, allegedly by another 13-year-old, identified
CLAIRTON, Pa. — UPDATE: A 13-year-old shot and killed in Clairton has been identified. Chase Jones of Clairton was identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as the teen shot and killed Monday night. Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk, 13, been charged with homicide in connection to the shooting. According to the...
Elk County Prison investigating inmates death
ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Elk County Coroner, Michelle A. Muccio, was called to the Elk County Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive. On Sunday, Jan 15 at approximately 7 a.m. a correctional officer was completing a routine check when they discovered the inmate. Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was not conscious […]
GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges
CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
8 people to stand trial in kidnapping, killing of Pa. teenager
INDIANA, Pa. — All homicide and kidnapping charges against several people accused of involvement in the killing of a 19-year-old Indiana County man were bound over for trial on Friday. Hayden Robert Garreffa died Oct. 20 from multiple sharp wounds and blunt-force trauma, Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman testified...
State Police Calls: Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Mentor identifies 19-year-old Monroeville shooting victim as Aceyn Ausbrook
MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Monroeville Saturday night.A mentor, Anthony Mock, who has been in constant communication with the family, told KDKA, that the young man is 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook, who they called Ace.Ausbrook had his whole life ahead of him after graduating from Gateway High School last year, but loved ones believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.Mock holding back tears, thinking about Ausbrook."He was a young champion and I loved his heart," Mock said.He took Ausbrook under his wing and...
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Chief criticized
A GoFundMe to help pay for the expenses of the man reportedly responsible for the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire is drawing harsh criticism.
1 dead after SWAT situation in Westmoreland County
JEANNETTE, Pa. — Police and SWAT crews were called to an incident in Jeannette on Monday. According to investigators, crews were called to Wencliff Lane at around 9:40 a.m. The incident was contained to the Hill Top Estates mobile home park, according to state police, who said to disregard a previous alert to Westmoreland County residents to shelter in place.
