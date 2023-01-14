ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

wccsradio.com

HARASSMENT CHARGES FILED AGAINST GREENSBURG MAN

State police have charged a Greensburg man with harassment after an incident Monday morning. Troopers say 74-year-old Glen David Oeler made several outgoing calls to-or-from the Westmoreland County Jail with intent to harass, annoy or alarm another person, namely his ex-spouse, who was identified only as a 67-year-old woman from Penn Run. They say Oeler called the woman twice per day between January 12 and 16 after being told not to contact her, which violated Section 2709 subsection A-3 of the PA Crimes Code.
GREENSBURG, PA
YAHOO!

Windber man killed in Bedford County crash

Jan. 18—BEDFORD, Pa. — A Somerset County man was killed Monday when his automobile crashed into the rear of a stopped vehicle waiting to turn into a store parking lot along Quaker Valley Road in West St. Clair Township, according to Pennsylvania State Police. George T. Toomey, 83,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Frostburg man charged in East Side stalking, burglary case

Jan. 18—CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg man is awaiting trial after he was charged with allegedly breaking into a Pine Street residence and with stalking and repeatedly harassing a woman, according to Cumberland Police. Charles Eugene Curry Jr., 42, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant charging him...
FROSTBURG, MD
wccsradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT

Two people from Indiana face charges of simple assault and harassment for an incident early Sunday morning. Police say they were dispatched at 12:04 AM to a home in the 400 block of Philadelphia Street for a reported disturbance. An identified victim was knocked to the ground and hit in the face numerous times by 24-year-old Fuquanah Seales and 23-year-old Fuqualee Seales. The incidents allegedly stemmed from a dispute over some dogs. A criminal complaint charging the Seales’ was filed through District Judge Guy Haberl’s office.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED REGARDING MONDAY CRASH IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP

State police have released more details on a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Burrell Township. Troopers say at 12:10 p.m., a car driven by 21-year-old Madalyn Gauntner of Indiana was approaching the intersection of Old William Penn Highway and Ridge View Avenue when she crossed over the center double yellow line and was struck head-on by another car driven by 52-year-old Michelle Plummer of Homer City.
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest warrant issued for former Chatham University employee accused of misusing over $33,000

A former Chatham University employee has been charged for allegedly misusing more then $33,000 in university funds. Alden D. Watters Jr., 55, was charged by the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office with 11 counts of forgery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and access device fraud for issuing fraudulent checks while he was director of student accounts at the university.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Elk County Prison investigating inmates death

ELK COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Elk County Coroner, Michelle A. Muccio, was called to the Elk County Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive. On Sunday, Jan 15 at approximately 7 a.m. a correctional officer was completing a routine check when they discovered the inmate. Stevie N. Mann, 32, of Wilcox was not conscious […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Man Jailed on Drug Delivery Resulting in Death Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur man has been jailed on drug delivery resulting in death charges. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Trevor Bloom, 39, is also charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment in relation to a December 2021 death of a Lawrence Township resident.
WEST DECATUR, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Caught With Fentanyl at Jefferson County Jail. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a drug possession at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mentor identifies 19-year-old Monroeville shooting victim as Aceyn Ausbrook

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a young man in Monroeville Saturday night.A mentor, Anthony Mock, who has been in constant communication with the family, told KDKA, that the young man is 19-year-old Aceyn Ausbrook, who they called Ace.Ausbrook had his whole life ahead of him after graduating from Gateway High School last year, but loved ones believe he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.Mock holding back tears, thinking about Ausbrook."He was a young champion and I loved his heart," Mock said.He took Ausbrook under his wing and...
MONROEVILLE, PA
WTRF- 7News

One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday

One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
CONNELLSVILLE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 dead after SWAT situation in Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE, Pa. — Police and SWAT crews were called to an incident in Jeannette on Monday. According to investigators, crews were called to Wencliff Lane at around 9:40 a.m. The incident was contained to the Hill Top Estates mobile home park, according to state police, who said to disregard a previous alert to Westmoreland County residents to shelter in place.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

