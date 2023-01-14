Read full article on original website
KTUL
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs
kswo.com
Duncan wreck sends Rush Springs man to the hospital
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Rush Springs man was sent to the hospital after a wreck in Duncan on Sunday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Sunday near the intersection of Tucker Road and Bois D’Arc east of Duncan. According to an OHP report, Matthew Hesbrook, 40,...
OSBI recovers child remains, cannot confirm connection to missing Caddo County girl
kswo.com
PARKS JONES REPORT: Increase in homes coming on the market
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We have an inside look at the housing market here in Lawton, courtesy of Parks Jones Realtors. There are currently 312 homes listed for sale on the Lawton Board of Realtors, a ten percent increase over the past two months. In the last 12 months the...
kswo.com
Lawton Fire Department responds to large structure fire
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters responded to a large fire on 17th street and Gore on Sunday. The Lawton Fire Department was dispatched just before noon. Officials told our 7News team the building was being used for storage. Public Service Company of Oklahoma was also called out to cut powerlines.
kswo.com
Monday with the Mayor: Altus Edition
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Our Monday with the Mayor segment is expanding as we will be interviewing mayors from across Southwest Oklahoma to learn what’s happening in their cities. In our first Monday with the Mayor segment straying from Lawton, 7News spoke with Robert Garrison, the mayor of Altus,...
kswo.com
Lawton Police Department is now investigating the first homicide of 2023
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after an early-morning shooting in a parking lot at the Aces and Eights bar in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department is now investigating its first homicide of 2023. Officer Chris Blessing says an officer responded to a call of someone hearing gunshots...
kswo.com
Search for Athena Brownfield becomes recovery operation
Woman found under rental truck at car wash arrested
Sarah Case, A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman, is in jail and may be facing a burglary charge after police said they found her hiding under a truck at a car wash after a burglar alarm went off.
Missing Athena Brownfield: authorities say search for 4-year-old Oklahoma girl is now a ‘recovery operation’
kswo.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Lawton’s east side; LPD investigating
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they are investigating after a disturbance in the northeast part of the city. According to LPD, officers were dispatched to the city’s northeast side around 5:12 a.m. for the disturbance. When they arrived, officials say they found a person with...
abc17news.com
Searchers for missing Oklahoma girl find remains of child
Authorities searching for the body of a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl say a child’s remains have been found, but not yet identified. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday the remains were found near the Oklahoma town of Rush Springs, about 15 miles from where Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10. Court documents say the girl’s caretaker, Ivon Adams, reportedly told his wife he buried the girl on property the couple once owned near the town. Adams is charged with murder and his wife, Alysia Adams, is charged with child neglect. The girl was reported missing after a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone.
kswo.com
UPDATE: LPD confirms overnight shooting is a homicide investigation
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Lawton. The Lawton Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in the area of NW 18th and Cache Road at around 2:30 a.m. According to LPD, officers located a person in the parking lot of the Aces...
The Lawton, Oklahoma Online Water Bill Pay System is Still Broken
March 21, 2022, is the date that the City of Lawton first launched the new updated utility/water bill online payment system to much ire. Put simply, Lawton chose to swap an online bill pay system that worked for one that didn't work. Ten months later, it's still broken. Comments on...
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
kswo.com
Cyril residents left heartbroken by details of Athena’s death
kswo.com
OSBI: Child remains found, can’t confirm connection to missing 4-year-old
Emergency crews respond to two motorcycle crash
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fatal motorcycle accident on FM 367 near Wellington Road. According to preliminary reports, emergency crews received a report of a two-motorcycle accident shortly after 4 p.m., Sunday. One person was reported as unresponsive, and another had serious injuries. An Air […]
kswo.com
Showers Tonight, Sunshine Tomorrow | 1/17PM
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Scattered to numerous showers will move across the viewing area tonight. Instability is elevated so don’t be surprised if you see a rumble of thunder or two. Rainfall will be moderate to heavy at times but I’m not expecting any severe weather. Rain will move in this evening but after sunrise tomorrow decrease from west to east.
kswo.com
Athena's murder confession
