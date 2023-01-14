Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Stolen ATV with no-lights rear-ended, Sebring man injured
A Sebring man is hospitalized after State Troopers say the stolen All Terrain Vehicle that he was driving along Route 62 was struck from behind by a truck early Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Steven Guildo suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries while driving an ATV with no lights at around 5:30 a.m. just east of State Route 165.
WFMJ.com
Two vehicle crash injures one in Austintown
State Troopers have issued a citation for one of the drivers involved in a two vehicle accident that temporarily shut down part of Mahoning Avenue in Austintown early Wednesday. An SUV and a car were heavily damaged when they collided near the Taco Bell at around 12:30 a.m. One of...
1 killed, another hospitalized in Lorain shooting: Police
Lorain police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Tower Boulevard for several gunshots just before 3 p.m.
whbc.com
Canton Man Gets 8 Years, Accused of Shooting at USMS Officer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man is off to federal prison for eight years for firing a gun at a U.S. Marshal Service task force member near Youngstown last February. 50-year-old Michael Burns was being arrested at an Austintown motel on a parole violation when...
whbc.com
Year’s First Stark Traffic Fatality from Canton Twp.
CANTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 23-year-old man with a Canton address is dead in a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning in Canton Township. The State Highway Patrol says Kyle Gill was riding in a Chevy Blazer that hit two guardrails and overturned on Sandy Avenue SE at Route 43.
cleveland19.com
Plane carrying federal prison inmate crashes in Geauga County
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-engine plane crashed in Middlefield at the Geauga County Airport Wednesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said there were a total of six people on board; including, one pilot, four officers with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, and one federal inmate. Nobody was...
cleveland19.com
Multiple teenagers arrested in Parma for stealing cars, fleeing police
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple teenagers fleeing in stolen cars were arrested Jan. 10, according to Parma police. A Parma officer reported to a call of suspicious activity in the Westview Acres apartment complex around 2:07 a.m. The officer saw two cars, which were later discovered to be stolen, immediately...
cleveland19.com
Brook Park man accused of causing deadly crash pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 24-year-old Brook Park man accused of causing a deadly crash on Cleveland’s West Side while driving a stolen car last August entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. Raymond Francis was indicted on the charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide,...
Mother and Son Found Dead After Neighbor Spots Body Through Window: Police
Shelvagean Rhoden, 79, and her son Jimmie, 59, were discovered inside their home in Carroll Country, Ohio. They are thought to have been dead for more than a year.
cleveland19.com
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post. Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash. Firefighters say four people...
cleveland19.com
23-year-old Cleveland man arrested after stealing sword, electronics
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after running from Wickliffe police following a home burglary, according to police. Wickliffe officers responded to Shaker Drive on Sunday for the report of a burglary, finding that someone have forced a rear sliding door open. Police believe that the...
whbc.com
Suit Dismissed in Canton Officer-Involved Case
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A civil lawsuit filed by the family of James Williams against the city of Canton and the police officer who shot Williams to death early last year. That suit has been dismissed. Widow Marquetta Williams fired her law firm last month and...
cleveland19.com
Bodies of Carroll County mother, son found dead inside home over a year later
CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said the bodies of 79-year-old Shelvagean Rhoden and her 59 year old son, Jimmie Rhoden, were found inside their home a year and half after they both died. The Carroll County Coroner has not yet released their causes of...
cleveland19.com
US Marshals arrest Toledo murder suspect in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a 26-year-old murder suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Garfield Heights. According to a news release, Titus Crittendon is accused in the fatal shooting of Everett White, 24, in Toledo. The shooting took place Dec. 18, 2021 near a home...
cleveland19.com
Endangered 40-year-old Cleveland man missing since Nov. 23
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find endangered 40-year-old Michael Kane, who has been missing since Nov. 23. He was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes, and bald. Police said he was last seen in the 16100 block...
Alcohol suspected factor in fatal Canton crash
A 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man injured in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday in Canton Township.
cleveland19.com
Stranger did not try and lure children in Mayfield Heights, police say
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Heights police officers announced Wednesday a reported child enticement near Lander Elementary School was a misunderstanding. Police were called Tuesday afternoon after two students walking home from school told their parents a man had approached them and asked if they needed a ride. Detective...
cleveland19.com
Suspects break into Euclid car dealership
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Several suspects remain on the loose after breaking into a car dealership earlier this month. Euclid police said on Jan. 14, the suspects threw a rock through a window at Spitzer Honda in the 900 block of E. 200th Street. The broken window then gave the...
cleveland19.com
Reward being offered in case of missing Huron County mother
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Tuesday, an anonymous donor is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who helps locate a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was...
Woman shot in vehicle in Youngstown
Youngstown police are investigating after a woman was shot in a car Sunday night.
