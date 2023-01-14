Read full article on original website
JAIL Report for January 17, 2023
Marty Organ Jr., 31, Quincy, Florida: Two counts of shoplifting: Marianna Police Department. Maureen Kelly, 60, Altamonte Springs, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 188 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
More concerns about K-8 school expressed to school board
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The plan to combine Grand Ridge Middle School and Sneads Elementary School has been on the Jackson County School Board agenda for years. “The bottom line is that the school board back in 2019 applied for special facilities for K-8 over in Grand Ridge and the money has been allocated […]
Memorial Dedicated At The Dozier School For Boys In Florida
Former students and state and local officials took part in a ceremony Friday to dedicate a memorial and honor victims who were abused and, in some cases, died at the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Jackson County. The ceremony came more than
Local man arrested for theft and assault in December now facing murder charge
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – On Friday, Jan. 13, the Investigations Division of the Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) served Christopher Adam Grantham, 26, with a murder warrant after the elderly man he assaulted back in November passed away due to injuries suffered on that night. Grantham has been behind bars at...
Truck collides with school bus in fatal wreck on 231
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
Jackson Hospital Announces New Year’s Baby
Jackson Hospital presents its 2023 New Year’s baby, Ryleigh Dionis Thomas, daughter of Ms. Roeshia Sims and Mr. Adrian Thomas. Board certified OB/GYN, Dr. Orlando Muniz, FACOG, delivered 5lbs 14 oz. Ryleigh on January 1 at 10:06AM. Dr. Muniz, along with Michelle Baber, APRN, and Jackie Bard, APRN practice OB/GYN in the Hudnall Medical Building office location, 4230 Hospital Drive, Suite 209, Marianna, Florida, and can be reached at (850) 526-6711.
New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham received the oath...
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
Man wanted for molestation in Florida caught in Indiana
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man wanted out of Florida for “lewd and lascivious” molestation was taken into custody nearly 700 miles away in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department says officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Travis Wayne Davis, a man facing charges in Bay County, Florida. The 42-year-old man […]
Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna suspends visitations due to COVID-19
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- Visitation to the federal prison in Marianna, Florida is currently suspended as operations are modified due to threat of COVID-19. The Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna is currently handling itself at "Level 3 Operations." "Level 3 Operations" are initiated if the prison is experiencing a medical...
Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
Local organizations and churches have begun celebrating MLK day
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–People across the country will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday, but some of the celebrations have already begun over the weekend. It’s been almost 55 years since Civil Rights leader Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. died in Memphis, Tennessee.King’s beliefs and legacy still live intensely around the world and […]
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
Gulfview United Methodist Church helping community through donation houses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With just three little houses, the Gulfview United Methodist Church is making a big impact in their community, providing for those who are struggling to provide for themselves. “What we have is a pantry and we have people stock the food in the pantry,...
Shooting reportedly takes place in Freeport; man hospitalized
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An alleged shooting that reportedly took place at a home in Freeport early Friday morning is under investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in an announcement. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the alleged shooting occurred off East Bayou...
Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
Drug trafficking offenses lead to 20 years in federal prison for Tallahassee man
FLORIDA – A Tallahassee man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking offenses, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida (USAO) has announced. According to the USAO, Stephen Jerome Brinson, 47, of Tallahassee, was sentenced to just under 20 (239 months)...
OPD: Ozark man arrested for incest
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man has been charged with a sex crime. Christopher Peyer, 37, of Ozark, was arrested and charged with adult incest on Sunday. Officials are still continuing to investigate this case and additional charges may be filed against the defendant, according to Ozark Police.
Head Start teacher’s positive energy is infectious
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The positive energy in Jackie Jackson’s Head Start classroom at Oscar Patterson Academy is contagious. Jackson is a big reason why. “I love their faces when they learn something new,” said Jackson. “That’s what gets me.” Jackson began teaching tiny humans at Early Education and Care’s Head Start Program about […]
