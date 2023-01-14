ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for January 17, 2023

Marty Organ Jr., 31, Quincy, Florida: Two counts of shoplifting: Marianna Police Department. Maureen Kelly, 60, Altamonte Springs, Florida: Violation of conditional release: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 188 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

More concerns about K-8 school expressed to school board

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The plan to combine Grand Ridge Middle School and Sneads Elementary School has been on the Jackson County School Board agenda for years. “The bottom line is that the school board back in 2019 applied for special facilities for K-8 over in Grand Ridge and the money has been allocated […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Truck collides with school bus in fatal wreck on 231

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Florida man was killed in an accident with a school bus on U.S. 231 around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the 66-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck. It crashed into the school bus as it neared Penny Road off of 231. Officials said the bus […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
Chipley Bugle

Jackson Hospital Announces New Year’s Baby

Jackson Hospital presents its 2023 New Year’s baby, Ryleigh Dionis Thomas, daughter of Ms. Roeshia Sims and Mr. Adrian Thomas. Board certified OB/GYN, Dr. Orlando Muniz, FACOG, delivered 5lbs 14 oz. Ryleigh on January 1 at 10:06AM. Dr. Muniz, along with Michelle Baber, APRN, and Jackie Bard, APRN practice OB/GYN in the Hudnall Medical Building office location, 4230 Hospital Drive, Suite 209, Marianna, Florida, and can be reached at (850) 526-6711.
MARIANNA, FL
wdhn.com

New Coffee Co. Coroner takes office

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)— Coffee County has a new coroner. Enterprise rescue operation’s manager, Arnold Woodham, has taken the oath of office to serve in that capacity for the next four years. An oath that he’s very passionate about. Accompanied by his wife, Brandy, Woodham received the oath...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted for molestation in Florida caught in Indiana

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man wanted out of Florida for “lewd and lascivious” molestation was taken into custody nearly 700 miles away in Daviess County, Indiana. The Washington Police Department says officers received a tip about the whereabouts of Travis Wayne Davis, a man facing charges in Bay County, Florida. The 42-year-old man […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WMBB

Work begins on Panama City Beach medical campus

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Work has begun on one of Panama City Beach’s largest medical advancements in history. Officials ceremoniously turned dirt for the FSU Health – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare medical campus. “Today is the day we’ve been waiting for in Panama City Beach for years,” Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Local organizations and churches have begun celebrating MLK day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–People across the country will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. day on Monday, but some of the celebrations have already begun over the weekend. It’s been almost 55 years since Civil Rights leader Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. died in Memphis, Tennessee.King’s beliefs and legacy still live intensely around the world and […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
niceville.com

Shooting reportedly takes place in Freeport; man hospitalized

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An alleged shooting that reportedly took place at a home in Freeport early Friday morning is under investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in an announcement. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the alleged shooting occurred off East Bayou...
FREEPORT, FL
WJHG-TV

Graduation rates decrease in some Panhandle school districts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida’s graduation rate has declined over the past year, but state leaders say it still exceeds the pre-pandemic graduation rate. The Florida Department of Education has also released the graduation rates for individual counties for the 2021-22 school year. Overall, it’s been a mixed report across our viewing area.
FLORIDA STATE
wdhn.com

OPD: Ozark man arrested for incest

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — An Ozark man has been charged with a sex crime. Christopher Peyer, 37, of Ozark, was arrested and charged with adult incest on Sunday. Officials are still continuing to investigate this case and additional charges may be filed against the defendant, according to Ozark Police.
OZARK, AL
WMBB

Head Start teacher’s positive energy is infectious

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The positive energy in Jackie Jackson’s Head Start classroom at Oscar Patterson Academy is contagious. Jackson is a big reason why. “I love their faces when they learn something new,” said Jackson. “That’s what gets me.” Jackson began teaching tiny humans at Early Education and Care’s Head Start Program about […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

