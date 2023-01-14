ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player

Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Ranking the top five instant impact early enrollee freshmen

The next wave of Miami Hurricanes arrived on Sunday with the spring semester starting this week at UM. UM welcomed 13 early enrollee freshmen on Sunday with two more, OL Francis Mauigoa and TE Riley Williams, expected to enroll next week after participating in the Poly Bowl. The following early...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Buckeyes adding transfer portal QB

Bucknuts has previously mentioned the possibility, even perhaps The likelihood of the Buckeyes adding a transfer portal quarterback to the roster. That has now happened. Former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has decided to transfer to Ohio State according to a source familiar with Gebbia and who has knowledge of the situation.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas

In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams’ stars between Kansas and Kansas State were go-to players in the final 10 minutes of the intrastate battle in front of a national audience. When it came to the halfcourt, K-State knew it wanted the ball in Johnson’s hands.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville

New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Tulu Griffin removes name from transfer portal, will stay with MSU

A wild and unexpected ride over the last several days seems to be settled with Tulu Griffin. Five days after shockingly announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Griffin has removed his name and is coming back for his senior year at Mississippi State. It resolves what was an interesting week for Bulldog fans and Griffin.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Scouting report on new Penn State LB commit Anthony Speca

Anthony Speca has been on the recruiting scene since his freshman season, and the industry-generated 247Sports Composite four-star prospect is now committed to Penn State. Having seen the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Pittsburgh Central Catholic class of 2024 prospect live on several occasions, the following scouting report was added to his 247Sports profile:
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment

Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
419K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy