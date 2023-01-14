Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders says cold weather on official visit to Georgia deterred him from considering Bulldogs as player
Timing is everything. And timing is what Deion Sanders says played a factor in him removing Georgia from consideration as a recruit before the NFL legend ultimately landed at Florida State. Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, told Rich Eisen that he was turned off by Georgia due to frigid weather that hit Athens during his official visit to campus in the 1980s. Sanders grew up in South Florida, and the idea of not having year-round warm weather — or at the very least, mild winters — was apparently a dealbreaker for Sanders.
With C.J. Stroud departing, Ohio State has one of the most interesting quarterback competitions in some time
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud made fans and professional personnel across the country wait longer than expected, generating some rumors and interesting conversation in the process, but finally announced on Monday that he was headed to the NFL Draft. After two years as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback, this decision should come as no surprise to anyone, as Stroud is likely to be a top-10 pick this spring.
Possible destinations for 5-star QB Jaden Rashada after break with Florida
Pittsburgh (Calif.) High 247Sports quarterback Jaden Rashada will no longer be playing his college football at Florida, as 247Sports' Brandon Huffman reports the five-star passer has officially filed for a release of the Letter of Intent he signed with the Gators in December. Assuming Florida grants Rashada his eventual release,...
Ranking the top five instant impact early enrollee freshmen
The next wave of Miami Hurricanes arrived on Sunday with the spring semester starting this week at UM. UM welcomed 13 early enrollee freshmen on Sunday with two more, OL Francis Mauigoa and TE Riley Williams, expected to enroll next week after participating in the Poly Bowl. The following early...
Buckeyes adding transfer portal QB
Bucknuts has previously mentioned the possibility, even perhaps The likelihood of the Buckeyes adding a transfer portal quarterback to the roster. That has now happened. Former Oregon State quarterback Tristan Gebbia has decided to transfer to Ohio State according to a source familiar with Gebbia and who has knowledge of the situation.
Ed Reed posts explicit-filled live after viral comments
Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman's coach-in-waiting had more to say on Sunday after his earlier post went viral. The post Ed Reed posts explicit-filled live after viral comments appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Reactions after Kansas State's 83-82 overtime win against Kansas
In crunch time, Keyontae Johnson wanted the basketball. Scratch that. Johnson demanded the ball in the closing stretch of Tuesday’s game at Bramlage Coliseum. Both teams’ stars between Kansas and Kansas State were go-to players in the final 10 minutes of the intrastate battle in front of a national audience. When it came to the halfcourt, K-State knew it wanted the ball in Johnson’s hands.
The state of Oregon's QB room right now as the 2023 roster remains in flux
It can be hard to keep up with everything given all the roster turnover that now takes place in December and January. Because of that, it feels like an opportune time to provide some insight into how each position group stacks up at the current moment. Over the next week...
Kentucky Mr. Football gets walk-on opportunity at Louisville
New University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm won the 1988 Kentucky Mr. Football award and his brother, Brian, the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals claimed the same award after his brilliant high school career in 2003. Louisville has had four other former Mr. Football winners play for the...
Tulu Griffin removes name from transfer portal, will stay with MSU
A wild and unexpected ride over the last several days seems to be settled with Tulu Griffin. Five days after shockingly announcing he was entering the transfer portal, Griffin has removed his name and is coming back for his senior year at Mississippi State. It resolves what was an interesting week for Bulldog fans and Griffin.
Ryan Wilson Mock Draft: Bears Trade Back To No. 4, Still Land Jalen Carter
Ryan Wilson joins Amanda Guerra to discuss the Bears trading back to No. 4 and still landing Jalen Carter in Ryan's mock draft.
Scouting report on new Penn State LB commit Anthony Speca
Anthony Speca has been on the recruiting scene since his freshman season, and the industry-generated 247Sports Composite four-star prospect is now committed to Penn State. Having seen the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Pittsburgh Central Catholic class of 2024 prospect live on several occasions, the following scouting report was added to his 247Sports profile:
Kansas State's Brenen Hawkins and Kingsley Ugwu enter transfer portal
For the ninth time in the 2023 transfer portal period, Kansas State has a Wildcat player, two in this case, exiting the program as 247Sports confirmed Kingsley Ugwu and Brenen Hawkins both appeared in the transfer database. Ugwu, an offensive lineman in the 2021 class originally from Hutchinson Community College...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown enjoys another visit to Georgia
The Jefferson (Ga.) High standout was in Athens for the National Championship celebration festivities.
Outgoing Tennessee TE announces transfer commitment
Another one of Tennessee’s entries into the NCAA transfer portal has announced a commitment to a new program. Tight end Miles Campbell, a former 247Sports four-star prospect who was a redshirt freshman for the Vols in 2022, revealed via social media on Tuesday that he had committed to North Carolina Central. Campbell went into the portal on the day the current window opened back in December after appearing in just one game during the regular season.
Florida State WR transfer Malik McClain commits to Penn State
Penn State added its second wide receiver transfer of the offseason moments ago, as Florida State wideout Malik McClain has committed to the Nittany Lions. McClain is officially enrolled at Penn State and is attending classes. McClain took an official visit to Penn State over the weekend following a Saturday...
Gamecocks need even more team-leading star
GG Jackson had to know what he was signing up for when he decided to flip from North Carolina to South Carolina.
Latest Arkansas Transfer Visitors
Taking a quick look at new Arkansas wide receiver commit Tyrone Broden and linebacker visitor Juwan Mitchell, both of whom visited the Razorbacks this past weekend.
Comments / 0