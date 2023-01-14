ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Related
SFGate

Rain Wednesday Will Add To Historic Wet Period In Bay Area

The final storm in a series that began hitting the Bay Area last month is forecast to arrive Wednesday, along with a cold front and king tides that have a coastal flood advisory in effect. The rain Wednesday will be lighter than previous storms, according to Colby Goatley, a meteorologist...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

New slide covers Highway 1 south of Big Sur

Caltrans said late Sunday afternoon a new slide has covered both lanes of State Highway 1, just south of Mill Creek. The gates at Paul's Slide south of Big Sur remain closed and crews are responding to a new closure north of Lucia. Crews are continuing to evaluate the closure...
SFGate

Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road

Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding

Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes.
PLEASANTON, CA
SFGate

Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma

Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
COLMA, CA
SFGate

Harbor Boulevard Closed Near Caltrain Overpass

BELMONT (BCN) The area of Harbor Boulevard and Old County Road in Belmont was closed Monday morning due to flooding. Belmont Police said in a 3:12 a.m. Tweet that drivers should use alternate routes. The closure includes the area under the Caltrain overpass on Harbor Boulevard.
BELMONT, CA
SFGate

Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland

BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

2-Vehicle Collision Saturday Leaves One Dead

GILROY (BCN) One person was killed Saturday morning after two vehicles collided in the Hollister-Gilroy area, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP responded to the crash shortly after 7 a.m. on eastbound State Route 156 just west of Monterey Street. The driver of a 2011 Honda Civic lost...
GILROY, CA

