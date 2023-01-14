ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountsville, AL

Blountsville man killed in crash

By Staff Reports
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A Blountsville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Blount County.

Alabama State Troopers said Robert F. Wray, 30, was fatally injured when the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Troopers said Wray was not using a seat belt at the time of crash, was partially ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Joy Road near Bama Lane, approximately 2 miles south of Blountsville.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

