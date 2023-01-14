Read full article on original website
Related
Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
WTOP
1 killed, 2 others hurt in Southeast DC shooting
A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Benning Road Southeast near D.C.’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland. D.C. police said a woman died on the scene....
Caught In The Act: Copper Pipe Thief Captured On Camera During Montgomery County Burglary
Police say that a fast-thinking family member of a Montgomery County home was able to capture photos of a copper pipe thief on camera as he was fleeing the scene of a Montgomery County residence. The Montgomery County Department of Police released new photos of a residential burglary that happened...
Man shot while sitting in parked car in Prince William Co.
MANASSAS, Va. — Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot while sitting in a parked car Monday afternoon. According to a press release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Regency Apartments in the 11300 block of Democracy Lane.
Nearly a dozen vehicles targeted by thieves near busy C&O Canal trail
POTOMAC, Md. — Officers with the United States Park Police are investigating a string of vehicle break-ins near a popular area along the C&O Canal. Ten vehicles were targeted by thieves between Great Falls Maryland Park and the Old Angler's Inn parking area on Saturday, according to USPP. One...
fox5dc.com
Uber driver carjacked at gunpoint in Prince William County; police searching for suspects
WOODBRIDGE, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber driver was carjacked at gunpoint when stopping to pick up a rider, and Prince William County police are searching for the suspects. Officers responded to the 15000 block of Cardin Pl. in Woodbridge on Sunday around 3:25 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
Abducted Child Reunited With Family In Fairfax County After Being Taken With Stolen Car: Police
A scary scene played out in Fairfax County on Sunday night when a car thief stole a Honda that had a 5-year-old girl in the backseat, according to police.Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to the parking lot of a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike…
2 teens charged in pair of smash-and-grab burglaries at sneaker store in Leesburg
LEESBURG, Va. — Two teenagers have been charged in connection to a pair of burglaries that took place days apart in November at the same sneaker store in Leesburg, Virginia, according to Leesburg police. Shortly before 7 a.m., officers with the Leesburg Police Department responded to the Restocked Sneakers...
arlnow.com
Another carjacking reported, this time in Crystal City
Two people were carjacked in Crystal City on Sunday night, the second carjacking reported in Arlington last week. It happened around 10 p.m. along the neighborhood’s 23rd Street S. restaurant row. At least one of the carjackers was armed, police said. “A patrol officer was flagged down by the...
Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
Police search for stolen car in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside. The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.
Prince William Police looking for SUV taken in armed carjacking
It was determined that the victim, who was working as an Uber driver, had stopped to pick up a customer when an unknown masked man with a firearm opened the driver's side door of his SUV. As the victim got out, the masked man got in, followed by two others, and drove away.
popville.com
Money Train Spotted!
Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
NBC Washington
Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police
Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the police report, the victims' rideshare was crossing Georgia Avenue at Morton Street when another car came down Georgia Avenue, and someone in that car opened fire at around 12:47 a.m. D.C....
Loudoun public defender questions impact of change to prosecuting misdemeanor cases
LEESBURG, Va. — The top prosecutor of Loudoun County may want to shift away from handling some misdemeanor cases, but there are still questions of what the potential impact might look like. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj sent a memorandum to judges in late December that signaled a...
Inside Nova
VSP: Major cocaine supplier in Culpeper arrested
A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
Person shot, injuries unknown in incident outside Manassas
The Prince William County Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that resulted in one person being taken to the hospital.
WTOP
Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police
A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
Comments / 2