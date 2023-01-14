ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

WUSA9

Police: Woman abducted during armed carjacking in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating after a woman was abducted during a carjacking in Prince William County early Tuesday morning. According to the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers were called to Dulcinea Pl. and Cantania Pl. in Woodbridge, Virginia just before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a robbery.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WTOP

1 killed, 2 others hurt in Southeast DC shooting

A woman is dead, and two others are injured after a shooting in Southeast D.C. Tuesday night. It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5000 block of Benning Road Southeast near D.C.’s border with Prince George’s County, Maryland. D.C. police said a woman died on the scene....
WASHINGTON, DC
arlnow.com

Another carjacking reported, this time in Crystal City

Two people were carjacked in Crystal City on Sunday night, the second carjacking reported in Arlington last week. It happened around 10 p.m. along the neighborhood’s 23rd Street S. restaurant row. At least one of the carjackers was armed, police said. “A patrol officer was flagged down by the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax Co. Police: Man leaving restaurant finds car and 5-year-old stepdaughter gone

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police continue to search for a suspect after a 5-year-old girl was abducted during a car theft in Fairfax County Sunday. According to a release from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), a man pulled into a shopping center in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike in Lincolnia around 6:30 p.m. He left the car running with his 5-year-old stepdaughter inside while he walked into a restaurant to pick up food.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police search for stolen car in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside. The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
popville.com

Money Train Spotted!

Allie Alvis caught the money train yesterday: “May you be blessed with equally good luck”. For those not familiar we first asked about this train back in September 2018 and we quickly learned it was the money train as explained by GGW:. “WMATA collects coins and bills from the...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police

Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the police report, the victims' rideshare was crossing Georgia Avenue at Morton Street when another car came down Georgia Avenue, and someone in that car opened fire at around 12:47 a.m. D.C....
Inside Nova

VSP: Major cocaine supplier in Culpeper arrested

A Baltimore, Maryland man was arrested on Jan. 13 and charged with multiple drug-related offenses. The investigation led the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force officers to Prince William County, where they arrested Reginald L. Morgan, 56. He was taken into custody without incident in the 14400 block of Lee Highway in Gainesville.
CULPEPER, VA
WTOP

Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police

A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police. It...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...

