ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Assault Suspect Captured in Lancaster County

State Police in Lancaster County say a man wanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat has been caught. Police say Kerr Graham was arrested last night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block of Main Street. When troopers got there,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Police investigating alleged strong-arm robbery in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are investigating after an alleged strong-arm robbery. According to the Lititz Borough Police Department, a person reported that as they were walking on the 200 block of Landis Valley Road on January 16, around 10:00 PM, a man they did not know approached them.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident

WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Necklace Used To Choke Lititz Robbery Victim, Police Say

A man was choked with a necklace he was wearing while someone robbed him on Monday, January 16, authorities say. The man told police in Lititz that he was walking along the 200 block of Landis Valley Road when he was approached by another man he didn't know who asked him for a lighter around 10 p.m. That man then "grabbed and removed a pendant necklace by force from around the victim's neck," and robbed him, as stated in the release. The robber then fled towards Owl Hill Road, police explain. The victim was not hurt.
LITITZ, PA
Daily Voice

Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report

A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fifth person has been arrested in relation to a Sept. 25, 2022, shooting incident on Woodlawn Street that injured four people, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Harrisburg Police said that on Jan. 17, Kristian Rivera-Vazquez was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Rivera-Vazquez was […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for York County porch pirate

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

72-year-old woman killed in York County fire identified

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire on the 1300 block of Roundtop Road in York County on Monday, Jan. 16, left one person dead according to Ted Czech, York County’s public information officer. York County officials said the first call for the fire came in at around...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Second fatal fire in York County

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Emergency crews worked a second fatal residential fire in York County on Monday evening. According to York County dispatch, the fire happened on the first block of Juniper Road in Peach Bottom Township just after 5 p.m. According to Ted Czech, the York County...
WGAL

Lancaster man charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his wife and shooting another man in Harrisburg. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, is facing charges that include attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child. According to a criminal complaint, Vazquez-Torres' wife...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

71-year-old man dies after house fire

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals

CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
CAMP HILL, PA
WGAL

Coroner called to multi-vehicle crash in York County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner was called to a two-vehicle crash Monday night. The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. at Baltimore Pike and Hoffman Road in Washington Township, which is near East Berlin. The coroner's office said a 69-year-old man was driving one of the...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy