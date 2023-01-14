Read full article on original website
WGAL
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police capture man wanted for assault in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a manwanted for allegedly attacking two people with a baseball bat was caught in Lancaster County. PSP Troop J says say Kerr Graham, 51, was arrested Tuesday night in Conestoga. They say Graham was spotted around 8:45 p.m. on the 3000 block...
local21news.com
pahomepage.com
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police
2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin …. 2 died in crash that closed I-83 north in Dauphin County: Police. Hazleton Area High School band performs at Shapiro …. Hazleton Area High School band performs...
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials release ID of man killed in 422 pedestrian accident
WYOMISSING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of a man killed on Route 422 early Monday morning. Bradley Hernandez-Resto, a 31-year-old from Lancaster County, died from blunt force injuries after being struck by multiple cars in the eastbound lanes near Route 12. His death has been ruled accidental. Investigators...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say four burglars ransacked auto parts store in Berks County
PERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said four thieves, one armed with a handgun, stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise from an auto parts store in Berks County. PSP Troop L said the burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at A-Z U-Pull-It Used...
Necklace Used To Choke Lititz Robbery Victim, Police Say
A man was choked with a necklace he was wearing while someone robbed him on Monday, January 16, authorities say. The man told police in Lititz that he was walking along the 200 block of Landis Valley Road when he was approached by another man he didn't know who asked him for a lighter around 10 p.m. That man then "grabbed and removed a pendant necklace by force from around the victim's neck," and robbed him, as stated in the release. The robber then fled towards Owl Hill Road, police explain. The victim was not hurt.
Reading Hospital Nurse Killed In Berks Crash: Report
A Reading Hospital nurse was killed and three additional victims were wounded in a multi-vehicle accident in Berks County early on Monday, Jan. 16, according to a report by WFMZ. The four-car collision occurred on the 3600 block of Pricetown Road at about 6:30 a.m., the outlet wrote. Emergency personnel...
5th person arrested after Harrisburg party shooting
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A fifth person has been arrested in relation to a Sept. 25, 2022, shooting incident on Woodlawn Street that injured four people, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. Harrisburg Police said that on Jan. 17, Kristian Rivera-Vazquez was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting. Rivera-Vazquez was […]
Police searching for York County porch pirate
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Regional Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying an alleged porch pirate. Police say that the woman made an Instacart delivery on Jan. 16 around 4:55 p.m. in York County. After the delivery was made, she allegedly stepped onto a neighbor's porch and stole a package before leaving the area with the package in her vehicle.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police say someone stole truck tractor from repair shop in Lebanon County
TOWNSHIP OF JACKSON, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police say a truck tractor was stolen from a repair shop in Lebanon County. UPDATE: Wednesday morning, the owner of Owl Creek Garage said the vehicle was back in their possession. PSP Troop L said the theft happened around 11:35 p.m. on...
abc27.com
WGAL
WGAL
Lancaster man charged with attempted homicide, kidnapping in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is accused of kidnapping and assaulting his wife and shooting another man in Harrisburg. Erick Vazquez-Torres, 29, of Lancaster, is facing charges that include attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child. According to a criminal complaint, Vazquez-Torres' wife...
local21news.com
Two killed in I-83 tractor trailer crash and fire in Lower Swatara Twp., Dauphin Co.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about a commercial vehicle crash on I-83 North that left two people dead. Police say 49-year-old Greg Stupar, of Charleroi, PA, was killed, along with a passenger, whom officials have not yet identified. According to a GoFundMe...
71-year-old man dies after house fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, Jan. 17, 9:37 a.m.: According to the York County Coroner's Office, one 71-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 16 as a result of the fire. The man succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by emergency personnel, according to...
Suspect accused of Camp Hill bank robbery captured by U.S. Marshals
CAMP HILL, Pa. — A Cumberland County man has been charged with robbing a Camp Hill bank last month, police said Tuesday. Charles Joseph Gray, 39, no fixed address, is charged with robbery and other charges related to the robbery of a Fulton Bank location on the 3300 block of Trindle Road on Thursday, Dec. 29, Camp Hill Police said.
WGAL
