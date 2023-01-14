A man was choked with a necklace he was wearing while someone robbed him on Monday, January 16, authorities say. The man told police in Lititz that he was walking along the 200 block of Landis Valley Road when he was approached by another man he didn't know who asked him for a lighter around 10 p.m. That man then "grabbed and removed a pendant necklace by force from around the victim's neck," and robbed him, as stated in the release. The robber then fled towards Owl Hill Road, police explain. The victim was not hurt.

LITITZ, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO