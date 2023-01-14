Read full article on original website
Santa Fe groups offering fiber optics technician training
Credentials will be valid for three years.
UWNNM Hosts 2023 Board Retreat At Nature Center
Several members of the United Way of Northern New Mexico Board of Trustees gathered today for their annual retreat at the Los Alamos Nature Center on Canyon Road. From left, Board President Liddie Martinez, Board Secretary Michelle Wilde, Grant Committee Chair Steve Renfro, Member Mike Lippiatt and Executive Director Monica Griego. In attendance but not pictured, Members Todd Nelson and Wesley Willis and Board Vice President Carol A. Clark. Board members not in attendance, Treasurer John Sarrao, and members Cindy Rooney and Barb Ricci. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Santa Fe Public Library in search of participants for ‘Community Storytellers’ project
The goal is to create 5-6 minute videos focusing on community-centered stories.
Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program
"I feel like we're making the hardest for the most disadvantaged people in our community to use this system, and it really should be the reverse," said a community member during the last council meeting.
Commercial flights resume at the Las Cruces International Airport
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- -- The first commercial flight in 18 years took off from the Las Cruces airport Monday morning en route to Albuquerque. Las Cruces airport administrator Andy Hume told ABC-7 things went very smoothly. He said the first flight from Albuquerque arrived at the Las Cruces airport at 8:15 a.m. with 5 passengers onboard. Hume said the next flight took off to Albuquerque about 30 minutes with passengers onboard.
MON: Educator ready to serve first term, NMAG to seek child justice, + More
Educator ready to serve her first term in the Roundhouse - Marisa Demarco, Source New Mexico. A political version of musical chairs concluded last week during a meeting of the Bernalillo County Commission, tasked with filling empty legislative seats over the last couple of months. Democratic Rep. Flor Yanira Gurrola...
Albuquerque lawmakers want Rail Yards fire station upgrade
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A city councilor would like to see a historic fire station restored. Councilor Isaac Benton is hoping to get funding to upgrade the Atchison, Topeka, and Santa Fe Railway Fire Station. The fire station has been a city landmark since 1987 and is one of the oldest fire stations in the […]
New School Board Member Sondra Wyman Sworn In
Los Alamos County Municipal Court Judge Elizabeth Allen swears in new School Board member Sondra Wyman recently in the School Boardroom on Trinity Drive. Wyman is filling the vacancy in district 5, which resulted from the resignation of School Board member Erin Green. Wyman’s three children attended Los Alamos Public Schools, including Mountain Elementary School. She worked for Los Alamos Public Schools for four years, first as a substitute teacher, then as a special education instructional assistant and then as Los Alamos High School Athletic Secretary before pursuing a career in the procurement field. She has also held volunteer and employment positions with several non-profit organizations in Los Alamos.District 5 includes Mountain Elementary School. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
ABQ Gateway opens 50 winter emergency shelter beds
While it may not be set to officially open until the Spring, the Gateway Center at the Gibson Health Hub is ready to shelter 50 individuals from frigid winter temperatures on a referral basis. The temporary shelter space began accepting guests on January 10th and provides them with a warm,...
KRQE Newsfeed: Transit system shake up, Food delivery driver shooting, Another storm moves in, UNMH app, Honoring tradition
[1] Albuquerque City Council to vote on decisions surrounding free bus ride program – Albuquerque City Council is expected to make decisions Wednesday that could impact how the transit system works in Albuquerque. This comes after two weeks of extra debate on whether the free fare program will stay in place or if the city should move to a bus-pass system.
Reconstruction project on 19th Avenue begins
The city of Rio Rancho kicked off its reconstruction project on 19th Avenue Monday. Several roads in the area west of 528 to Golf Course were closed as workers from Albuquerque Asphalt began Phase 1 of the project, which is for full roadway reconstruction with pond, ADA curb ramps, utility adjustments and pedestrian push button improvements.
What key issues will New Mexico lawmakers debate in 2023?
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Over the course of the 60 day legislative session starting Tuesday, January 17, New Mexico’s lawmakers are going to be working to get a wide range of bills passed. Already, nearly 100 pieces of legislation have been pre-filed. So what should we expect? To find out, KRQE News 13 looked through […]
ABQ BioPark new electric shuttles hit another obstacle
"Still a long timeline, but the exciting thing about having these two shuttles is that it reopens the transportation between the zoo and the aquarium and gardens."
Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station
Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station. Proposed resolution would upgrade historic fire station. Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico …. Woman keeps husband’s memory alive with New Mexico musicians’ help. Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate …. Albuquerque Police arrest former House candidate tied...
Albuquerque opens first overnight beds at Gateway Center homeless shelter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With capacity for up to 60 adult men and women, the city has opened the first phase of the long-promised Gateway Center overnight homeless shelter. Albuquerque city officials discussed the completion of phase one of the project during a news conference Friday, while also accepting a multimillion dollar donation for the ongoing […]
Birth Announcement: Nora Isabella Grace Chaires – Jan. 9, 2023
Nora Isabella Grace Chaires was born on January 9, 2023 at 1:14 a.m. to proud parents Rachel (Anaya) and Rob Chaires. Nora was born at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque weighing 6lbs 3oz and was 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Roger and Lilly Anaya of Rio Rancho. Paternal grandparents are Richard Chaires of Lordsburg and Carmen Molina of Silver City. Maternal great-grandparents are Juanita Hinsley and the late Ronald Hinsley of White Rock, and Martha Anaya and the late Jose Anaya of La Union. Paternal great-grandparents are Helen Chaires and the late Fransisco ‘Kiki’ Chaires of Lordsburg, and Oscar and Carmen Gonzalez of Silver City. Courtesy photo.
PNM holding rapid hire event in Albuquerque
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a rapid hiring event Friday, January 13 in Albuquerque. The event is being held at the CNM Workforce Training Center (5600 Eagle Rock Ave.) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. PNM will be filling open customer service advisor positions. People attending the event are asked to dress professionally and […]
American Academy of Pediatrics releases new guidance on childhood obesity
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to curb serious health problems related to childhood obesity, the American Academy of Pediatrics has released guidelines on evaluating and treating obese children and teens. Dr. Gilberto Heredia, a family physician doctor with Optum New Mexico, talked about what is being done to combat the growing trend of obesity.
Antiques Roadshow Santa Fe
A special behind the scenes look at the spectacular happenings of the Santa Fe Antiques Roadshow event. Preacher, musician, and visionary folk artist, Elder Anderson Johnson’s work has touched many lives.
City of ABQ Celebrates MLK (twice) while leaving kids out in cold
There is absolutely nothing wrong with celebrating Martin Luther King and his legacy. In fact, we applaud the City of Albuquerque and State of New Mexico for it. But, in a world in which customer service mattered to the City would it really make sense for the City’s community centers to be closed Saturday through Monday? The centers are already closed every Sunday, but for them to be closed both on Saturday AND Monday in observance of the Holiday when kids are at home and looking for things to do is just crazy.
